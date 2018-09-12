Surfing Montauk Terrace Waves: 8-23-18

Tourist season is mostly over, but local waters are at their warmest and there’s still plenty of time to go surfing, even if you’re not the type to don gloves and booties and finish an afternoon session with icicles in your hair.

This video, filmed by Peter Lichten on August 23, offers a nice little montage of some lovely shredding at the Terrace in Montauk, including some beautiful overhead drone footage.

Maybe it will inspire you to get out on the water and enjoy our waves sans summer kooks. With hurricane season underway, there’s a good chance the surf is going to get big.

You can check out more of Lichten’s Montauk surfing videos from this summer here.