Jennifer Lopez Releases First Trailer for New Film ‘Second Act’

STX Entertainment recently released the first trailer for Jennifer Lopez‘s next film, Second Act. In it, she plays Maya, a middle-aged woman working for minimum wage in a Walmart store look-a-like alongside her best friend Joan, portrayed by Leah Remini, until she’s given a life-changing opportunity.

In the trailer, Maya is shown struggling to gain a promotion due to her lack of a college education, and she can’t help but wonder why street smarts aren’t valued as much as book smarts. When a friend creates an impressive fake Facebook profile page for her, a private finance firm offers her the job of a lifetime. To keep it, she has to pretend to be the person her profile says she is, which involves speaking Mandarin Chinese and knowing former President Barack Obama. Comedic hijinks ensue.

While primarily recognized as a singer/dancer, Lopez has made a name for herself in Hollywood, with the successful television series Shades of Blue currently airing its third and final season on NBC and over 40 feature films (counting animation) to her name. Lopez shared the trailer of her latest work on her social media accounts and noted how “near and dear” this film is to her heart. Watch it below.

No guts, no glory…here’s the trailer for my new film #SECONDACT and I know you will love it. This one is near and dear to my heart. It hits theaters November 21 but get your first look at it right here. pic.twitter.com/bs0Igjuuqt — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) July 19, 2018

The comedy is in the same vein as Working Girl and Maid in Manhattan was filmed throughout New York City. The cast boasts many big names, including Vanessa Anne Hudgens, Annaleigh Ashford, Freddie Stroma, Dan Bucatinsky, Milo Ventimiglia, Richard Treat Williams and Dave Foley. Second Act hits local theaters on November 21, 2018.