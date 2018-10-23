Chris Martin Celebrates 20 Years of Coldplay with The Butterfly Package

Twenty years later, Coldplay frontman—and father to Gwyneth Paltrow‘s children—Chris Martin still “rules the world.” In celebration of the band’s 20th anniversary, The Butterfly Package is set for a December 7 release. Complete with an in-depth documentary, two-disc live album and concert film, this is a must-get for any Coldplay fan.

The documentary, announced on October 12 as A Head Full of Dreams, follows the band’s journey from playing pub backrooms to taking the number 10 spot on Billboard’s 2018 Money Makers, outranking Hamptons icons Paul McCartney, Jay-Z and Bon Jovi for highest-paid musician/band. See a young, brace-faced Martin in the trailer below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Following and filming the group for 20 years, director Mat Whitecross met Martin, Guy Berryman, Will Champion and Jonny Buckland at the University College of London before Coldplay even existed. According to the trailer, Whitecross has stood by them since that first rehearsal in 1998, capturing never before seen footage of their music’s evolution, the controversy with music company EMI and the strong camaraderie they’ve maintained through periods of addiction and temptations of stealing the spotlight.

On October 18, Atlantic Records announced two additional items in The Butterfly Package: the live album and the film from Coldplay’s recent Head Full of Dreams tour. The album holds 24 songs recorded from their 2017 performance in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and the two-hour film is of the concert in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The song “Viva La Vida” can be heard in the preview below.

The Butterfly Package cover art, designed by Kristjana S. Williams, features a breathtaking butterfly created with a collage of artwork from the band’s colorful years together. Leading up to its December 7 release, the package has been made available for pre-order on Coldplay’s website.

If waiting until December seems too much to bear, don’t fret. The documentary will be available for streaming through Amazon Prime Video on November 16. Even better, there is a one-night only chance to catch an early screening. The documentary will be shown globally in 2,000 select theaters, including Regal Cinemas Deer Park 16, exclusively on November 14. Tickets are now available for pre-order.