Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg to Conclude Season 2 of Their Cooking Show

The unlikely yet incredible duo, Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, are coming back to VH1 next month for the second leg of Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party Season 2 on Wednesday, August 1.

Stewart, an East Hampton resident and homemaking mogul, and the rapper met in 2008 when Snoop guest-starred on her show, Martha, to help her make mashed potatoes. The two soon became buddies, sparking a beautiful friendship that continues to blossom to this day.

Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party puts “a personal spin on favorite dishes to create a themed meal with celebrity friends,” according to the press release. With the combination of absurdity (i.e. the two hosts popping out of a cake), fun themes and substances (Snoop partakes in his quintessential drug of choice before filming each episode), the show is certainly unique and appeals to a wide audience.

Take a look at the pair in action. (Warning: It’s a little naughty)

The show’s first season even scored a “100 Percent Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Previous guests include Seth Rogen, DJ Khaled, Sharon and Kelly Osbourne, Jamie Foxx, Wendy Williams and George Lopez.

Guests for part two of season two are no less impressive and include Ru Paul, Queen Latifah, Lance Bass, T-Pain and Wanda Sykes.

Season 2 returns with back-to-back episodes on August 1 titled “What’s Your Beef?” at 9 p.m. and “Gettin’ Veggie with It” at 9:30 p.m.

In the first, “Martha and Snoop get their grind on with guests, Ru Paul and Faith Evans in an episode only a cow couldn’t love,” and in the latter, “Martha enlists Michelle Rodriguez and Cedric the Entertainer to help her convert Snoop into a vegetarian. Snoop uses his own ‘greens’ to bake Martha something very special.”

Season 2 runs until Wednesday, September 5, but you can bet that Martha and Snoop’s friendship will last much longer. Fo’ shizzle.

Watch full episodes of Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party on vh1.com.