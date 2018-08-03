Shop ‘Til You Drop: Spend Your Weekend (and Money) in Montauk

Driving to The End to shop? It’s worth it. And there are so many fun stops to make along the way!

White’s Drug and Department Store in Montauk, which was purchased by Dan’s Papers founder, Dan Rattiner’s father more than 60 years ago, is still going strong at 95 The Plaza. White’s continues to offer just about anything you could need to enjoy, and survive, your Montauk stay. Offerings include cosmetics, first aid supplies, magazines and toys. 95 The Plaza, Montauk. 631-668-2994

Speaking of The Plaza, check out Plaza Surf & Sports for the latest in recreational equipment and clothing. 716 Montauk Highway, Montauk. plazasurfandsports.com, 631-668-2994

Armor-Lux, a French knits company and textile manufacturer has opened a pop-up shop at Gurney’s Montauk, featuring limited-edition Breton-stripe marinières from Armor-Lux’s 80th Anniversary Limited Edition Capsule Collection, made entirely in Brittany, France, and exclusive to the U.S. The Breton-stripe has become a key product of French style. First popularized by Coco Chanel, in time it attracted influential celebrities such as Brigitte Bardot, Pablo Picasso, Audrey Hepburn, James Dean, Jean Seberg, Alain Delon, Marilyn Monroe and Charlotte Gainsbourg. Armor-Lux is known for its authentic French maritime pieces, such as fishermen’s sweaters, wool peacoats and Breton striped slippers—all staples of modern French dress. 290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. gurneysresorts.com/montauk, 631-668-2345. armorlux.com

LaurDIY recently sent in their Natural Festival Jewelry Kit that includes all the makings for three cool projects and ideas for more, plus a collectible bracelet. Where were these things when we were awkward concertgoers? You can find tips on finishing their projects and more at laurdiy.com.

Shop at to the newest, most stylish and value-driven event of the 2018 summer season: the inaugural Hamptons Jewelry Show, featuring the largest selection of fine jewelry and art collectibles ever assembled in the Hamptons with 90 curated dealers from around the world. You’ll be mesmerized by the exquisite estate and contemporary pieces. Ranging from estate treasures and dazzling international manufacturers’ pieces, to respected designer collections, what you’ll witness will amaze. Held in a spectacular 20,000-square-foot Jewelry Pavilion on the Elks Fairgrounds (next to the Mercedes Benz of Southampton), this elegant, refined and temperature controlled environment is a perfect setting for important fine jewelry and objets d’art acquisition. The Show kicks off with an opening night preview on Thursday, August 2 from 6–9:30 p.m. with other events scheduled through the weekend. Tickets and more information, including a complete vendor list and show catalog, can be found at hamptonsjewelryshow.com.

Find deals on one-of-a-kind items not available in store from the warehouses of Sylvester & Co. on Friday, August 3 and Saturday, August 4 from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. You’ll find gorgeous furniture, staging tabletop, miscellaneous prototypes and random fun! A portion of proceeds will benefit Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons. 8 Plank Road, East Hampton. 631-725-5012, sylvesterandco.com

Ready to share your childhood with your kids? Arcade1Up makes arcade games for the home and their cabinets look, feel and play just like the classic arcade games you remember. They are 3/4 scaled and stand just under four-feet-tall. There are five cabinets to chose from, each with a number of games, including but not limited to Rampage, Gauntlet, Asteroids, Centipede and Lunar Lander. arcade1up.com

Need to clean out your closet? The East End Disability Association (EEDA) has partnered with RewearAble, whose mission is to provide employment for adults with developmental disabilities. Clothing, shoes, accessories, bedding and other household textiles, purses and even rags can be dropped at one of four locations: 107 Roanoke Avenue, Riverhead; 784 Harrison Avenue, Riverhead; 446 Edwards Avenue, Calverton; or 4062 Grumman Boulevard, Calverton. People with intellectual and developmental disabilities perform tasks from the initial pickup, sorting and packing of these materials. eed-a.org/rewearable