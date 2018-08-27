Events

Photos: Hampton Classic Horse Show Opening Day 2018

Horses, shopping, celebs and competition return to Bridgehampton.

Barbara Lassen August 27, 2018

    Pat Brown, Zoe Hoare of English Country Antiques, Clair Glover

    Barbara Lassen
    Barbara Lassen

    Ruth Miller

    Barbara Lassen
    Singing the National Anthem prior to the competition

    Barbara Lassen
    Horses and their riders practiced in the rings before their competition

    Barbara Lassen
    Horses and their riders practiced in the rings before their competition

    Barbara Lassen
    Views of the VIP tent areas

    Barbara Lassen
    VIP tent areas

    Barbara Lassen
    Our August 24, 2018 Dan's Papers Cover artist, Jen Brandon of Jen Brandon Studio, creates an equestrian themed painting in front of her chalet on opening day

    Barbara Lassen
    Shopping chalets on the grounds

    Barbara Lassen
    Shopping on the grounds

    Barbara Lassen
    Cars on display

    Barbara Lassen
    The table for Bullitt Industries, LLC was tastefully decorated with gorgeous sunflowers

    Barbara Lassen
    Dylan age 9, Pete Rocco of Robbins Wolfe Eventeurs under the VIP tent

    Barbara Lassen
    Christopher Robbins, VP of Robbins Wolfe Eventeurs and Ken Wolfe, President of Robbins Wolfe Eventeurs provided the delicious fare under the VIP tent

    Barbara Lassen
    Shanette Barth Cohen

    Barbara Lassen
    Hampton Classic President Dennis Suskind

    Barbara Lassen
    Shanette Barth Cohen welcomes media to the event

    Barbara Lassen
    Steve Goldman, CEO and President of Harmony Home Concierge

    Barbara Lassen
    Views of the VIP tent areas

    Barbara Lassen
    Jumping competition on opening day

    Barbara Lassen
    Jumping competition on opening day

    Barbara Lassen
    Jumping competition on opening day

    Barbara Lassen
    Jumping competition on opening day

    Barbara Lassen
    Jumping competition on opening day

    Barbara Lassen
    Jumping competition on opening day

    Barbara Lassen
    Jumping competition on opening day

    Barbara Lassen
    Jumping competition on opening day

    Barbara Lassen
    Gimme Shelter Animal Rescue showcases their animals who are available for adoption in the Grand Prix ring

    Barbara Lassen
    Gimme Shelter Animal Rescue founder Michelle Neufeld Montak

    Barbara Lassen
    Olivia with Rising Starr Horse Rescue

    Barbara Lassen
    Olivia with horse Faith who is available for adoption, Rising Starr Horse Rescue

    Barbara Lassen
    Kay Lawson of Douglas Elliman

    Barbara Lassen
    Harmony Home Concierge team members, Concierge Manager Matt York, Concierge Representative Brittany Kimlinger, CEO & President Steve Goldman, Concierge Manager Jessica Sweeney

    Barbara Lassen
    Heather Rocco, Maya age 13, Dylan age 9, CulinArt Group Catering Collection and Robbins Wolfe Eventeurs Pete Rocco

    Barbara Lassen
    John and Paty Brady of Nest Seekers with their children Sofia, age 6, and Isabel, age 12

    Barbara Lassen
    Myles Clark, CAO of Stony Brook Southampton Hospital Bob Chaloner, Oscar Mandes

    Barbara Lassen
    James and Christine Taylor with their five month old daughter Isabella

    Barbara Lassen
    Cori and Randy Kopke of Backyard Brine, Jason and Michelle Kreth of Bullit Industries, LLC

    Barbara Lassen
    Pat Brown, Zoe Hoare of English Country Antiques, Clair Glover

    Barbara Lassen
    The 43rd Annual Hampton Classic Horse Show Opening Day was held on Sunday, August 26, 2018 in beautiful Bridgehampton. The weeklong event features six show rings with 1,600 horses competing in 200 hunter, jumper and equitation classes. It will conclude with the Grand Prix this upcoming Sunday.

    Get the complete Hampton Classic Horse Show 2018 Schedule here.

    The Hampton Classic is taking place at 240 Snake Hollow Road in Bridgehampton. For more information, visit hamptonclassic.com or call 631-537-3177.

