Fall Fun on the North Fork: Apples, Pumpkins, Haunted Houses & More

Children, you may want to test them with flashcards about little-known wine facts daily, but to really have some family fun head out for apple, pumpkin and corn picking. Eat yourself silly at a foodie festival or get really, really scared. Seeing your teenagers scared is worth the price of admission, right? Have a good time at a host of North Fork classic attractions below.

Apples, Pumpkins & Corn

Gabrielsen’s Country Farm has straw bales and cornstalks for creating rustic ambiance, plus pumpkins and a selection of quality plants including hardy mums, Montauk daisies and ornamental cabbages. 200 Herricks Lane, Jamesport. 631-722-3259 gabrielsenscountryfarm.com

Krupski Farms has a huge amount of produce including pumpkins, broccoli, cauliflower, apples, winter squash and gourds. 38030, Route 25, Peconic. 631-734-7841 facebook.com/krupski-farms

Lewin Farms lets you pick your own apples, pumpkins and gourds, as well as tomatoes, peppers and eggplant. The farm also features a corn maze that’s about five acres of fun for any age group. 812 Sound Avenue, Calverton. 631-929-4327 lewinfarm.com

Wickham’s Fruit Farm in Cutchogue is one of the largest farms on the North Fork. Their focus is on producing the highest quality fruit. The farm has a number of U-Pick activities, wagon rides and, of course, apple and pumpkin picking. 28700 Route 25, Cutchogue. 631-734-6441 wickhamsfruitfarm.com

Woodside Orchards in Jamesport and Aquebogue has U-Pick available at both locations. Jamesport has U-Pick weekends and Aquebogue is open seven days a week with U-Pick available every day. Visitors can choose from more than 10 different varieties of apples and, because many of the trees are semi-dwarf, it’s a great orchard for the little ones. When you’re done picking, stop by the apple shed for cider, pies and other baked goods. 729 Main Road, Aquebogue and 116 Manor Lane, Jamesport. 631-722-5770 woodsideorchards.com

Festivals & Fairs

The 29th Annual Long Island Apple Festival (September 30) features live music, cooking demonstrations, an apple pie baking contest, family activities, hay and pony rides, local vendors and tours of the Sherwood-Jayne House. Also look forward to meeting Johnny Appleseed himself! Sherwood-Jayne Farm, 55 Old Post Road, Setauket. 631-692-4664 preservationlongisland.org

The 43rd Annual Riverhead Country Fair (October 7) is a down-home favorite with hundreds of vendors, food stalls, live music and country fair competitions. Who grew the largest pumpkin or baked the best apple pie? You’ll have to come to the fair to find out! Downtown Riverhead. 631-727-1215 riverheadcountryfair.com

Haunted Houses

Darkside Haunted House in Wading River, one of Long Island’s most popular “haunts,” is celebrating 20 Years of Fear this season. With an outdoor village setting and an indoor house scenario, Darkside offers spooks and scares as soon as you leave your car. Because Darkside is an intense experience, kids under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. 5184 NY-25A, Wading River. darksideproductions.com

Gateway’s Haunted Playhouse in Bellport transforms the Gateway Playhouse into a huge haunted experience. TheScareFactor.com ranks Gateway’s Haunted Playhouse as the No. 1 haunted house in New York State. Parents with younger kids should attend the daytime haunted house on select weekends for family-friendly tricks and treats. 215 South Country Road, Bellport. gatewayshauntedplayhouse.com

Last Chance! Farmers Market

Greenport Farmers Market is located at 1405 Moores Lane, Greenport and closes on October 27.