Listen to Live Music at North Fork Wineries and Breweries this Fall

The North Fork is abundant in wineries and breweries showcasing the best local musicians that Long Island and New York have to offer. Be sure to call or visit the venue’s website for reservation info, as most require appointments to be made for limos, buses, vans and large groups. Check out who’s playing where this fall:

THE ACTS

When Latin music legend Johnny Pacheco is your uncle, and your mom sang with rock pioneer Dion Dimucci, music is part of your genetic code. Such is the musical pedigree of Michael Tesler, aka Acoustic Mike T. Fall performances at Jason’s Vineyard.

Acoustic Soul breathes new life into classic rock, soul hits of the past four decades and the best of ’70s singer-songwriters. Fall performances at Osprey’s Dominion Vineyard.

Ahmad Ali Duo, made up of Ali and Keith Hurrell, performs a mix of smooth jazz, cool blues and party music to keep listeners on their toes. Ali also performs the sounds of pop jazz and R&B solo. Band performances at Clovis Point, Jason’s Vineyard, Ali’s solo performances at Palmer Vineyards.

Alberto Bengolea is a solo jazz guitarist sure to make a day at the vineyard all the more enjoyable. Fall performances at Palmer Vineyards.

Alyson Faith’s voice is mesmerizing and distinctly her own. Her live performances captivate audiences as she lures people in with her incredible energy and stage presence. Fall performances at Jason’s Vineyard, Pugliese Vineyards.

Anthem is a classic rock band featuring terrific harmonies that breath new life into classics by Steely Dan, The Eagles, Foreigner, Carol King, Toto, Janis Joplin, Tom Petty, The Doobie Brothers, Bob Marley, Linda Ronstadt and The Pretenders. Fall performances at Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard.

April Rain is an eclectic musical duo beloved by listeners of all ages. Fall performances at Jason’s Vineyard, Pugliese Vineyards.

The Atlantics are a stellar band guaranteed to be the highlight of anyone’s week. Fall performances at Pindar Vineyards.

Americelt rock band Bangers and Mash plays a unique blend of original Celtic rock and American folk rock, which, by using a fiddle, mandolin and electric guitar, creates a driving sound that keeps the crowd roaring for more. Fall performances at Greenport Harbor Brewery, Jamesport Farm Brewery.

Below Average White Band plays songs by Lynyrd Skynyrd, Eric Clapton, 38 Special, The Cars, Styx, Aerosmith, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Journey. Fall performances at Osprey’s Dominion Vineyard.

The Big Revival plays the best of Kenny Chesney and current country hits. Fall performances at Jamesport Farm Brewery.

Black Tie Brass is a horn-driven band from New York that combines the presence of a New Orleans brass band with the sound of a funk band to create a musically invigorating experience. Fall performances at Greenport Harbor Brewery.

Bob Blatchley’s songwriting continues to mature, and now utilizes different instrumentation, including flute and hand percussion for recording and live performances. Fall performances at Clovis Point.

Influenced by the likes of James Taylor, Nat King Cole and The Beatles, Bob Carney performs folk, rock, country and standards across Long Island. Fall performances at Pindar Vineyards.

Bob Stack is a highly experienced and accomplished guitarist and vocalist who provides a complete performance by way of his carefully crafted background tracks. Fall performances at Pindar Vineyards.

Brian Dyer is a hidden gem in the local music scene, but he knows how to liven up any party. Fall performances at Jamesport Farm Brewery.

Bruce MacDonald plays guitar, claw hammer, old-timey banjo, mandolin and autoharp. Fall performances at Clovis Point.

Intrigued by both the sounds of alternative country rock and wistful pop music, Bryan Gallo embarked on a career as a performing singer-songwriter, penning songs that are deeply personal but still readily accessible. Fall performances at Clovis Point.

Former member of the All City Jazz Ensemble, Cameron Hart plays five nights a week throughout New York City, while also writing music and developing other local talents. Fall performances at Pugliese Vineyards.

