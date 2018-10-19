Alex Rodriguez Shares 20-Year-Old Autographed Photo of Jennifer Lopez

Instagram warmed our hearts last week as Alex Rodriguez reminded the world of how ironic destiny can be. Last Thursday, the former professional baseball player posted a signed photo of current partner, Jennifer Lopez, from nearly 20 years ago.

The Yankee superstar’s connection to the Hamptons began when he first started dating the Water Mill homeowner, but it skyrocketed after his TruFusion fitness club popped up in Southampton this past Labor Day. Since then, their romance has become a fan favorite on the East End, sharing affectionate couple photos and moments of family time in the Hamptons. While the two of them are now both known and publicly marveled, Rodriguez reminisces about his humble beginning in the post, saying, “#TBT to almost 20 years ago when a big time global pop superstar signed a pic for a young ball player #LifeCanBeAFunnyThingSometimes #PicturePerfect #Keepsake #JLo.”

Lopez was just as pleased by the discovery and publicly responded in the comments, “Omg!! Who found that!!???” She then proceeded to repost the photo to her own Instagram with the caption, “Wow!! Had to repost!!! He found this cleaning out storage!!” The photo flashes back to a time when the athlete’s baseball career was still young and largely unrecognized, while Lopez was already well-known as the early 2000s Jenny from the Block pop star. Although A-Rod’s professional baseball reputation had yet to manifest back then, his admiration for J-Lo proved too strong to hide! It really is funny how fate plays out.