Luann de Lesseps Sued by Family over Hamptons Home, Returns to Rehab

Real Housewife of New York Luann de Lesseps is being sued by her ex-husband, Count Alexandre de Lesseps, and children Victoria and Noel for violation of the couple’s divorce agreement nine years ago.

The Count claims the judgment in their divorce called for him to give de Lesseps the deed to their marital home in Bridgehampton, worth $8 million, according to court documents obtained by The Blast. He claims that de Lesseps was supposed to create a trust for their children, so that they could inherit half the home, but that she never did so.

The lawsuit then claims that de Lesseps sold the Bridgehampton home in 2013 to buy a $3.1 million-dollar home in Sag Harbor. This supposedly violates her divorce deal once again, which claims that if she sold the home and bought another, the kids were entitled to half ownership of the new house by way of trust.

Now, five years later, Alexandre and the children are reporting that the reality TV star is trying to sell the Sag Harbor house and move to Upstate NY with no plans of giving them anything. They are reportedly asking the court to declare her in breach of the divorce deal and want a judge to block the sale of the Sag Harbor home.

News also broke on Monday that de Lesseps would be returning to rehab for the second time in less than a year. Real Housewives of New York co-star and Skinnygirl founder Bethenny Frankel spoke out on her behalf, revealing that de Lesseps would not attend Tuesday’s reunion taping, according to Page Six.

“In light of recent circumstances, it is the healthiest choice for her not to attend Tuesday’s reunion taping so that she can continue in her healing process,” Frankel said. “Luann is now surrounded by a core group of people who truly have her best interests at heart and who are working to make sure she gets the help she needs.” Frankel noted that the “recent additional family stress” contributed to de Lesseps’ decision.

Shelter Islander and Real Housewives creator Andy Cohen spoke about her decision on his SiriusXM channel, Radio Andy, saying, “[Luann’s] making the decision that is healthy for herself and you can do nothing but support that.” He added, “She’s been through it. We send our love to Luann.”