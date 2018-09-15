News Flash: Hamptons Home Shopping Is Hotter Than the Sun

Feathering your Hamptons nest should always be easy and fun. Shopping is key. Here’s a selection of where to go and what to buy to keep it “Hamptons,” or to take a little piece of the Hamptons to wherever home may be:

With the end of summer comes the need to clean up and clear out. But what if it’s all junk? You could take it to the dump and pay per pound to get rid of that old couch. Or you could call the number that’s also a company name, 1-800-Got-Junk? the largest, most experienced, most trusted junk removal service. Their fully licensed and insured truck teams will come to your home or office, do all the heavy lifting, loading and even demolition work. 1-800-468-5865, 1-800gotjunk.com

Need a new carpet after all of the summer wear and tear? Sisal Rugs Wholesale in Southampton has you covered. Sisal will have trade professionals bring the most current sisal, seagrass and wool blend samples to your home with their “shop at home” program. 101 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-704-0601, william@sisalrugswholesale.com

Hildreth’s Home Goods in Southampton and East Hampton is currently offering up to 35% off all of their upholstery through September 19. Hildreth’s continues to bring you their best, since 1842.

1-800-462-1842, hildreths.com

Imagine your summer into fall…organized! Closets by Design is here to help. Since 1982, they’ve been a leader in customer service and satisfaction, from their no obligation in-home consultation to their custom tailored designs and high quality product construction. 631-242-4304, closetsbydesign.com

Design Furniture Outlet at the Tanger Outlets has a ton of sleek designer items at affordable prices. With the slogan “Design like a pro…” you can find top-brand mirrors, art, lighting, rugs and more. Tanger Mall Suites 217 and 1003, Riverhead. 631-528-5600, designfurnitureoutlet.com

Can’t get rid of those pesky ticks? Suburban Exterminating, Long Island’s Pest Control Experts, is here to help. They specialize in all phases of pest control for residential, commercial and industrial spaces with same day service and have locations in Southampton, Hampton Bays, Westhampton, and the North Fork. suburbanexterminating.com

Are your beautiful hardwood floors bleaching out and your air conditioning costs going through the roof? New York Window Film Co. can help. They offer beautiful windows that let in light but eliminate solar heating, reduce fading, and add a valuable layer of protection to your home. 631-420-4101, nywindowfilm.com.

Putting your house on the market? Make sure your lawn and oil tank are up to snuff. Windmill Oil Tank Service is here to help with any of your oil tank needs. Call 631-360-8901 for free advice and a free estimate or visit windmilloiltank.net.

With locations at 77 Main Street in Westhampton Beach and 117 Main Street in Greenport, Hampton Chocolate Factory (HCF) serves both forks with delectable confections! HCF’s chocolate creations fuse luxury and classic tastes into a collection of artisanal chocolates that embodies the East End lifestyle. And your purchases support the Peconic Land Trust, whose mission is to preserve the Hamptons land and lifestyle for future generations to come…now how sweet is that!? Book your next event with HCF’s luxury chocolate and ice cream truck! 800-861-0080, hamptonchocolatefactory.com

Mecox Bay Dairy offers a lot more than cheese these days. At their farm shop in Mecox and at the various area farmers markets where they vend—including Sag Harbor (Saturdays 9 a.m.–1 p.m.) and Southampton (Sundays 9 a.m.–2 p.m.)—you can pick up a very special, one-of-a-kind cheese board. They begin at $25, and are $50 for mahogany and $200 for a very large (very impressive) board. All are handmade by disabled veteran Woody Wilson. The only maintenance they require is a little olive oil once in a blue (cheese) moon. And if that’s not enough to spice up your home, try some of their All Purpose Seasoning—only $10 for a big bottle. This stuff improves everything and is less than 3% sodium. And have you signed up to get one of their heritage breed turkeys for Thanksgiving yet? Gobble, gobble! Mecox Bay Dairy, 855 Mecox Road, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0335, mecoxbaydairy.com

Last year, Hampton Watercraft and Marine’s inaugural Take a Vet Fishing Tournament featured 13 boats taking 31 vets out fishing. This year’s event on Sunday, September 16, will again feature a day long fishing tournament through which veterans are given the opportunity to fish inshore or offshore, or just come down for a BBQ lunch after the fishing is over. Boaters from all marinas are welcome to sign up as captains, volunteering their time, tackle, boat, fuel and fishing expertise. For more info contact Megan Buckley at 631-728-8200 or mbuckley@hamptonwatercraft.com