Cassandra House is a folk singer-songwriter whose unique sound has been described as soulful, earnest and raw. Fall performances at Lieb Cellars.

Matt and Andrew Como, aka The Como Brothers, are singer-songwriters who have gained notoriety for their heartfelt lyrics and original music. Combining a pop and rock easy listening sound with a blues vibe, they have written and recorded multiple albums and EPs of original songs. Fall performances at Jason’s Vineyard.

County Line plays country and southern rock perfect for line dancing and boot stomping. Fall performances at Osprey’s Dominion Vineyard.

Craig Rose has infused his country sound into top dance music from the ’60s to today at over 100 events throughout the tri-state area, singing classics by Billy Joel, Elton John, The Beatles, Journey, Zac Brown, Kenny Chesney and Neil Diamond. Fall performances at Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard.

Dakota Rose specializes in kick-ass country music with an authentic Southern rock sound. Fall performances at Jason’s Vineyard.

Dan’s Best of the Best male musician Dante is a modern one-man band, switching between his guitar and mandolin on stage, while also playing harmonica and strumming a bass with his feet. Fall performances at Bedell Cellars.

Denice Given Band performs a wide variety of genres, including: swing, standards, Latin, disco, pop, rock, R&B, Motown, reggae and country. Fall performances at Jamesport Farm Brewery.

DJ Oh Henry is a popular North Fork disc jockey known for his sultry nu-disco sound and sultry, funky lounge vibes. Fall performances at Bridge Lane Wine.

Eagle River Band is dedicated to recreating the sound and songs of The Eagles as well as music by other great rock artists. Fall performances at Osprey’s Dominion Vineyard.

Since forming in 2004, the Earthtones, made up of Rick Hall and Glenn Jochum, have become one of the North Fork’s busiest and most sought-after duos. Fall performances at Clovis Point, Osprey’s Dominion Vineyard.

The East End Trio is a pop/rock group that performs a great mix of James Taylor, The Eagles, Jimmy Buffett, Johnny Cash, Van Morrison, Paul Simon and others. Fall performances at Greenport Harbor Brewery, Osprey’s Dominion Vineyard, Raphael.

Freddy Monday, the singer-songwriter, musician, producer and founder of Endo Music New York, a diverse group of creative content development professionals, has had his music featured in a wide array of film and television projects. Fall performances at Clovis Point.

A young Gary Sellers caught the eye of Long Island blues legend Sam Taylor, who groomed him to become a bona fide master of blues. Now Sellers has a band of his own and two albums under his belt. Fall performances at Greenport Harbor Brewery.

Garrett and Tamara are a musical duo and songwriting team capable of creating the perfect love story soundtrack for any special occasion. Fall performances at Bedell Cellars and Jason’s Vineyard.

Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks have been performing their signature rhythm and twang for 30 years. Forming the Lone Sharks after moving to the East End in 1988, Casey has established his band as a local music icon. Fall performances at Osprey’s Dominion Vineyard.

Musicians Kevin and George Barry play everything from the 1970s to today, specializing in the music of The Beatles, Jimmy Buffett and Bon Jovi. Fall performances at Jason’s Vineyard, Pugliese Vineyards, Raphael.

Gissel Garcia Band covers the hits from the Latin, rock, reggae and funk genres. Fall performances at Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard.

Performing across the East End in venues located in Hampton Bays, Westhampton Beach, Riverhead and Jamesport, folk rock group The Jan Hanna Band is quickly becoming a local icon. Fall performances at Greenport Harbor Brewery, Jamesport Farm Brewery.

Hailing from Center Moriches, Jeff LeBlanc got his start playing guitar on the streets of Westhampton. Now he has three albums that have reached the top 20 on the iTunes Singer/Songwriter Chart, and he’s toured with top artists like Boz Scraggs and Daughtry. Fall acoustic performances at Lieb Cellars, Raphael; an extra special performance with full band accompaniment takes place at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center on October 6.

