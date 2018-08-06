Events

Photos: 46th Annual Dan’s Kite Fly at Sagg Main Beach

Colorful kites, contests, face painting and more in Sagaponack.

Barbara Lassen August 6, 2018

    2018 Dan's Kite Fly winners, Juliana and Novella both age 9

    2018 Dan's Kite Fly winners, Juliana and Novella both age 9
    Nest Seekers team, Geoff Gifkins, Noë Brown, Joe Duffy, Caryn Duffy, John Duffy

    Nest Seekers team, Geoff Gifkins, NoÃ« Brown, Joe Duffy, Caryn Duffy, John Duffy

    Jillian, age 8, Lisa Potenza, and Leeanne, age 11

    Jillian, age 8, Lisa Potenza, and Leeanne, age 11

    Jim Turner

    Jim Turner

    Shara Wagowski with Jay, age 2

    Shara Wagowski with Jay, age 2

    People gather on Sagg Main beach for the big Kite Fly event

    People gather on Sagg Main beach for the big Kite Fly event

    The site of our annual Dan's Kite Fly

    The site of our annual Dan's Kite Fly

    Dan Rattiner sings with Jim Turner and his band

    Dan Rattiner sings with Jim Turner and his band

    The site of our annual Dan's Kite Fly

    For the love of kites

    For the love of kites

    Who could get enough of this spectacular view?

    Who could get enough of this spectacular view?

    Beachgoers enjoy refreshing Bai drinks

    Beachgoers enjoy refreshing Bai drinks

    California Closets cornhole

    California Closets cornhole

    The sheer number of kites aloft was a sight to behold

    The sheer number of kites aloft was a sight to behold

    What a day!

    What a day!

    Kites, kites, kites!

    Kites, kites, kites!

    Hooray for kites!

    Hooray for kites!

    Mika, age 6, Jessica Kovarsky and Aya, age 9

    Mika, age 6, Jessica Kovarsky and Aya, age 9

    Kites abounded on Sunday

    Kites abounded on Sunday

    Dan Rattiner

    Dan Rattiner

    Dan Rattiner taking in the view of more than 100 kites in the sky

    Dan Rattiner taking in the view of more than 100 kites in the sky

    Dan Rattiner at his vaunted event

    Dan Rattiner at his vaunted event

    The sky over Sagg Main was filled with wonderful kites on Sunday

    The sky over Sagg Main was filled with wonderful kites on Sunday

    Dan's CEO Steve McKenna makes some remarks at the Kite Fly

    Dan's CEO Steve McKenna makes some remarks at the Kite Fly

    Winner Eric Laufer

    Winner Eric Laufer

    Winner Kevin Grillo

    Winner Kevin Grillo

    Winner James Pfautz

    Winner James Pfautz

    #1, winner Ray Cicola with his colorful kite

    #1, winner Ray Cicola with his colorful kite

    Winners Andrew Spencer and Matthew, age 8

    Winners Andrew Spencer and Matthew, age 8

    Winner, Valentin, age 6

    Winner, Valentin, age 6

    Teddy, age 5, wins a second year in a row at Dan's Kite Fly

    Teddy, age 5, wins a second year in a row at Dan's Kite Fly

    Boys enjoy jumping off the lifeguard stand as kites were flown in the sky by over 100 participants

    Boys enjoy jumping off the lifeguard stand as kites were flown in the sky by over 100 participants

    Another beautiful year of kites on the beach

    Another beautiful year of kites on the beach

    Paraco Gas distributed kites and other goodies to attendees

    Paraco Gas distributed kites and other goodies to attendees

    Foosball dudes Kevin, age 12, Kai, 11, and James, 12, enjoyed the beach activities and games

    Foosball dudes Kevin, age 12, Kai, 11, and James, 12, enjoyed the beach activities and games

    Natania Ashley and Marcia Smith of Stop & Shop served fresh apples and bananas

    Face painting on the beach

    Face painting on the beach

    Face painting on the beach

    Face painting on the beach

    Cornhole games courtesy California Closets

    Cornhole games courtesy California Closets

    Olivia and Teddy, both age 5, on line for face painting

    Olivia and Teddy, both age 5, on line for face painting

    Cornhole games courtesy California Closets

    Cornhole games courtesy California Closets

    Nest Seekers distributed goody filled custom bags

    Nest Seekers distributed goody filled custom bags

    Sunny Zar with a Nest Seekers goody bag

    Sunny Zar with a Nest Seekers goody bag

    Paraco Gas came prepared with their very own kite!

