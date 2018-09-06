Paul McCartney Releasing ‘Egypt Station’ with Secret Show and More

Amagansett rock legend Paul McCartney has been extremely busy promoting his latest album Egypt Station, which hits stores tomorrow (Friday, September 7). To celebrate the big release, McCartney is playing a secret live concert at an as-of-yet undisclosed location and live streaming the show via his YouTube channel at 8 p.m. on Friday.

As he moved ever closer to Friday, McCartney connected with some fellow Hamptonites to get the word out. He appeared for an interview on Southampton resident Howard Stern‘s SiriusXM radio show on Wednesday morning and spent 90 minutes discussing a wide range of topics, including tales from his long his career, the breakup of The Beatles, John Lennon, Yoko Ono, the debates about who wrote which Beatles songs, celebrity encounters and more.

Could the secret show be on the East End? It would seem possible, considering he’s appearing on Sagaponack resident Jimmy Fallon‘s Tonight Show, which is filmed in Manhattan, tonight (Thursday, September 6) at 11:35 p.m. But, alas, McCartney already confirmed he’ll be playing somewhere in the city.

The rock star was in the Hamptons this week, though, as demonstrated by a tweet he sent out Tuesday showing the sign for Egypt Beach in East Hampton, and a plane with a banner promoting the album.



Fallon, who’s a huge McCartney fan, tweeted a reply to the Egypt Beach tweet, noting, “I’ll see you Thursday night!!!! I’m so excited for this. During his Tonight Show appearance, the two will talk about the album and McCartney will play a song. Who knows, maybe Fallon will join him?

I’ll see you Thursday night!!!! I’m so excited for this. #EgyptStation https://t.co/Ej0tnvn9ex — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) September 4, 2018

To further celebrate the record, New York’s MTA has put out MetroCards featuring the album art from Egypt Station. McCartney tweeted images of the cards on Wednesday with a message reading, “Two days to go… See you at #EgyptStation this Friday evening.”

This leads us to believe the secret show could be at Grand Central Station or some other location connected to the NYC subway system. But, man, wouldn’t it have been cool if he showed up at Talkhouse or another local spot? Rock icon and Montauker Paul Simon just played a surprise show at the Montauk Lighthouse, so it’s not an impossible dream. Maybe next time.

Wherever it ends up being, McCartney’s website says he’ll be playing “Beatles, Wings and solo classics” along with songs from the new album.

Egypt Station is Paul McCartney’s first full album of all new music since his 2013 hit NEW.