Jen Kane is classically trained, but loves all genres of music from jazz to opera. She has enjoyed starring roles in productions of Evita, West Side Story and many other shows. Fall performances at Diliberto Winery.

Jesse Barnes is a Brooklyn-based composer and singer-songwriter, heavily influenced by the Brazilian sounds of bossa nova. Fall performances at Lieb Cellars.

Johnny Kroo is like a human jukebox, playing classic rock standards, mellow acoustic favorites from the ’70s, MTV staples from the ’80s and the best of alternative and grunge. Fall performances at Palmer Vineyards.

Jon Divello performs acoustic shows all over the East End, never failing to wow his audience. Fall performances at Lieb Cellars.

Creating lyrics and melody are a huge part of how Julia King copes with life’s endless ups and down, which is why hearing her relatably moody music is excellent therapy. Fall performances at Lieb Cellars.

The Kat-A-Tonics, fronted by Kat Zukowski, provide blissful sounds perfect for forgetting all of life’s troubles. Fall performances at Pugliese Vineyards.

Slide guitar master Kerry Kearney plays and works his instrument to limits that amaze even the most seasoned musicians and cultured music fans. Fall performances at Greenport Harbor Brewery.

Kristina Rocco is a singer-songwriter and pianist with multiple albums—and a Master of Arts degree— under her belt. Fall performances at Jason’s Vineyard.

The Mangos was formed after the Southern Cross Band dissolved in 1983 and continues to astound audiences with their classic southern rock sound. Fall performances at Osprey’s Dominion Vineyard.

Currently in two bands, Marc Morello has turned his talent to performing acoustic renditions of great classic rock, country and pop music. He has accumulated a collection of well over 200 songs and the list keeps growing. Fall performances at Jason’s Vineyard.

Mark Eisemann has been playing guitar for over 50 years for crowds of up to 10,000. Fall performances at Pindar Vineyards.

Marty Attridge of Who are those Guys (WATG) released his first solo album last year after he and the band were featured in several films and television shows. While WATG has a neo-classic rock sound, when playing solo shows Attridge swings more acoustic. Band performances at Jamesport Farm Brewery, Attridge’s solo performances at Greenport Harbor Brewery.

Michael Readinger of the Ladies Drink Free band, known for its blend of gritty funk and modern jazz, steps out for a special North Fork solo show. Fall performances at Palmer Vineyards.

Miles to Dayton delivers four-part harmonies and impressive string sections to create a unique blend of folk, classical and country. Fall performances at Jamesport Farm Brewery.

Nick Kerzner has been influenced by artists as various as Peter Gabriel, Alice In Chains, The Beastie Boys, Zero 7 and has thus crafted a genre crossing somewhere between acoustic rock, progressive and electronic. Fall performances at Raphael.

Niamh Hyland is a singer-songwriter and entrepreneur from Ireland who has toured globally as the lead singer of the rock band Lily Sparks. Shu Nakamura is a guitar player with an impressive discography. Fall performances at Raphael.

Nina Et cetera has been performing professionally for the past 10 years in just about every imaginable venue across the tri-state area. Fall performances at Greenport Harbor Brewery, Pugliese Vineyards.

Between two vocalists, two guitarists and a bass guitarist, No-Fo Band creates the premier North Fork sound. Fall performances at Pindar Vineyards.

The North Shore Jazz Quartet is dedicated to exploring their art form as a means of communication, improvisation, education, arrangement and composition. Fall performances at Palmer Vineyards.

Peter Kanelous is a guitarist-composer whose debut album is described as Americana mixed with classical. Fall performances at Clovis Point.

Points East is a father, son, daughter trio based in Southold, performing original acoustic music in addition to unique arrangements of classic songs. Fall performances at Greenport Harbor Brewery, Jamesport Farm Brewery, Lieb Cellars.

Ricky Roche plays any song the audience wants to hear, including songs by Beyoncé, Snoop Dogg, Barbra Streisand, Metallica, Sheryl Crowe and a host of others. Fall performances at Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard.

