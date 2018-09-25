2018 Greenport Maritime Festival in Photos

The annual Greenport Maritime Festival kicked off with the Land and Sea Gala cocktail party Friday evening, September 21, followed by a special Saturday morning parade through downtown Greenport.

Delicious food, grand displays of classic wooden boats, classic cars, gallery shows and children’s activities, including a tall rock climbing wall, were enjoyed throughout the village. And this year’s exciting tallship, The Mystic Whaler, sailed into the harbor and docked for all to see.