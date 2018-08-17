East End Kids Event Highlights: August 18–20, 2018

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events and activities this week, August 18–20, 2018. Visit DansPapers.com/Events to find even more things for adults and kids to do.

EDITOR’S PICK

Looking for Animals & Their Tracks

August 19, 10 a.m.

Wander through Hallock State Park with Group for the East End, looking for animals of all sizes and finding what they leave behind. See footprints, nests, burrows, egg masses, scrapings and similar animal signs on this instructional, family-friendly nature walk. For reservations, contact Steve Biasetti at the number below. Free.

Hallock State Park, 6062 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-765-6450 ext. 205

Lighthouse Weekend

August 18—19, 10:30 a.m.

Join the Montauk community for a fun, educational event for the whole family, featuring plenty of Colonial toys, leather working and a traditional pottery exhibit. The Kings of the Coast Pirates host swashbuckling shows at noon and 3 p.m. each day, and the 3rd Regiment of 1776 Militia reenactors are set to make an appearance as well. Free.

Montauk Point Lighthouse, 2000 Montauk Highway, Montauk. montauklighthouse.com

Summer Family Party

August 19, 3 p.m

Enjoy fun, engaging activities for families and children of all ages. Work alongside artists to create one-of-a kind projects, take part in a fun gallery scavenger hunt, capture memories in the Flip Book photo booth and enjoy a delicious barbecue dinner. Adults $125, kids $100.

Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Shadow Puppets with Goat on a Boat Theater

August 19, 3 p.m.

With only a screen and the properties of light at your disposal, create short scenes and characters with Liz Joyce from Goat on a Boat Bay Street Theater. Please register in advance. Admission is free.

John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Virtual Reality

August 20, 5 p.m.

Every other Monday, take a break from reality with the aid of modern technology, a la virtual reality. Register online or with a librarian. Admission is free.