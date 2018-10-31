Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: South Fork Restaurants & Nightlife

You cast your votes. We tallied them up. And now—drum roll, please—we present to you the winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 contest! Below, you’ll find all the winning Hamptons businesses and personalities in the various South Fork Restaurants & Nightlife categories!
Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: North Fork Restaurants & Nightlife
Keep your eyes peeled as we announce more 2018 winners online and in the November 2 issue of Dan’s Papers leading up the massive Dan’s 2018 Best of the Best Celebration Concert featuring East End legend Paul Mahos on Friday, November 2!
And don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to rate and review all your East End favorites.
BEST BAR
Platinum – Southampton Social Club
Gold – Centro
Silver – 78 Foster Restaurant & Bar
Bronze – Union Cantina
BEST BARTENDER
Platinum – Justin at 1 North Steakhouse
Gold – Sean McSherry at Oakland’s
Silver – Brady at Union Cantina
Bronze – Patrick at Red/Bar
BEST BBQ RESTAURANT
Platinum – Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More
Gold – New Moon Café
Silver – 78 Foster Restaurant & Bar
Bronze – Townline Barbecue
BEST BREAKFAST
Platinum – Hampton Maid
Gold – Fairway Restaurant
Silver – Claude’s Restaurant
Bronze – Estia’s Little Kitchen
BEST BRUNCH
Platinum – Sydney’s “Taylor” Made Cuisine
Gold – Claude’s
Silver – Cowfish
Bronze – Dockers Waterside
BEST CATERER
Platinum – Sydney’s “Taylor” Made Cuisine
Gold – Grace & Grit
Silver – Art of Eating
Bronze – Sonnier & Castle
BEST CHEF
Platinum – David Blydenburgh of Sydney’s “Taylor” Made Cuisine
Gold – Scott Kampf of Union Cantina & Southampton Social Club
Silver – Chris Cariello of 1 North Steakhouse
Bronze – David Hersh of Rumba/Cowfish
BEST CHINESE CUISINE
Platinum – No. 1 Chinese Restaurant
Gold – China Delight
Silver – Matsulin
Silver – Tony’s Asian Fusion – East Quogue
Bronze – Dragon Garden Southampton
BEST COFFEE SHOP
Platinum – The Golden Pear
Gold – Hampton Coffee Co., All South Fork Locations
Silver – Sag Town Coffee
Bronze – Grindstone Coffee & Donuts
BEST CONTINENTAL CUISINE
Platinum – Stone Creek Inn
Gold – Silver’s
Silver – Southampton Social Club
Bronze – Claude’s Restaurant
BEST FRENCH CUISINE
Platinum – Stone Creek Inn
Gold – Pierre’s
Silver – Bistro Eté
Bronze – Le Chef
BEST GLUTEN FREE
Platinum – Saaz
Gold – Village Gourmet Cheese Shoppe
BEST GREEK RESTAURANT
Platinum – Hamptons Gyro
Gold – Elaia Estiatorio
Gold – John Papas Café
BEST HAPPY HOUR BAR
Platinum – Union Cantina
Gold – New Moon Café
Silver – Mill Roadhouse
BEST ITALIAN CUISINE
Platinum – Centro
Gold – Edgewater Restaurant
Silver – Il Capuccino
Bronze – Baby Moon
BEST JAPANESE CUISINE
Platinum – Tony’s Asian Fusion – East Quogue
Gold – Sen
Silver – Zokkon
Bronze – Suki Zuki
BEST LATE NIGHT CUISINE
Platinum – Southampton Social Club
Gold – Centro
Silver – The Station Bar
Bronze – Lulu Kitchen & Bar
BEST LUNCHEONETTE DINNER
Platinum – Eastport Luncheonette
Gold – Country Cottage Diner
Silver – The Golden Pear
Bronze – Sip ’N Soda Luncheonette
BEST MEXICAN CUISINE
Platinum – Union Cantina
Gold – La Fogata Bar & Grill
Silver – Funchos
Bronze – La Hacienda
BEST NIGHT SPOT
Platinum – Southampton Social Club
Gold – The Stephen Talkhouse
Silver – Southampton Publick House
Bronze – The Clubhouse
Bronze – The Surf Lodge
BEST RESTAURANT ATMOSPHERE
Platinum – Southampton Social Club
Gold – Centro
Silver – Nick & Toni’s
Bronze – Harvest on Fort Pond
BEST SEAFOOD RESTAURANT
Platinum – Cowfish
Gold – Duryea’s Lobster Deck
Silver – Sunday’s on the Bay
Bronze – Canal Café
Bronze – Out of the Blue
BEST SPORTS BAR
Platinum – 78 Foster Restaurant & Bar
Gold – Fellingham’s Restaurant
Silver – Buckley’s Inn Between
Bronze – The Clubhouse
Bronze – Southampton Publick House
BEST STEAKHOUSE
Platinum – 1 North Steakhouse
Gold – Bobby Van’s
Silver – The Palm
BEST TAKEOUT RESTAURANT
Platinum – Saaz
Gold – Harbor Market & Kitchen
Silver – Boom Burger
Bronze – John’s Drive In
BEST TURKISH CUISINE
Platinum – Mediterranean Kitchen
BEST WATERVIEW RESTAURANT
Platinum – Cowfish
Gold – Scarpetta Beach at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa
Silver – Duryea’s Lobster Deck
Bronze – Oakland’s Restaurant