East End Kids Event Highlights: September 21–25, 2018

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events and activities this week, September 21–25, 2018. Visit DansPapers.com/Events to find even more things for adults and kids to do.

EDITOR’S PICK

Paws on Parade

September 22, 11 a.m.

Explore family-friendly activities on the grounds of the Rogers Mansion including contests, an agility course, auctions, face painting and photo opportunities with Bay Street’s Frankenstein Follies Halloween cast in character. Join a walk to Bathing Corporation Beach, a blessing of the animals at St. John’s Church and more.

Rogers Mansion, 17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton. southamptonhistory.org

The MAiZE at Fairview Farm

September 21– 22, 10 a.m.—6 p.m.

Enter a maze of corn that stretches 10 feet into the sky, featuring eight acres of corn, two bridges with stunning views of the farm and Mecox Bay and plenty of trivia questions that need to be answered in order to make it through quickly. Popcorn, ribbon fries and more are available for sale. Admission is $12.

Fairview Farm at Mecox, 69 Horsemill Lane, Bridgehampton. 631-537-1445, fairviewfarmatmecox.com

Free Family Movie Night: Wonder

September 21, 8 p.m.

South Bay Bible Church is pleased to present a story of acceptance and looking within for the last movie night of the season. Based on the best-selling novel, Wonder focuses on August Pullman, a boy with facial disfigurement entering his first mainstream school. Open seating begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.

South Bay Bible Church, 578 Montauk Highway, East Moriches. 631-909-8241, southbaychurchli.org

Birding with Frank: Fall Migration

September 23, 9 a.m.

As the migrating birds on their way to the south start to grow tired, they land on Long Island’s south shore beaches to rest. Bring binoculars, a spotting scope if you have one and a field guide to the birds of eastern North America. For kids eight and up. Admission starts at $10.

South Fork Natural History Museum, register for meeting place. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Pajama Stories

September 25, 6:30 p.m.

Children grades K–3 are invited to wear their comfiest pajamas to the library to sit and enjoy a few great stories in comfort on a chilly autumn night. Registration required. One patron registration per library card. Admission is free.

Westhampton Free Library, 7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net