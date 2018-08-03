North Fork Event Highlights: August 2–8, 2018

Have a look at some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, August 2–8.

Find more great East End events and activities at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Three Dog Night

August 5, 7:30 p.m.

With songs including “Mama Told Me (Not To Come),” “Joy to the World,” “Black and White,” “Shambala,” “One” and many others, Three Dog Night scored more Top 10 hits in the early ’70s than any other group. The doors, bar and restaurant open for drinks and dining at 6 p.m. Tickets $65–$85.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Much Ado About Nothing

August 2–4, 7 p.m.

Local theater company Northeast Stage is bringing Shakespeare’s comedy, with all its comedic misunderstandings, to Greenport from August 2–4. The outdoor performance is two hours long with no intermission, so bring snacks and chairs. The troupe moves to Patchogue’s Shorefront Park on August 5. Free admission.

Mitchell Park, 115 Front Street, Greenport. 631-765-1409, northeaststage.org

Greenport Farmers Market

August 4, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Greenport Farmers Market, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a place to educate, connect and support communities, agriculture and aquaculture. The market offers a wide variety of local produce, herbs, eggs, breads, jams, oysters and more. Free admission. Cash is encouraged for purchases.

Polo Grounds, 1405 Moores Lane, Greenport. greenportfarmersmarket.com

Observing Through Custer’s Telescopes

August 4, 8 p.m.

Observe the universe through the Custer Institute and Observatory’s telescopes, from dusk to midnight every Saturday. See planets, stars and galaxies up above and tour Custer’s collection of meteorites, antique telescopes and much more down on Earth. No reservation needed. Admission $5.

Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org

Broads on Boards & the Men Who Love Us

August 5–6, 7 a.m.

Start the day on Peconic Bay. This paddle exercise class includes light yoga, meditation and a relaxing morning paddle on peaceful waters, with all boards and safety equipment provided. Please arrive 15 minutes early. Reservations recommended. $35 for single class, $250 for 10 classes.

Jamesport Bay Suites, 67 Front Street, South Jamesport. 631-722-3458

Plein Air Painting

August 8, 4 p.m.

Sound View Greenport and The South Street Gallery host a plein air painting experience instructed by Doug Reina on the beach. Participants will enjoy a glass of North Fork wine while recreating a beautiful landscape using various techniques. Registration $20.

Sound View Greenport, 58775 Route 48, Greenport. 631-477-1910, soundviewgreenport.com