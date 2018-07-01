It’s the ‘Summer of Spielberg’ at Southampton Arts Center

For the fifth year in a row, Southampton Arts Center (SAC) will be screening classic movies for free in collaboration with the Hamptons International Film Festival. Located on 25 Jobs Lane in Southampton, the SAC is a hub for arts and culture on the East End and is proud to be continuing the tradition of outdoor movies on the west lawn.

To celebrate five years of outdoor films, SAC board member Elyn Kronemeyer and Artistic Director Amy Kirwin decided to declare the 2018 season the “Summer of Spielberg,” in which they will exclusively show selections written or directed by master filmmaker and East Hampton resident, Steven Spielberg.

Both SAC members had seen the 2017 Spielberg documentary by Susan Lacy and recalled that “previous screenings of his classics in summer’s past have always been audience favorites,” says Kirwin. “It is the perfect way to commemorate our fifth consecutive summer of outdoor film programming.”

What better way to spend a Friday night than kicking back in a lawn chair with some blankets and snacks and watching a beloved Spielberg favorite like E.T. or Indiana Jones? It’s certainly hard to beat.

Get there early at 7:30 p.m. and enjoy live music and film-related trivia (with prizes), and don’t forget bug spray. In the event of rain, films will be shown indoors in the theater.

The following films will be shown every Friday at sunset (approximately 8:45 pm):

Friday, July 6: Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981 | PG)

Friday, July 13: Indiana Jones & the Temple of Doom (1984 | PG)

Friday, July 20: Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977 | PG)

Friday, July 27: Hook (1991 | PG)

Friday, August 3: Poltergeist (1982 | PG)

Friday, August 10: Ready Player One (2018 | PG-13)

Friday, August 17: The Post (2017 | PG-13) *Note: This film will be shown indoors at 7 p.m.

Friday, August 24: E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982 | PG)

Friday, August 31: Annual Screening of JAWS (1975 | PG)

For more information about Friday Night Films or Southampton Art Center’s other summer programs, visit southamptonartscenter.org or call 631-283-0967.