Paul McCartney Announces First UK Shows in Three Years

Legendary rocker and East Hampton resident Sir Paul McCartney recently announced plans to get back on the road for his new Freshen Up tour, beginning in Canada this September. New tour dates announced yesterday mark McCartney’s first live performances in the United Kingdom since 2015, for his massive Out There world tour.

So far, only three UK dates have been released, however more are expected to follow. The music legend will be playing at Echo Arena in Liverpool on December 12, SSE Hydro in Glasgow on December 13 and The O2 in London on December 16. Tickets go on sale Monday, July 16, however presale tickets can be found through the singer’s website.

These tour dates will follow the release of McCartney’s upcoming album, Egypt Station, which is set to come out September 7. The singer has also released two singles off the album so far, “I Don’t Know” and “Come On To Me” to build anticipation for the album. The singer said in a statement about the tour, “We’ve freshened up the show since our last time round and we are excited to get to play some of our new songs alongside some of the favorites.”

He’s also been doing a bit of promoting by way of public appearances, most notably with his debut on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke, a recurring segment on CBS’s The Late Late Show. Most Carpool Karaoke episodes take place entirely inside the vehicle, but in McCartney’s episode, the pair travel through the his hometown of Liverpool both by car and by foot. They visit many of the musician’s old stomping grounds, including those that inspired The Beatles songs, in what becomes a very heartwarming episode.

McCartney’s sentiment for his neighborhood was clear as he said in a separate statement about the tour, “There’s nothing like performing in front of your home crowd, especially when it’s been a while. I can’t wait to finish the year on such a high by partying in Liverpool, Glasgow and London.”

Freshen Up tour-goers can anticipate, “three hours nightly of the greatest moments from the last 50 years of music, dozens of songs from Paul’s solo, Wings and of course Beatles catalogues that have formed the soundtracks of our lives,” according to AXS.

So far, no U.S. shows have been announced, but there are still more show dates anticipated to be announced, so don’t “Cry Baby Cry” just yet. Visit paulmccartney.com for updates.