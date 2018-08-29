Watch the Complete 2018 Dan’s Papers Literary Festival and Awards Ceremony

Our 2018 Dan’s Papers Literary Festival concluded another successful year of the Dan’s Papers Literary Prize for Nonfiction and Emerging Young Writers Prize for Nonfiction at Guild Hall in East Hampton last Thursday, August 23.

For those who missed it, we have the entire thing on video!

The event allowed us to honor winners, hand out awards and prize money, and celebrate the written word on the East End. Watch the awards ceremony, a special Fake News vs. Fiction panel with Joy Behar and former U.S. Congressman Steve Israel, author of Big Guns, along with Dan’s Papers COO and Editorial Director Eric Feil.

Behar also read the two winning entries aloud, and esteemed author Roger Rosenblatt gave a keynote address, sharing his acclaimed essays and some wisdom for writers.

Read our event recap for a full rundown of what happened and who won, or just watch above!