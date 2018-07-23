Dan’s Taste of Two Forks 2018 Celebrated the Bounty of East End Dining

Dan’s Taste of Two Forks presented by Farrell Building Company was the perfect love letter to East End dining on Saturday night, July 21. The enormous tent located on Bridgehampton’s Fairview Farm overlooking Mecox Bay was packed with visitors from far and wide, tasting the créme de la créme of local food and drink.

Chef, caterer and award-winning actor David Burtka kicked off the night with a toast to the East End, while husband Neil Patrick Harris and their kids looked on from the audience. After his speech, Gideon joined his dad on stage to show off his epic dance moves.

DJ Phresh kept the party going all night with his sick beats. They were so infectious, even the chefs couldn’t fight the urge to dance. The Preston House chef and 2018 GrillHampton Blue Moon People’s Choice Award-winner Matty Boudreau was spotted with his hands in the air like he just didn’t care. Guests jumped onstage to get closer to the action, while Harris stayed back and danced with his kids in the not-so-private lounge.

Time flies when having fun, and that couldn’t be more accurate for Taste of Two Forks. Two and a half hours isn’t nearly enough time to taste the endless amount of food and drink under the tent. At least the VIPs had an extra hour to fully enjoy the bounty of the East End.

Try naming a meat that wasn’t offered at Taste of Two Forks. Guests chowed down on crab, lamb, shrimp, lobster, chicken, fluke, pork, beef, scallop, oyster, yellowtail and more. There were lots of tasty goodies for the vegans in attendance as well, such as PORT Waterfront Bar and Grill’s addictive watermelon skewers and Calissa’s fantastic Hotos Feta cubes.

Art Ludlow, co-owner of the Fairview Farm property said, “I’m very lucky,” when it was pointed out that he didn’t have to leave the farm to dine out. Meanwhile, his brother Harry was doling out hugs and warm fruit pie samples. Guests attacked the desserts as soon as the event started, devouring Stop & Shop cookies, Shock ice cream, Chocology mousse and Mademoiselle Patisserie macarons all night long. And best tagline goes to…My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream: “Blow your mouth’s mind.”

Backyard Brine brought huge buckets of artisan pickles, and it was tempting for many not to dunk their heads into the briny goodness. Saaz was in da house with naan and rice and their tender, tender, mildly spicy chicken!

The papaya and mango salad from Highway Diner was bright and lively, and Buoy One’s salad of local, fresh, corn, blue claw crab and black beans was great too. The giant chip served with it was the perfect tool to scarf it up with. Claudio’s handed out the most adorable carved, two-pronged forks with their delish scallop samples. And hats off to the event planners for using compostable plates, cups and skewers!

Oreya’s chickpea panisse could be considered the night’s ultimate savory dish, but the Hudson Blue Crab House mini crab cakes were unbelievably soft and savory as well. If they were any bigger, one might have filled up too soon and skipped the the event’s countless other offerings. Which would be a real shame, since someone finally brought hot dogs to a Dan’s Taste of Summer event! Gurney’s Montauk Yacht Club prepared BBQ hot dogs that were so good, only a vegetarian could pass on them.

Shuckers Lobster & Clam Bar offered up the freshest possible oysters with a choice of sauces in the VIP lounge. The Horseradish called for a lychee cocktail from Jue Lan Club to wash it down. And speaking of the VIP lounge, it was huge this year! It featured spacious and comfortable seating and lots of other exclusive treats, including Jon Bon Jovi’s hard-to-find Diving into Hampton Water rosé.

The drinks were as numerous as the foods, with guests sipping Smirnoff spiked sparkling seltzer, Aperol Spritz cocktails, Bai water, Woodford Reserve Distillery bourbon dark chocolate and wines of every sort. Anyone need a new summer cocktail recipe? Look no further than Blue Moon’s Summer Moon, a perfect blend of ale, vodka and lemonade. And who could forget the besequined aerialist pouring wine from above? It worked for architect Peter Cook.

Thankfully, the party stayed cool and dry under the tent, although it’s not like a little rain ever hurt anyone. Many guests enjoyed playing foosball and cornhole, courtesy of California Closets, in the refreshing drizzle.

If you missed it, don’t fret; Dan’s Taste of Summer isn’t over yet. The final event in the series is Dan’s Corona MonTaco at Gurney’s Montauk Yacht Club on Saturday, August 4. The waterfront fiesta features music by Hannah Bronfman and celebrated chefs’ culinary twists on classic Mexican cuisine, paired with Mexican cerveza, Spanish cavas, tequila and more. The fun starts at 7:30 p.m. and concludes with a VIP after party from 10 p.m.–midnight. Tickets are available at DansTasteofSummer.com.