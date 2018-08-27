Photos: Hampton Classic Horse Show Opening Day 2018

The 43rd Annual Hampton Classic Horse Show Opening Day was held on Sunday, August 26, 2018 in beautiful Bridgehampton. The weeklong event features six show rings with 1,600 horses competing in 200 hunter, jumper and equitation classes. It will conclude with the Grand Prix this upcoming Sunday.

Get the complete Hampton Classic Horse Show 2018 Schedule here.

The Hampton Classic is taking place at 240 Snake Hollow Road in Bridgehampton. For more information, visit hamptonclassic.com or call 631-537-3177.