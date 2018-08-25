John McEnroe and Other Tennis Greats Play Fourth Annual Pro-Am in Amagansett

Tennis Hall of Famer and Hamptonite John McEnroe, along with Patrick McEnroe, Lindsay Davenport, Mats Wilander and other tennis legends, will participate in the Johnny Mac Tennis Project’s (JMTP) Fourth Annual Pro-Am in Amagansett today, Saturday, August 25 from 2:30–6:30 p.m.

One of the largest Pro-Am tennis events in the world, with a field of 64 pros and 64 amateurs, A-List event will include a legends exhibition, 7 rounds of pro-am doubles play, food and drinks, and a live auction to raise funds to support JMTP programs that change young lives by removing the economic and social barriers to success through tennis.

McEnroe says, “I’m excited to get out to the Hamptons for another great Pro-Am event, and I’m even more excited about the support this event provides to further the JMTP’s mission to make the experience of tennis possible for children and communities who wouldn’t otherwise have the chance—and maybe even to mint our next rising group of American tennis champions.”

Following the tennis at Sportime Amagansett (320 Abrahams Path), guests will head out for an evening of canapés, cocktails and dancing, sponsored by Bird in Hand, at the residence of John and Kate Storey.

Learn more at jmtpny.org.

For those looking to learn more about McEnroe, check Borg vs. McEnroe, recently released on Netflix. The film, starring Shia LaBeouf as McEnroe and Sverrir Gudnason as Bjorn Borg, recounts their unforgettable 1980 Wimbledon championship. Borg was the favorite to win—which would be his fifth consecutive Wimbledon victory—but McEnroe, who was a brash and foul-mouthed American upstart, gave him the fight of his life.

Watch the trailer below.