Videos

Surfing Montauk Terrace Waves: 8-23-18

The water is warm and the kooks have gone home.

Peter Lichten September 12, 2018

Tourist season is mostly over, but local waters are at their warmest and there’s still plenty of time to go surfing, even if you’re not the type to don gloves and booties and finish an afternoon session with icicles in your hair.

This video, filmed by Peter Lichten on August 23, offers a nice little montage of some lovely shredding at the Terrace in Montauk, including some beautiful overhead drone footage.

Maybe it will inspire you to get out on the water and enjoy our waves sans summer kooks. With hurricane season underway, there’s a good chance the surf is going to get big.

You can check out more of Lichten’s Montauk surfing videos from this summer here.

Facebook Comments

Show More

Related Articles

9/11 memorial with flags
September 11, 2018
2

What 9/11 Can Teach Us About National Unity Today

New East End Arts Executive Director Shawn Hirst
September 11, 2018
20

Shawn Hirst Succeeds Pat Snyder as East End Arts Executive Director

Hamptons International Film Festival Poster by Patton Miller with stills from 2018 features, Courtesy HIFF
September 11, 2018
133

The Hamptons International Film Festival 2018 Lineup Is Massive

September 10, 2018
70

Harborfest 2018 in Pictures: Sag Harbor Pride on Display