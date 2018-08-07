Dan’s Corona MonTaco 2018 Moments – What a Night of Food and Fun!

The second annual Dan’s Corona MonTaco Waterfront Fiesta, held at the new Gurney’s Montauk Yacht Club on Saturday, August 4, was another smashing good time loaded with Mexican-inspired delights from local and NYC chefs, incredible libations, excellent tunes and more.

The battle for taco dominance was tightly waged, as all chefs brought their A-game to the event. And when the ballots were counted, Gurney’s Beach Club (we know you’ve indulged there when at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa) raised the trophy and took home the Corona People’s Choice prize for their Al Pastor Taco with charred pineapple and chicharrón.

The competition was thrilling outside the tent as well, where guests got their game faces on while playing corn hole and foosball in the California Closets Fun Zone.

Taking things toward the Tex, along with the Mex, Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More! chef Arthur Wolf made exquisite BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders with pickles and onions, and he had a second table with delish Citrus Shrimp Ceviche with mango.

Life was truly a beach at this fiesta, where the summertime waterside vibe was taken to a whole new level as Corona quenched guests’ thirst with a cool lineup of chilly cerveza from the Corona Extra Beach House.

Pampano chef Martín Granados served up a tasty Camaron Taco with rock shrimp, and Pulpo Tacos with octopus—each offered with three levels of hot sauce. Eight-legged meat never tasted to good.

Mattitaco chef Justin Schwartz stepped out of his celebrated culinary truck for the evening, redefining the concept of taking it on the road (Mattituck is some 50 miles from Montauk), and guests couldn’t get enough.

Bubbles and water and a rainbow of tasty infusions, oh my! The fun folks from bai had guests chilling and toasting from their always-inviting lounge all night long.

Boats weren’t the only means of transportation being celebrated at Gurney’s Montauk Yacht Club. The gorgeous Lincolns on display had guests oohing, aaahing and snapping photos until after the sunset.

Dan’s Taste of Summer newbie Chef Robert Sieber of ALL DAY @ Breakers Montauk made his epic debut with an incredible Pork Belly Taco with house made kimchi on a brilliantly refreshing and creative turnip tortilla.

Frosé all day…and all night! The frozen concoction and those boisterous bubbles flowing from the folks at Anna Codorniu kept guests gushing for more.

Organic Krush crushed it with their flavorful and light cauliflower rice and salad combo, and, if you asked nicely, some fab fresh juices.

Being only steps from the water, many MonTaco chefs naturally showcased seafood in all its glory. La Esquina chef Manuel Serrano made a terrific Crab Tostada, Grey Lady Montauk’s Nahuel Verdu served unforgettable Grey Lady’s Fish Tacos, and Tacombi’s Oscar Hernandez brought Shrimp Tacos that left no doubt as to why there was a packed house all weekend at his Montauk hot spot!

To answer the question that one guest put to another upon entering the tent: Yes, those beautiful plantings and displays by Fenelon Landscapes would look great in your backyard!

Union Cantina chef Scott Kampf kept things legit and local, Montauk-style, with Charred Striped Bass tacos with mango slaw. We would love to see that as a regular on the Union Cantina menu!

Cocktails abounded with beverages from Rosé Piscine, Campari, Aperol Spritz, Whispering Angel, and Woodford Reserve Bourbon.

Speaking of beverages, Montauk’s craft cocktail queen, Lynn Calvo of Lynn’s Hula Hut, took off her mixologist hat and cooked up some amazing Tropical Spiced Shrimp Tacos.

This was “knot” your everyday Mexican fare! Knot of This World Pretzels chef Ray Ruffino created Pretzel Taco Bites that inspired more than one guest to ponder, when will we see a pretzel taco shell?

For those in need of some sweet to go with all that savory, those adorable little bundles of Japanese ice cream in powdered dough, My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream, offered an oh-so-satisfying texture and burst of flavor, whether it was green tea (our favorite), salted caramel, mango or strawberry.

Every guest strolling by the Paraco booth came away with big smiles, and very cool swag—the mini beach balls, squeezable mini propane tanks and adorable ducks were the talk of the tent.

Pink was truly the en vogue color at the VIP After Party presented by Whispering Angel, as many toasts were raised on the dance floor with glasses of The Palm rosé.

Dan’s Papers fedoras could be seen atop heads up and down the MonTaco tent as revelers got into the spirit with Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner. Who bumped into the man himself…or his crustacean-riding alter ego? Share your pics with us!