The Cooking with Kyler YouTube series starring father-daughter duo Will and Kyler Tully returned to Hampton Bays to film an all new episode this summer. This year, the easy to follow, step by step video teaches viewers to cook Seared Tuna with Avocado Salad.

Last summer, when the Tullys cooked Easy Grilled Garlic Shrimp, they stood knee-deep in Shinnecock Bay at Will’s childhood home, which is still his mother Irene’s full time residence. For this recipe, featuring fresh yellowfin from Montauk, they chose to stay on the beach.

“In many instances, I prefer and love to quickly sear the tuna on both sides leaving a beautiful rare center,” Will writes in the video notes, but also points out that he cooks it at a medium temperature when preparing a salad or a tuna nicoise. Besides, he explains, Kyler prefers her fish more cooked.

Will, whose uncle owned Tully’s Clam Bar, fish market and restaurant, has been cooking with his daughter since she was 3 years old. We’re so glad they decided to make it into this great, family-friendly YouTube show!

You can find all their Cooking with Kyler videos, read their story and more at cookingwithkyler.com.