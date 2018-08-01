Videos

‘Cooking with Kyler’ Makes Seared Tuna & Avocado Salad in Hampton Bays

The father-daughter duo makes easy, delicious meals on YouTube.

Videos August 1, 2018

The Cooking with Kyler YouTube series starring father-daughter duo Will and Kyler Tully returned to Hampton Bays to film an all new episode this summer. This year, the easy to follow, step by step video teaches viewers to cook Seared Tuna with Avocado Salad.

Last summer, when the Tullys cooked Easy Grilled Garlic Shrimp, they stood knee-deep in Shinnecock Bay at Will’s childhood home, which is still his mother Irene’s full time residence. For this recipe, featuring fresh yellowfin from Montauk, they chose to stay on the beach.

“In many instances, I prefer and love to quickly sear the tuna on both sides leaving a beautiful rare center,” Will writes in the video notes, but also points out that he cooks it at a medium temperature when preparing a salad or a tuna nicoise. Besides, he explains, Kyler prefers her fish more cooked.

Will, whose uncle owned Tully’s Clam Bar, fish market and restaurant, has been cooking with his daughter since she was 3 years old. We’re so glad they decided to make it into this great, family-friendly YouTube show!

You can find all their Cooking with Kyler videos, read their story and more at cookingwithkyler.com.

Facebook Comments

Show More

Related Articles

Grey Lady's Fish Tacos, Photo: Courtesy Grey Lady
August 1, 2018
22

Dan’s Corona MonTaco Countdown: Grey Lady Montauk Executive Chef Nahuel Verdu

Montauk Lighthouse by the numbers
July 31, 2018
84

Montauk Real Estate by the Numbers: July 2018

CrossFit woman pushing tire
July 31, 2018
37

Work Out Depression at Dan’s Best Hamptons and North Fork Gyms

boy and girl at the beach with a kite. freedom, carefree childhood and hope. brother and sister together.
July 31, 2018
39

Enjoy Dan’s Kite Fly and More Sky-High Summer Fun