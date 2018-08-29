Videos

Watch the Complete 2018 Dan’s Papers Literary Festival and Awards Ceremony

We honor winners, hand out awards and celebrate the written word with local literary greats.

Dan's Papers August 29, 2018

Our 2018 Dan’s Papers Literary Festival concluded another successful year of the Dan’s Papers Literary Prize for Nonfiction and Emerging Young Writers Prize for Nonfiction at Guild Hall in East Hampton last Thursday, August 23.

For those who missed it, we have the entire thing on video!

The event allowed us to honor winners, hand out awards and prize money, and celebrate the written word on the East End. Watch the awards ceremony, a special Fake News vs. Fiction panel with Joy Behar and former U.S. Congressman Steve Israel, author of Big Guns, along with Dan’s Papers COO and Editorial Director Eric Feil.

Behar also read the two winning entries aloud, and esteemed author Roger Rosenblatt gave a keynote address, sharing his acclaimed essays and some wisdom for writers.

Read our event recap for a full rundown of what happened and who won, or just watch above!

Facebook Comments

Show More

Related Articles

Hunting for lost fishing lures off Montauk
August 25, 2018
79

Searching for Lost Fishing Lure Treasure off a Montauk Inlet Jetty

Dan's Corona MonTaco 2018 chefs
August 13, 2018
146

Dan’s Corona MonTaco 2018: A Fiesta of Food and Fun in Montauk

MonTaco season is here!
August 3, 2018
242

It’s MonTaco Season! Dan’s Corona MonTaco Kicks Off Saturday

Cooking with Kyler father and daughter close up smelling Seared Tuna
August 1, 2018
197

‘Cooking with Kyler’ Makes Seared Tuna & Avocado Salad in Hampton Bays