East End Kids Event Highlights: Labor Day Weekend 2018

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events and activities this week, August 31–September 4, 2018. Visit DansPapers.com/Events to find even more things for adults and kids to do.

EDITOR’S PICK

Shelter Island Snapper Derby

September 1, 5 p.m.

The derby consists of two parts, a snapper fishing contest and a logo design contest. Trophies will be awarded to 15 kids with the biggest bluefish, biggest snappers and most fish caught. Catches can be taken to the Lions Club’s chefs to cook before the awards ceremony. Winning logo designs will be printed on next year’s shirts. Free.

Shelter Island American Legion, 281 School Street, Shelter Island. shelterislandsnapperderby.org

Albert Einstein: Rock Star

August 31, 5 p.m.

Albert Einstein made theories that continue to prove true decades later, with his Theory of Relativity completely revolutionizing modern science. Now Stephen Rosen, a published physicist, will discuss the true “rock star” of theoretical physics. Admission is free, but prior registration is required.

East Hampton Library,159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Pollock Family Drip Painting

September 1, 10 a.m.

Joyce Raimondo, author of the Imagine That! series, directs a day of exploring creativity. Under Raimondo’s direction, families explore the home and studio of artists, Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner. Then while overlooking scenic Accabonac Harbor, families drip paint to create beautiful art outdoors. Registration is recommended. Admission is $40 per person and supplies are included. Ages 4+.

Pollock-Krasner House and Study Center, 830 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton. 917-502-0790, imaginearted.com

The Search for the Perfect Shell Reading

September 1, 1 p.m.

Author Adrienne Falzon reads from her children’s book, The Search for the Perfect Shell. In it, a young girl embarks on a journey to search for a seashell worthy of gifting to her grandmother, and she learns a valuable life lesson along the way. After, children will get the chance to create Sailor valentines, a souvenir dear to sailors in the nineteenth century. Admission is free.

Rogers Mansion, 17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton. 631 283-2494, southamptonhistory.org

Dolls and Dress Up

September 4, 3:45 p.m.

John Jermain Memorial Library provides an endless supply of dolls and action figures, allowing your child’s budding imagination to run wild. All boys and girls can come to the library, dressed up as anything or anyone, and play to their heart’s content.

John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org