Bill Clinton and Alec Baldwin Participate in September 11 Fundraiser

Amagansett resident Alec Baldwin and Hamptons renter Bill Clinton attended the Cantor Fitzgerald Charity Day fundraiser on Tuesday, September 11. Throughout the day, celebrities, athletes and world leaders came to make trades for the charity of their choice. On Charity Day, all of Cantor Fitzgerald’s global revenues gets split between the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund, which distributes donations to victims of terrorism and natural disasters, and the dozens of organizations picked by participating celebrities.

Cantor Fitzgerald and their affiliates lost 658 friends and colleagues and 61 Eurobrokers as a result of the 9/11 attacks. CEO Howard Lutnick even lost his brother in the attack and only survived because he drove his son to the first day of school, but rather than dwell on the pain each year, they decided to find a way to turn the anniversary into something beautiful.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Baldwin attended in support of the Brooke Jackman Foundation. Named in honor of a woman killed during 9/11, this organization promotes child literacy for at-risk youth in New York. Although Baldwin has been involved with the organization since its inception, he had not been able to attend Charity Day until now. “This year, I said to myself, ‘I really need to do this,’” Baldwin recalls.

Onward State reports that the former President attended in support of the Clinton Foundation, which works with allies from the business, government and nonprofit sectors to develop programs that create economic opportunity, improve public health and inspire civic engagement. Saquon Barkley shared a photo on his Instagram story of Clinton and himself at the event on his Instagram stories, two days after his NFL debut with the New York Giants. Barkley was attending the event in support of the Fred Gabler Helping Hand Fund, named after one of the Cantor Fitzgerald employees who died on 9/11.