    Paraco Gas came prepared with their very own kite!

    Foosball fun courtesy California Closets!

    Foosball fun courtesy California Closets!

    Kite Fly prize bags!

    Kite Fly prize bags!

    Participants sign up for the 46th annual Dan's Kite Fly

    Participants sign up for the 46th annual Dan's Kite Fly

    Jim Turner and his band

    Jim Turner and his band

    Sagg Main Beach

    Entering Sagg Main beach

    Entering Sagg Main beach

    Noë Brown and Geoff Gifkins of Nest Seekers

    NoÃ« Brown and Geoff Gifkins of Nest Seekers

    Winners, Juliana and Novella both age 9

    Winners, Juliana and Novella both age 9

    Jim Turner provides the day's soundtrack

    Jim Turner provides the day's soundtrack

    The judges had a tough job this year as there were many magnificent kites

    The judges had a tough job this year as there were many magnificent kites

    Noë Brown and Geoff Gifkins of Nest Seekers

    NoÃ« Brown and Geoff Gifkins of Nest Seekers

    Dan Rattiner started the enduring Kite Fly tradition nearly half a century ago.

    Dan Rattiner started the enduring Kite Fly tradition nearly half a century ago.

    Dan "the Man" Rattiner

    Dan

    Dan enjoys what he created so many years ago

    Dan enjoys what he created so many years ago

    Juliana, age 9

    Juliana, age 9

    California Closets provided foosball

    California Closets provided foosball

    James, age 2, enjoyed the musical talents of Jim Turner

    James, age 2, enjoyed the musical talents of Jim Turner

    Dan's Kite Fly is a no shoes kind of event

    Dan's Kite Fly is a no shoes kind of event

    Dan joins in with Jim Turner and his band

    Dan joins in with Jim Turner and his band

    Jim Turner

    Jim Turner

    Lucia, age 8, and Jeffrey Rogers with their kites

    Lucia, age 8, and Jeffrey Rogers with their kites

    Ivy Ta and Hannah Sims with Bai

    Ivy Ta and Hannah Sims with Bai

    Nothing better than a day at the beach for this little one

    Nothing better than a day at the beach for this little one

    The kites are in the air!

    The kites are in the air!

    Dan's Kite Fly always makes for an unforgettable scene at Sagg Main beach

    Dan's Kite Fly always makes for an unforgettable scene at Sagg Main beach

    Jazzy, age 6, at the foosball table

    Jazzy, age 6, at the foosball table

    Sienna age 10 sporting her Danielle's Hamptons hat, Nest Seekers bag and refreshing Bai water

    Sienna age 10 sporting her Danielle's Hamptons hat, Nest Seekers bag and refreshing Bai water

    This hula kite was among the most eye-catching

    This hula kite was among the most eye-catching

    Our very own Dan's Papers themed kite

    Our very own Dan's Papers themed kite

    The Kite Fly is always a beautiful scene

    The Kite Fly is always a beautiful scene

    The 46th annual Dan’s Kite Fly was held at Sagg Main Beach on Sunday, August 5, 2018. Beautiful weather provided the perfect setting for more than 100 participants and countless spectators to enjoy the colorful kites and more family fun.

    Jim Turner and his band returned for another year of entertaining guests, who drank Bai beverages to cool off from the summer heat. Turner was even joined, once again, by esteemed Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner—who created this event nearly half a century ago! Children had their faces painted and beach games and activities added to the excitement as families challenged one another to games of cornhole or foosball designed by California Closets.

    Dan’s Papers handed out prizes to winners in a variety of kite categories, such as Most Festive, Best Homemade, Most Original, Best Nautical and Most Colorful, among others. And a good time was had by all.

