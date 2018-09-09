Liev Schreiber Narrates ‘Inside the Manson Cult: The Lost Tapes’ on September 17

With upcoming projects including Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Ray Donovan Season 6, Montauk resident Liev Schreiber is busy this summer, but before all that, we’ll get to hear his voice in FOX’s Inside the Manson Cult: The Lost Tapes on Monday, September 17 at 8 p.m.

Schreiber narrates the two-hour true crime special about Charles Manson and his gang of blindly loyal followers, which has been culled from more than 100 hours of footage. Just 10 months after Manson’s death, the program offers an intimate, first-time glimpse into this footage of the cult leader and his “family” inside Spahn’s Ranch, where they lived before slaying actress Sharon Tate and eight others in a series of brutal murders in Southern California during July and August of 1969.

The special features new and archival interviews with former Manson cult members, such as Catherine “Gypsy” Share and Dianne “Snake” Lake, as well as key people involved in the history of the Manson case, including prosecutor Stephen Kay and FBI criminal profiler John Douglas, as well as an exclusive interview with Bobby Beausoleil from prison, where he is serving a life sentence for a murder he committed in association with the Manson family.

Fifty years ago, Manson assembled a group of young followers, setting up a commune in Southern California. He was an aspiring musician who preached messages of peace and love, attracting seemingly innocent people into his inner circle—no one would have suspected that they would end on a murderous rampage. During this period, one young filmmaker was given exclusive access to the Manson cult. In October 2016, he died, leaving a vast collection of footage, interviews and photos.

Inside the Manson Cult: The Lost Tapes presents the inside story of how this supposedly peace-loving commune turned into America’s most horrifying and infamous group of cold-blooded killers at the height of the hippy era.

Watch Inside the Manson Cult: The Lost Tapes on Monday, September 17 at 8 p.m.