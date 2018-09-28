Have a look at some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, September 28–October 1, 2018. Find more great East End events and activities at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Fall Tractor Pull and Harvest Show

September 29–30, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

The inaugural Harvest Show features large and small stationary operating engine displays, tractor pulls, a blacksmith shop, an appearance by the American Truck Historical Society, an old-time belt-driven thresher display and Long Island’s only operating sawmill. No alcohol allowed on the premises. Admission is $10, kids and veterans free.

Long Island Antique Power Association, 5951 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-882-7378, liapa.com

Who Loves You: Doo Wop Battle

September 28, 8 p.m.

Four Broadway veterans sing for doo-wop supremacy in the ultimate battle of New York vs. New Jersey, where only the audience can decide the winner. Experience the music of New York groups The Drifters and The Belmonts pitted against that of Jersey sensations The Monotones and The Four Seasons in this one-of-a-kind performance. Tickets $45–$49.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Bug Light Tour & Seal Watching Excursion

September 29, 2–5 p.m.

This special cruise is part of the LIRR Long Island Getaways Experience. It includes up-close views of Long Beach Bar “Bug” Light with a guided tour and a chance to ring the lighthouse bell, and a visit to the ruins of Fort Tyler on Gardiners Point Island to watch grey seals in their natural habitat. Tickets are $50, seniors/military $40, youth 3–15 $30.

East End Seaport Museum, Third Street at the Ferry Dock, Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org

Fair Winds Reception & Talk

September 29–30, times vary

Highlighting stunning works by three award-winning East Coast photographers, the new nautical exhibition Fair Winds features photographs by Onne van der Wal, Thomas Halaczinsky and Mark Testa. The opening reception is on September 29 at 6 p.m, and a gallery talk and book signing with van der Wal takes place the next day at 1 p.m.

Alex Ferrone Gallery, 25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com

Roll Red Roll with Director Q&A

October 1, 7 p.m.

At a pre-season football party in small-town Steubenville, Ohio, a horrible incident took place, attracting national attention. Roll Red Roll explores the complex motivations of both perpetrators and bystanders to unearth the attitudes at the core of their behavior. Director Nancy Schwartzman conducts a Q&A after the screening. Tickets $8.

Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson. 631-473-5220, portjeffdocumentaryseries.com