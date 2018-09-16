HeavenSent Gospel Uplifts Guild Hall on September 22

They come from all over Suffolk County. They all attend different churches in different towns. But when leader Leander Stevenson and his fellow singers Melvin Robinson Jr., Deu’boyce Robinson, Dana Bryant and Jeremiah Seabury get together as HeavenSent, it sounds like they’ve been singing together their whole lives.

Come hear HeavenSent at Guild Hall in East Hampton on Saturday, September 22 starting at 3 p.m. and be prepared to be uplifted in body and soul. According to Stevenson, everywhere they sing, HeavenSent brings a sweet spirit. “At Guild Hall we want everybody to have a good time,” Stevenson says. “We’re going to sing about Him in his glory. We come to uplift everybody.”

It’s what HeavenSent has been doing for close to a decade, starting with an impromptu community program in 2009 that went so well that it quickly turned into an ongoing ministry for the group. “We just knew it was gelling,” says Stevenson. HeavenSent has since brought their spiritual uplift to high-profile Gospel venues such as the Radio One – One Love Gospel Cruise, New Artist Showcase hosted by Liz Black, the Circle of Sister’s Expo in Manhattan and the Gospel Music Workshop of America (GMWA) Conference in Brooklyn, New York.

They’ve also recorded lots of original songs. “We’re in the studio just about once a week,” says Stevenson. “Ninety percent of our set is original songs.” Stevenson describes the group’s contemporary Gospel sound as “a little bit of everything,” citing as influences everything from the classic sound of the Gospel Keynotes to the more contemporary music of The Winans. “It’s music of praise and worship,” Stevenson says.

Those curious to get a little foretaste of HeavenSent can look them up on YouTube, where the group has posted a series of imaginative videos for some of their original songs. Among the videos you will find proof of the group’s local bona fides: for example, the video for their latest single, “Smile,” was shot right in Riverfront Park in downtown Riverhead! Check it out below.

“Music plays an important role in society and in the church,” says Stevenson. And, as part of its ministry, HeavenSent has appeared as much in secular as in sacred spaces—wherever they sing, they bring the power of their music to whoever’s ready to listen. In other words, HeavenSent is going to rock Guild Hall. “Music is very uplifting—when it’s done right,” says Stevenson. Amen to that.

For more information on HeavenSent’s Guild Hall performance, visit guildhall.org.