Southold High School alum Rob Europe has found a deep connection with the blues, and the bond shows through his impeccable vocals and guitar playing. Fall performances at Lieb Cellars.

Singer-songwriter and fingerstyle guitarist Robert Bruey grew up in rural New England and now calls the North Fork his home. Fall performances at Clovis Point.

Robin Sidor, a tasting room associate at Lieb Cellars, plays music influenced by indie, folk and rock. Fall performances at Lieb Cellars.

Between the soulful ballads, the hard rockin’ hits, classic sing-a-longs and the comedic banter, Rosalinda’s Guys have got something for everyone to enjoy. Fall performances at Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard.

One of the most popular local bands on the North Fork, Route 48 is guaranteed to get the crowd dancing at every show. Fall performances at Jamesport Farm Brewery.

Sahara is a hybrid musical act providing professional musical entertainment tailored to any venue, which is probably what earned them a Dan’s Best of the Best award for best local band. Fall performances at Osprey’s Dominion Vineyard, Pindar Vineyards.

Second Chance is one of Long Island’s top pop rock bands. Fall performances at Pugliese Vineyards.

The Solo Joe Show can do what many solo acts simply can’t. With a looper on his guitar, Joseph Cumia creates his own backing tracks on the spot, and with a smart vocal harmonizer, he adds two additional vocals to his performance creating the illusion of a full band. Fall performances at Raphael.

Southbound has opened for many famous acts including Keith Urban, LoCash, Joe Nichols, Rodney Atkins and Charlie Daniels Band. Wowing crowds for decades, this four-piece tour de force captivates and enthralls crowds with their showmanship, talent and positive energy. Former member TJ Brown now has an impressive acoustic solo career of his own. Band performances at Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard, Brown’s solo performances at Clovis Point, Jason’s Vineyard.

Spectrum is a six-piece band that covers party hits from the ’70s through today’s Top 40 and Billboard Chart Hits. Fall performances at Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard.

Spinning in Infinity is a one-man-band that has developed a five-piece sound with horns and four-part harmonies over 25 years in the music scene. Fall performances at Raphael.

Just last year, singer-songwriter Steve Archdeacon sang the National Anthem at MetLife Stadium, and now he’s bringing his unbelievable voice to the North Fork. Fall performances at Pugliese Vineyards.

T-Bird and the Buzzards is a super fun acoustic trio who mix in very unexpected song choices with favorite tunes from every genre and decade. Fall performances at Pugliese Vineyards.

Dave “Teacherman” Goldman is a high school English teacher and independent musician with roots in rock and blues. His first album, If I Knew Then was released in 2012. Fall performances at Clovis Point.

Todd Grossman plays a mix of current and classic rock with a repertoire of over 400 songs. Fall performances at Palmer Vineyards.

An original member of Johnny Maestro and the Brooklyn Bridge, Tommy Sullivan’s dynamic one-man concert appeals to every age group with world-class vocals, live keyboards, guitar and saxophone. Fall performances at Pindar Vineyards.

Truck Stop Gypsies is a Long Island band fluent in the sounds of blues, rock and roots music. Fall performances at Greenport Harbor Brewery.

Vanessa Trouble is a vocalist-band leader specializing in classic swing, vintage jazz and modern retro music. Fall performances at Raphael.

Victor Tarassov and Arizza are Spanish guitarists adept at playing improvisational nuevo flamenco. Fall performances at Jason’s Vineyard.

The Wild Honey Band plays a blend of current pop songs and classic hits, from Adele and Bruno Mars to Led Zeppelin and the Goo Goo Dolls. Fall performances at Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard.

Yellowfly’s powerful, honest lyrics are matched by a catchy blend of rock, blues, funk and folk. Fall performances at Osprey’s Dominion Vineyard.

The 3Bs is a classic rock band that has been performing on the East End for over 40 years. Fall performances at Pindar Vineyards.

