Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: South Fork Restaurants & Nightlife

BEST BAR

Platinum – Southampton Social Club

Gold – Centro

Silver – 78 Foster Restaurant & Bar

Bronze – Union Cantina

BEST BARTENDER

Platinum – Justin at 1 North Steakhouse

Gold – Sean McSherry at Oakland’s

Silver – Brady at Union Cantina

Bronze – Patrick at Red/Bar

BEST BBQ RESTAURANT

Platinum – Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More

Gold – New Moon Café

Silver – 78 Foster Restaurant & Bar

Bronze – Townline Barbecue

BEST BREAKFAST

Platinum – Hampton Maid

Gold – Fairway Restaurant

Silver – Claude’s Restaurant

Bronze – Estia’s Little Kitchen

BEST BRUNCH

Platinum – Sydney’s “Taylor” Made Cuisine

Gold – Claude’s

Silver – Cowfish

Bronze – Dockers Waterside

BEST CATERER

Platinum – Sydney’s “Taylor” Made Cuisine

Gold – Grace & Grit

Silver – Art of Eating

Bronze – Sonnier & Castle

BEST CHEF

Platinum – David Blydenburgh of Sydney’s “Taylor” Made Cuisine

Gold – Scott Kampf of Union Cantina & Southampton Social Club

Silver – Chris Cariello of 1 North Steakhouse

Bronze – David Hersh of Rumba/Cowfish

BEST CHINESE CUISINE

Platinum – No. 1 Chinese Restaurant

Gold – China Delight

Silver – Matsulin

Silver – Tony’s Asian Fusion – East Quogue

Bronze – Dragon Garden Southampton

BEST COFFEE SHOP

Platinum – The Golden Pear

Gold – Hampton Coffee Co., All South Fork Locations

Silver – Sag Town Coffee

Bronze – Grindstone Coffee & Donuts

BEST CONTINENTAL CUISINE

Platinum – Stone Creek Inn

Gold – Silver’s

Silver – Southampton Social Club

Bronze – Claude’s Restaurant

BEST FRENCH CUISINE

Platinum – Stone Creek Inn

Gold – Pierre’s

Silver – Bistro Eté

Bronze – Le Chef

BEST GLUTEN FREE

Platinum – Saaz

Gold – Village Gourmet Cheese Shoppe

BEST GREEK RESTAURANT

Platinum – Hamptons Gyro

Gold – Elaia Estiatorio

Gold – John Papas Café

BEST HAPPY HOUR BAR

Platinum – Union Cantina

Gold – New Moon Café

Silver – Mill Roadhouse

BEST ITALIAN CUISINE

Platinum – Centro

Gold – Edgewater Restaurant

Silver – Il Capuccino

Bronze – Baby Moon

BEST JAPANESE CUISINE

Platinum – Tony’s Asian Fusion – East Quogue

Gold – Sen

Silver – Zokkon

Bronze – Suki Zuki

BEST LATE NIGHT CUISINE

Platinum – Southampton Social Club

Gold – Centro

Silver – The Station Bar

Bronze – Lulu Kitchen & Bar

BEST LUNCHEONETTE DINNER

Platinum – Eastport Luncheonette

Gold – Country Cottage Diner

Silver – The Golden Pear

Bronze – Sip ’N Soda Luncheonette

BEST MEXICAN CUISINE

Platinum – Union Cantina

Gold – La Fogata Bar & Grill

Silver – Funchos

Bronze – La Hacienda

BEST NIGHT SPOT

Platinum – Southampton Social Club

Gold – The Stephen Talkhouse

Silver – Southampton Publick House

Bronze – The Clubhouse

Bronze – The Surf Lodge

BEST RESTAURANT ATMOSPHERE

Platinum – Southampton Social Club

Gold – Centro

Silver – Nick & Toni’s

Bronze – Harvest on Fort Pond

BEST SEAFOOD RESTAURANT

Platinum – Cowfish

Gold – Duryea’s Lobster Deck

Silver – Sunday’s on the Bay

Bronze – Canal Café

Bronze – Out of the Blue

BEST SPORTS BAR

Platinum – 78 Foster Restaurant & Bar

Gold – Fellingham’s Restaurant

Silver – Buckley’s Inn Between

Bronze – The Clubhouse

Bronze – Southampton Publick House

BEST STEAKHOUSE

Platinum – 1 North Steakhouse

Gold – Bobby Van’s

Silver – The Palm

BEST TAKEOUT RESTAURANT

Platinum – Saaz

Gold – Harbor Market & Kitchen

Silver – Boom Burger

Bronze – John’s Drive In

BEST TURKISH CUISINE

Platinum – Mediterranean Kitchen

BEST WATERVIEW RESTAURANT

Platinum – Cowfish

Gold – Scarpetta Beach at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa

Silver – Duryea’s Lobster Deck

Bronze – Oakland’s Restaurant