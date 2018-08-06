The 46th annual Dan’s Kite Fly was held at Sagg Main Beach on Sunday, August 5, 2018. Beautiful weather provided the perfect setting for more than 100 participants and countless spectators to enjoy the colorful kites and more family fun.

Jim Turner and his band returned for another year of entertaining guests, who drank Bai beverages to cool off from the summer heat. Turner was even joined, once again, by esteemed Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner—who created this event nearly half a century ago! Children had their faces painted and beach games and activities added to the excitement as families challenged one another to games of cornhole or foosball designed by California Closets.

Dan’s Papers handed out prizes to winners in a variety of kite categories, such as Most Festive, Best Homemade, Most Original, Best Nautical and Most Colorful, among others. And a good time was had by all.