THE SCHEDULE

Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard

2114 Sound Avenue, Baiting Hollow

631-369-0100, baitinghollowfarmvineyard.com

Craig Rose Saturday, September 29, 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

Southbound Saturday, September 29, 2–6 p.m.

Anthem Sunday, September 30, 2 p.m.–6 p.m.

Craig Rose Saturday, October 6, 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

Gissel Garcia Band Saturday, October 6, 2–6p.m.

Anthem Sunday, October 7, 2–6 p.m.

Craig Rose Saturday, October 13, 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

Southbound Saturday, October 13, 2–6 p.m.

Spectrum Sunday, October 14, 2 p.m.–6 p.m.

Craig Rose Saturday, October 20, 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

The Wild Honey Band Saturday, October 20, 2–6p.m.

Anthem Sunday, October 21, 2–6 p.m.

Craig Rose Saturday, October 27, 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

Southbound Saturday, October 27, 2–6 p.m.

Ricky Roche Sunday, October 28, 2–6 p.m.

Craig Rose Saturday, November 3, 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

Gissel Garcia Band Saturday, November 3, 2–6 p.m.

Rosalinda’s Guys Sunday, November 4, 2–6 p.m.

Southbound Sunday, November 11, 2–6 p.m.

Gissel Garcia Band Sunday, November 18, 2–6 p.m.

Bedell Cellars

36225 Main Road, Cutchogue

631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com

Dante Saturday, October 6, 1–6 p.m.

Garrett and Tamara Sunday, October 7, noon–4 p.m.

Bridge Lane Wine

35 Cox Neck Road, Mattituck

631-298-1942, bridgelanewine.com

DJ Oh Henry Saturdays, October 6–27, noon–3 p.m.

Clovis Point

1935 Main Road, Jamesport

631-722-4222, clovispointwines.com

Phone reservations mandatory for groups of six or more. No limos, buses or vans.

Freddy Monday Saturday, September 29, 1:30–5:30 p.m.

Peter Kanelous Sunday, September 30, 1:30–5:30 p.m.

Robert Bruey Saturday, October 6, 1:30–5:30 p.m.

Teacherman Sunday, October 7, 1:30–5:30 p.m.

Bob Blatchley Saturday, October 13, 1:30–5:30 p.m.

Ahmad Ali Duo Sunday, October 14, 1:30–5:30 p.m.

Earthtones Saturday, October 20, 1:30–5:30 p.m.

Bryan Gallo Sunday, October 21, 1:30–5:30 p.m.

TJ Brown Saturday, October 27, 1:30–5:30 p.m.

Freddy Monday Sunday, October 28, 1:30–5:30 p.m.

Bruce MacDonald Saturday, November 3, 1:30–5:30 p.m.

Peter Kanelous Sunday, November 4, 1:30–5:30 p.m.

Ahmad Ali Duo Saturday, November 10, 1:30–5:30 p.m.

Teacherman Sunday, November 11, 1:30–5:30 p.m.

Bob Blatchley Saturday, November 17, 1:30–5:30 p.m.

Earthtones Sunday, November 18, 1:30–5:30 p.m.

Diliberto Winery

250 Manor Lane, Jamesport

631-722-3416, dilibertowinery.com

Jen Kane Saturdays and Sundays through October 28, 1:30–4:30 p.m.

Greenport Harbor Brewery

42155 Main Road, Peconic

631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

The Jan Hanna Band Friday, September 28, 5–8 p.m.

Bangers and Mash Saturday, September 29, 5–8 p.m.

Gary Sellers Band Sunday, September 30, 4–7 p.m.

Black Tie Brass Saturday, October 6, 5–8 p.m.

Truck Stop Gypsies Sunday, October 7, 4–7 p.m.

Nina Et cetera Friday, October 12, 6–9 p.m.

Kerry Kearney Saturday, October 13, 5–8 p.m.

Marty Attridge Sunday, October 14, 4– 7 p.m.

Points East Friday, October 19, 6–9 p.m.

