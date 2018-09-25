CommunityDan's North ForkPhotos

2018 Greenport Maritime Festival in Photos

Classic wooden boats, cars, tallships, kids activities and more!

Barbara Lassen

    Dan's Bike Rentals

    Dan's Bike Rentals

    Music played throughout the streets

    Music played throughout the streets

    Classic cars on display

    Classic cars on display

    Mac Garnsey, Jerry Diffley, Karen Diffley, Nicole Garnsey, Kevin Diffley

    Mac Garnsey, Jerry Diffley, Karen Diffley, Nicole Garnsey, Kevin Diffley

    Matt Spinozzi, Gustavo Pena

    Matt Spinozzi, Gustavo Pena

    Jen Boese, Henry age 3, Adelaide age 7, Freddie age 5, Brighton age 2

    Jen Boese, Henry age 3, Adelaide age 7, Freddie age 5, Brighton age 2

    Dan's cover artist Isabelle Haran-Leonardi of Nova Constellatio Gallery

    Dan's cover artist Isabelle Haran-Leonardi of Nova Constellatio Gallery

    Justin Schwartz of Mattitaco and Noah's on the Road was a popular stop for those looking for a tasty lunch

    Justin Schwartz of Mattitaco and Noah's on the Road was a popular stop for those looking for a tasty lunch

    Filling a vintage stainless steel mug of soda was just as fun for adults as it was for the children at Wild Bill's Olde Fashioned Soda Pop Co.

    Filling a vintage stainless steel mug of soda was just as fun for adults as it was for the children at Wild Bill's Olde Fashioned Soda Pop Co.

    Food trucks offered various different foods to appeal to all ages

    Food trucks offered various different foods to appeal to all ages

    Kenneth Poliwoda, Congressman Lee Zeldin

    Kenneth Poliwoda, Congressman Lee Zeldin

    Joseph age 7, Adrianna age 4

    Joseph age 7, Adrianna age 4

    Tom Schoenwaelder, Markus age 3, Theo age 6, Alexander age 9 on the iconic 80 year old fireboat

    Tom Schoenwaelder, Markus age 3, Theo age 6, Alexander age 9 on the iconic 80 year old fireboat

    Boat displays

    Boat displays

    Welcome to Greenport signage

    Welcome to Greenport signage

    Sicanni, Music for the Soul

    Sicanni, Music for the Soul

    It was a beautiful day to spend at the festival

    It was a beautiful day to spend at the festival

    Captain and crew of Mystic Whaler, out of New London, Conneticut

    Captain and crew of Mystic Whaler, out of New London, Conneticut

    Whitney Montalvo, Kristin Armbrecht

    Whitney Montalvo, Kristin Armbrecht

    Docking the Mystic Whaler

    Docking the Mystic Whaler

    The Mystic Whaler

    The Mystic Whaler

    Attendees enjoyed the gorgeous weather at the festival

    Attendees enjoyed the gorgeous weather at the festival

    The Mystic Whaler tallship was a beautiful sight to see

    The Mystic Whaler tallship was a beautiful sight to see

    The Greenport Maritime Festival restaurants were well attended

    The Greenport Maritime Festival restaurants were well attended

    Exquisite luxury yachts were on view at the festival

    Exquisite luxury yachts were on view at the festival

    Jim and Fran Pergamo

    Jim and Fran Pergamo

    Sue Mensching, Fran Pergamo

    Sue Mensching, Fran Pergamo

    People arrived by boat and land to the festival

    People arrived by boat and land to the festival

    Erika Brooks, Sherri Weisman

    Erika Brooks, Sherri Weisman

    John Fenech and Jack, age 11

    John Fenech and Jack, age 11

    The village green was filled with families and couples enjoying the festivities

    The village green was filled with families and couples enjoying the festivities

    Greenport is an inviting village to walk around while enjoying the waterviews, shops and restaurants

    Greenport is an inviting village to walk around while enjoying the waterviews, shops and restaurants

    Charlie Ritchie and Bob McInniss aboard the 80 year old fireboat. The fireboat Fire Fighter led the FDNY Marine Unit response on September 11, 2001 and helped supply water after the World Trade Center terrorists attacks

    Charlie Ritchie and Bob McInniss aboard the 80 year old fireboat. The fireboat Fire Fighter led the FDNY Marine Unit response on September 11, 2001 and helped supply water after the World Trade Center terrorists attacks

    The fireboat Fire Fighter

    The fireboat Fire Fighter

    September beauty at the Greenport marina

    September beauty at the Greenport marina

    Children climbed the rock wall

    Children climbed the rock wall

    The festival was well attended

    The festival was well attended

    The annual Greenport Maritime Festival kicked off with the Land and Sea Gala cocktail party Friday evening, September 21, followed by a special Saturday morning parade through downtown Greenport.

    Delicious food, grand displays of classic wooden boats, classic cars, gallery shows and children’s activities, including a tall rock climbing wall, were enjoyed throughout the village. And this year’s exciting tallshipThe Mystic Whaler, sailed into the harbor and docked for all to see.

