Parrish Art Museum Boasts Salon Music, Films and More this Fall

Parrish Art Museum continues its enriching programming through the fall with film discussions, a science conversation and a salon series. Plus, there’s always countless works of art on display; the current exhibition is “Keith Sonnier: Until Today,” which showcases the beauty of neon through January 27, 2019.

PubSci at the Parrish: Mingle with Scientists and Artists

Friday, September 21, 6 p.m.

Join a Parrish curator for a talk on oil paintings in the Parrish Permanent Collection where a specialty menu and bar items will be available for purchase. At 7 p.m. Brookhaven National Laboratory presents a science and art conversation series that takes place in a pub-style setting. Scientists and museum staff engage the audience in an open discussion on the topic of “Illumination: Revealing the Secret Chemistry of Oil Paintings,” discussing how ultra-bright X-rays at Brookhaven Lab’s National Synchrotron Light Source II uncovered the cause of degradation in a 15th-century oil painting. Tickets $12.

Film & Talk: Boys Do Cry

Friday, September 28, 6 p.m.

Boys Do Cry, curated by filmmaker Jack Kendrick, is a showcase of works by young filmmakers that engage with emotionally charged moments in the lives of adolescent males. The films include Joseph Sackett’s I Was in Your Blood, Jall Cowasji’s Man of the House and Kendrick’s Honey Bee. Tickets $12.

Salon Series: Violinist Francisco Fullana and Pianist David Fung

Friday, October 5, 6 p.m.

As part of the Salon Series, the Parrish presents Spanish violinist Francisco Fullana and pianist David Fung. Fullana made his recital debut at Carnegie Hall and has since been honored with a Pro Musicis International Award, first prize in Japan’s Munetsugu Angel Violin Competition, first prize in Austria’s Johannes Brahms International Violin Competition and others. Fung appears regularly with the world’s premier ensembles including the Cleveland Orchestra, Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, the National Orchestra of Belgium, the National Taiwan Symphony Orchestra, the New Japan Philharmonic Orchestra, the San Francisco Symphony and the Tampere Philharmonic Orchestra. Tickets $25.

Salon Series: Pianist Niccolò Ronchi and Violinist Esther Abraham

Friday, October 12, 6 p.m.

In the second installment of the Salon Series, violinist Esther Abraham accompanies Italian pianist Niccolò Ronchi, who holds quite an impressive track record, including almost 70 placements at national and international competitions, 51 of which were first prizes. Tickets $25.

Salon Series: Pianist Nadejda Vlaeva

Friday, October 19, 6 p.m.

The Salon Series continues with pianist Nadejda Vlaeva. She has given solo recitals and appeared with orchestras throughout Europe, Asia and North America. She has been invited to numerous music festivals, including the Bortkiewicz Festival and the Northern Musical Evenings festival in Ukraine, Husum Rarities of Piano Music Festival in Germany, the Chopin Festival in Kosovo and the Evmelia festival in Greece. Tickets $25.

Salon Series: Pianist Dominic Cheli

Friday, October 26, 6 p.m.

The fall Salon Series concludes with pianist Dominic Cheli. Not only has he released a debut album, he’s won the Music Academy of the West Concerto Competition, leading to a critically acclaimed performance of Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 2 with the Festival Orchestra. Tickets $25.

Fresh Look 2018: A Celebration of Art and Artists

Saturday, November 10, 5–8 p.m.

Celebrate the art and artists of the East End at the Parrish’s annual fall celebration. Mingle in the galleries with artists, enjoy signature cocktails and specialty hors d’oeuvres and experience a fresh look at works from the Parrish’s collection amid the company of friends. Tickets $200.

Film & Talk: Looking for Oum Kulthum

Friday, November 16, 6 p.m.

A film within a film, Shirin Neshat’s Looking for Oum Kulthum captures the plight of an Iranian artist/filmmaker, living in exile, as she embarks on a project about the life and art of the legendary female singer of the Arab world, Oum Kulthum. Much like her subject, the filmmaker faces the struggles and sacrifices that a woman must endure if she dares to cross the lines of a conservative, male-dominated society. The screening will be followed by a conversation with Neshat and co-director/writer Shoja Azari. Tickets $20.

Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org