Gary Sellers Band Saturday, October 20, 5–8 p.m.

The East End Trio Sunday, October 21, 3–6 p.m.

Jamesport Farm Brewery

5873 Sound Avenue, Northville

844-532-2337, jfbrewery.com

Who Are Those Guys Saturday, September 29, 1:30–5:30 p.m.

Denice Given Band Sunday, September 30, 1:30–5:30 p.m.

The Jan Hanna Band Saturday, October 6, 1:30–5:30 p.m.

Points East Sunday, October 7, 1:30–5:30 p.m.

Miles to Dayton Saturday, October 13, 1:30–5:30 p.m.

The Big Revival Sunday, October 14, 1:30–5:30 p.m.

Route 48 Saturday, October 20, 1:30–5:30 p.m.

Bangers and Mash Sunday, October 21, 1:30–5:30 p.m.

Who Are Those Guys Saturday, October 27, 1:30–5:30 p.m.

Brian Dyer Sunday, October 28, 1:30–5:30 p.m.

Jason’s Vineyard

1785 Main Road, Jamesport

631-238-5801, jasonsvineyard.com

Limos and buses received by appointment only and must arrive no later than 2:00 p.m.

Alyson Faith Saturday, September 29, 1:30–5:30 p.m.

The Como Brothers Sunday, September 30, 1:30–5:30 p.m.

Kristina Rocco Saturday, October 6, 1:30–5:30 p.m.

TJ Brown Sunday, October 7, 1:30–5:30 p.m.

Ahmad Ali Duo Monday, October 8, noon–4 p.m.

Victor Tarassov and Arrizza Saturday, October 13, 1:30–5:30 p.m.

Marc Morello Sunday, October 14, 1:30–5:30 p.m.

Garrett and Tamara Saturday, October 20, 1:30–5:30 p.m.

April Rain Sunday, October 21, 1:30–5:30 p.m.

The Como Brothers Saturday, October 27, 1:30–5:30 p.m.

Dakota Rose Sunday, October 28, 1:30–5:30 p.m.

April Rain Saturday, November 3, 1:30–5:30 p.m.

TJ Brown Sunday, November 4, 1:30–5:30 p.m.

Acoustic Mike T Saturday, November 10, 1:30–5:30 p.m.

The Como Brothers Sunday, November 11, 1:30–5:30 p.m.

Ahmad Ali Duo Monday, November 12, noon–4 p.m.

George Barry Saturday, November 17, 1:30–5:30 p.m.

Marc Morello Sunday, November 18, 1:30–5:30 p.m.

Lieb Cellars

13050 Oregon Road, Cutchogue

631-734-1100, liebcellars.com

Robin Sidor Sunday, September 30, 1–4 p.m.

Jon Divello Friday, October 5, 6–8 p.m.

Cassandra House Sunday, October 7, 1–4 p.m.

Jesse Barnes Monday, October 8, 1–4 p.m.

Points East Friday, October 12, 6–8 p.m.

Jeff LeBlanc Monday, October 14 @ 1–4 p.m.

Julia King Friday, October 19, 6–8 p.m.

Robin Sidor Sunday, October 21, 1–4 p.m.

Jon Divello Friday, October 26, 6–8 p.m.

Rob Europe Sunday, October 28, 1–4 p.m.

Jesse Barnes Sunday, November 4, 1–4 p.m.

Rob Europe Friday, November 9, 6–8 p.m.

Jeff LeBlanc Sunday, November 11, 1–4 p.m.

Jon Divello Friday, November 16, 6–8 p.m.

Robin Sidor Sunday, November 18, 1–4 p.m.

Osprey’s Dominion Vineyard

44075 Main Road, Peconic

631-765-6188, ospreysdominion.com

Eagle River Band Sunday, September 30, 1–5 p.m.

The East End Trio Saturday, October 6, 1–5 p.m.

Below Average White Band Sunday, October 7, 1–5 p.m.

Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks Saturday, October 13, 1–5 p.m.

