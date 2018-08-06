Christie Brinkley, Alec Baldwin and More Attend ‘BlacKkKlansman’ Premiere in EH

The East Hampton premiere of BlacKkKlansman, director Spike Lee’s new joint, starring Adam Driver, Topher Grace and John David Washington, brought the likes of Hamptonite Lorne Michaels, Steve Tisch, Len Blavatnik, Mickey Drexler, Bobbi Brown, CNN Tonight host Don Lemon, Amagansett’s Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, and Sag Harbor stunner Christie Brinkley. A VIP dinner at c/o The Maidstone followed the film.

Although BlaKkKlansman is a period piece, it is reflective of the modern turbulence and intolerance witnessed today at events such as last year’s Charlottesville riot. The movie chronicles the harrowing true story of Ron Stallworth—the first black police officer and detective in the Colorado Springs Police Department who also successfully infiltrated the ranks of the Ku Klux Klan in 1979.

Brinkley raved about the movie in an Instagram post on Sunday featuring a video of model Demaris Lewis introducing the film, and reminding people it’s not made up. “You’ll laugh, and cry, and you will tell everyone to go see this great film so they too can join the much needed discussion!” Brinkley says in the post. “So hurry hurry Go see @blackkklansman. It’s a period piece, that is so relevant and very now!”

Later, at the dinner, Brinkley shared a shot of her standing with Lemon and Baldwin, who plays Dr. Kennebrew Beaureguard, calling them both “brilliant” and noting, “We’re having a heat wave and I blame these two hotties!”

Speaking of Baldwin’s movies in theatres, his Mission: Impossible – Fallout is still number one at the international box office with $76 million. Baldwin plays former CIA director Alan Hunley in this sixth installment in the Impossible franchise, which opened July 27.

Sunday’s premiere wasn’t event Baldwin attended over the weekend. An ardent classical music fan, he also brought wife Hilaria to the Perlman Music Program’s Works in Progress concert in Shelter Island Heights on Friday. And few days before that, he took his sons for a nibble of fro-yo at the Sag Harbor favorite Buddha Berry. The actor shared both moments on his @alecbaldwininsta Instagram account.

Earlier on Sunday, before the BlacKkKlansman premiere, Brinkley and her 20-year-old IMG model daughter Sailor Brinkley hosted and participated in Southampton Sweat Fitness Festival, a day of free, outdoor cardio classes set to live music.

BlacKkKlansman officially opens in theaters this Friday, August 10.