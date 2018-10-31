Dan's Best of the BestHampton Eats

Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: South Fork Restaurants & Nightlife

Your guide to finding the best people and businesses the Hamptons has to offer!

Dan's Best of the Best October 31, 2018
Dan's Best of the Best Restaurants & Nightlife 2018
Photo: maridav, siraphol/123RF

You cast your votes. We tallied them up. And now—drum roll, please—we present to you the winners of the Dan's Best of the Best 2018 contest! Below, you'll find all the winning Hamptons businesses and personalities in the various South Fork Restaurants & Nightlife categories!

Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: North Fork Restaurants & Nightlife

Keep your eyes peeled as we announce more 2018 winners online and in the November 2 issue of Dan’s Papers leading up the massive Dan’s 2018 Best of the Best Celebration Concert featuring East End legend Paul Mahos on Friday, November 2!

And don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to rate and review all your East End favorites.

BEST BAR
Platinum – Southampton Social Club
Gold – Centro
Silver – 78 Foster Restaurant & Bar
Bronze – Union Cantina

BEST BARTENDER
Platinum – Justin at 1 North Steakhouse
Gold – Sean McSherry at Oakland’s
Silver – Brady at Union Cantina
Bronze – Patrick at Red/Bar

BEST BBQ RESTAURANT
Platinum – Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More
Gold – New Moon Café
Silver – 78 Foster Restaurant & Bar
Bronze – Townline Barbecue

BEST BREAKFAST
Platinum – Hampton Maid
Gold – Fairway Restaurant
Silver – Claude’s Restaurant
Bronze – Estia’s Little Kitchen

BEST BRUNCH
Platinum – Sydney’s “Taylor” Made Cuisine
Gold – Claude’s
Silver – Cowfish
Bronze – Dockers Waterside

BEST CATERER
Platinum – Sydney’s “Taylor” Made Cuisine
Gold – Grace & Grit
Silver – Art of Eating
Bronze – Sonnier & Castle

BEST CHEF
Platinum – David Blydenburgh of Sydney’s “Taylor” Made Cuisine
Gold – Scott Kampf of Union Cantina & Southampton Social Club
Silver – Chris Cariello of 1 North Steakhouse
Bronze – David Hersh of Rumba/Cowfish

BEST CHINESE CUISINE
Platinum – No. 1 Chinese Restaurant
Gold – China Delight
Silver – Matsulin
Silver – Tony’s Asian Fusion – East Quogue
Bronze – Dragon Garden Southampton

BEST COFFEE SHOP
Platinum – The Golden Pear
Gold – Hampton Coffee Co., All South Fork Locations
Silver – Sag Town Coffee
Bronze – Grindstone Coffee & Donuts

BEST CONTINENTAL CUISINE
Platinum – Stone Creek Inn
Gold – Silver’s
Silver – Southampton Social Club
Bronze – Claude’s Restaurant

BEST FRENCH CUISINE
Platinum – Stone Creek Inn
Gold – Pierre’s
Silver – Bistro Eté
Bronze – Le Chef

BEST GLUTEN FREE
Platinum – Saaz
Gold – Village Gourmet Cheese Shoppe

BEST GREEK RESTAURANT
Platinum – Hamptons Gyro
Gold – Elaia Estiatorio
Gold – John Papas Café

BEST HAPPY HOUR BAR
Platinum – Union Cantina
Gold – New Moon Café
Silver – Mill Roadhouse

BEST ITALIAN CUISINE
Platinum – Centro
Gold – Edgewater Restaurant
Silver – Il Capuccino
Bronze – Baby Moon

BEST JAPANESE CUISINE
Platinum – Tony’s Asian Fusion – East Quogue
Gold – Sen
Silver – Zokkon
Bronze – Suki Zuki

BEST LATE NIGHT CUISINE
Platinum – Southampton Social Club
Gold – Centro
Silver – The Station Bar
Bronze – Lulu Kitchen & Bar

BEST LUNCHEONETTE DINNER
Platinum – Eastport Luncheonette
Gold – Country Cottage Diner
Silver – The Golden Pear
Bronze – Sip ’N Soda Luncheonette

BEST MEXICAN CUISINE
Platinum – Union Cantina
Gold – La Fogata Bar & Grill
Silver – Funchos
Bronze – La Hacienda

BEST NIGHT SPOT
Platinum – Southampton Social Club
Gold – The Stephen Talkhouse
Silver – Southampton Publick House
Bronze – The Clubhouse
Bronze – The Surf Lodge

BEST RESTAURANT ATMOSPHERE
Platinum – Southampton Social Club
Gold – Centro
Silver – Nick & Toni’s
Bronze – Harvest on Fort Pond

BEST SEAFOOD RESTAURANT
Platinum – Cowfish
Gold – Duryea’s Lobster Deck
Silver – Sunday’s on the Bay
Bronze – Canal Café
Bronze – Out of the Blue

BEST SPORTS BAR
Platinum – 78 Foster Restaurant & Bar
Gold – Fellingham’s Restaurant
Silver – Buckley’s Inn Between
Bronze – The Clubhouse
Bronze – Southampton Publick House

BEST STEAKHOUSE
Platinum – 1 North Steakhouse
Gold – Bobby Van’s
Silver – The Palm

BEST TAKEOUT RESTAURANT
Platinum – Saaz
Gold – Harbor Market & Kitchen
Silver – Boom Burger
Bronze – John’s Drive In

BEST TURKISH CUISINE
Platinum – Mediterranean Kitchen

BEST WATERVIEW RESTAURANT
Platinum – Cowfish
Gold – Scarpetta Beach at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa
Silver – Duryea’s Lobster Deck
Bronze – Oakland’s Restaurant