County Line Saturday, October 14, 1–5 p.m.

Yellowfly Saturday, October 20, 1–5 p.m.

Sahara Sunday, October 21, 1–5 p.m.

The Mangos Saturday, October 27, 1–5 p.m.

Acoustic Soul Sunday, October 28, 1–4 p.m.

Earthtones Saturday, November 10, 1–4 p.m.

Palmer Vineyards

5120 Sound Avenue, Northville

631-722-9463, palmervineyards.com

Todd Grossman Friday, September 28, 4–8 p.m.

Ahmad Ali Saturday, September 29, 1–5 p.m.

Ahmad Ali Friday October 5, 4–8 p.m.

Alberto Bengolea Saturday, October 6, 1–5 p.m.

Johnny Kroo Sunday, October 7, 1–5 p.m.

Michael Readinger Friday, October 12, 4–8 p.m.

Todd Grossman Saturday October 13, 1–5 p.m.

North Shore Jazz Quartet Saturday October 20, 1–5 p.m.

Todd Grossman Saturday, October 27, 1–5 p.m.

Pindar Vineyards

37645 Main Road, Peconic

631-734-6200, pindar.net

Tommy Sullivan Saturday, September 29, 1–5 p.m.

Sahara Sunday, September 30, 1–5 p.m.

The Atlantics Saturday, October 6, 1–5 p.m.

Bob Stack Sunday, October 7, 1–5 p.m.

The 3Bs Saturday, October 13, 1–5 p.m.

Sahara Sunday, October 14, 1–5 p.m.

No-Fo Band Saturday, October 20, 1–5 p.m.

The Atlantics Sunday, October 21, 1–5 p.m.

Tommy Sullivan Saturday, October 27, 1–5 p.m.

Bob Carney Sunday, October 28, 1–5 p.m.

Mark Eismann Saturday, November 3, 1–5 p.m.

Bob Carney Saturday, November 10, 1–5 p.m.

Mark Eismann Saturday, November 17, 1–5 p.m.

Pugliese Vineyards

34515 Main Road, Cutchogue

631-734-4057, pugliesevineyards.com

Second Chance Saturday, September 29, 1–5 p.m.

Steve Archdeacon Sunday, September 30, 1–5 p.m.

Cameron Hart Sunday, October 6, 1–5 p.m.

Second Chance Saturday, October 7, 1–5 p.m.

April Rain Sunday, October 13, 1–5 p.m.

Alyson Faith Saturday, October 14, 1–5 p.m.

George Barry Sunday, October 20, 1–5 p.m.

Nina Et cetera Saturday, October 21, 1–5 p.m.

Steven Archdeacon Sunday, October 27, 1–5 p.m.

George Barry Saturday, October 28, 1–5 p.m.

Second Chance Saturday, November 3, 1–5 p.m.

George Barry Sunday, November 4, 1–5 p.m.

Second Chance Saturday, November 10, 1–5 p.m.

Steven Archdeacon Sunday, November 11, 1–5 p.m.

Raphael

39390 Route 25, Peconic

631-765-1100, raphaelwine.com

The East End Trio Sunday, September 30, 1–4 p.m.

Vanessa Trouble Saturday, October 6, 1–4 p.m.

Jeff LeBlanc Sunday, October 7, 1–4 p.m.

Nick Kerzner Saturday, October 13, 1–4 p.m.

Niamh Hyland and Shu Nakamura Sunday, October 14, 1–4 p.m.

The Kat-A-Tonics Saturday, October 20, 1–4 p.m.

George Barry Sunday, October 21, 1–4 p.m.

The Kat-A-Tonics Saturday, October 27, 1–4 p.m.

The East End Trio Sunday, October 28, 1–4 p.m.

T-Bird and the Buzzards Sunday, November 4, 1–4 p.m.

Spinning in Infinity Sunday, November 11, 1–4 p.m.

The Solo Joe Show Sunday, November 18, 1–4 p.m.