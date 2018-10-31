Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: North Fork Restaurants & Nightlife

Dan's Best of the BestDan's North ForkHampton Eats

You cast your votes. We tallied them up. And now—drum roll, please—we present to you the winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 contest! Below, you’ll find all the winning businesses and personalities in the various North Fork Restaurants & Nightlife categories!

Keep your eyes peeled as we announce more 2018 winners online and in the November 2 issue of Dan’s Papers leading up the massive Dan’s 2018 Best of the Best Celebration Concert featuring East End legend Paul Mahos on Friday, November 2!

And don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to rate and review all your East End favorites.

BEST BAR
Platinum – Brix & Rye
Gold – North Fork Taps & Corks
Silver – A Touch of Venice
Bronze – Phil’s Waterfront Bar and Grill

BEST BARTENDER
Platinum – Joseph Coleman at Grace & Grit
Gold – Richie at Touch of Venice
Silver – Devin at Lucharitos
Bronze – Austin McDonnell
Bronze – Steve Pisacano

BEST BBQ
Platinum – Maple Tree
Gold – Barbeque Bills
Silver – Spicy’s BBQ

BEST BREAKFAST SPOT
Platinum – Cutchogue Diner
Gold – Main Road Biscuit Co.
Silver – Love Lane Kitchen
Bronze – Bruce & Son

BEST BRUNCH
Platinum – Love Lane Kitchen
Gold – Giorgio’s Restaurant and Caterers
Silver – Cooperage Inn
Bronze – Lolly’s Hut

BEST CATERER
Platinum – Grace & Grit
Gold – North Fork Bacon and Smokehouse
Silver – Lombardi’s Love Lane Market
Bronze – Creative Courses Catering

BEST CHEF
Platinum – Jennilee Morris, Grace & Grit
Gold – North Fork Bacon and Smokehouse
Silver – Matt Boudreau, The Preston House and Hotel
Bronze – Guy Reuge, Mirabelle

BEST CHINESE CUISINE
Platinum – Hyting Restaurant
Gold – Jen’s
Silver – Wok N’ Roll – Riverhead

BEST COFFEE SHOP
Platinum – North Fork Roasting Co.
Gold – Crazy Beans
Silver – Love Lane Kitchen
Bronze – Hampton Coffee Co.‚ All North Fork Locations

BEST CONTINENTAL CUISINE
Platinum – North Fork Table
Gold – Jedediah Hawkins Inn & Restaurant
Gold – Jamesport Manor Inn
Silver – The Preston House and Hotel
Bronze – The Halyard at Sound View Greenport

BEST FRENCH CUISINE
Platinum – La Plage
Gold – Red Rooster Bistro
Silver – Mirabelle
Bronze – North Fork Table & Inn

BEST GLUTEN FREE
Platinum – North Fork Bacon and Smokehouse
Gold – Dark Horse

BEST GREEK RESTAURANT
Platinum – Hellenic Snack Bar and Restaurant
Gold – Z Pita
Silver – Mazi

BEST HAPPY HOUR BAR
Platinum – Founders Tavern
Gold – A Touch of Venice
Silver – Legends Restaurant
Bronze – Alure

BEST ITALIAN CUISINE
Platinum – Porto Bello Restaurant
Gold – Caci
Silver – A Touch of Venice
Bronze – Amano Osteria Wine & Bar
Bronze – Grana

BEST Late Night Cuisine
Platinum – Frisky Oyster
Gold – Digger’s
Silver – O’Mally’s

BEST LUNCHEONETTE / DINER
Platinum – Cutchogue Diner
Gold – Modern Snack Bar
Silver – Love Lane Kitchen
Bronze – Country Corner Cafe
Bronze – Star Confectionery

BEST MEXICAN CUISINE
Platinum – Funcho’s Fajita Grill – Riverhead
Gold – Lucharito’s
Silver – Dos Mexi Cuban Cantina
Bronze – Restaurante La Cascada
Bronze – Salsa Salsa

BEST NIGHT SPOT
Platinum – Legends Restaurant
Gold – Brix & Rye
Silver – The All Star

BEST ORGANIC FOOD
Platinum – Garden of Eve

BEST RESTAURANT ATMOSPHERE
Platinum – Tweed’s
Gold – Pace’s Dockside Restaurant at Strong’s Water Club & Marina
Silver – Vine Street Cafe
Bronze – Frisky Oyster
Bronze – Phil’s Waterfront Bar and Grill

BEST SEAFOOD RESTAURANT
Platinum – Orient by the Sea Marina & Restaurant
Gold – Buoy One
Silver – Braun Seafood 2 Go
Bronze – Southold Fish Market

BEST SPORTS BAR
Platinum – Phil’s Restaurant and Sports Lounge
Gold – Digger’s
Gold – Sophie’s
Gold – Legends Restaurant

BEST STEAKHOUSE
Platinum – Tweed’s
Gold – Pace’s Dockside Restaurant at Strong’s Water Club & Marina
Gold – Cliff’s Elbow East
Silver – J&R’s Steakhouse

BEST TAKEOUT RESTAURANT
Platinum – North Fork Bacon and Smokehouse
Gold – Erik’s Breakfast & Lunch
Silver – Maple Tree
Bronze – Braun Seafood 2 Go

BEST TURKISH CUISINE
Platinum – Turkuaz Grill

BEST WATERVIEW RESTAURANT
Platinum – Orient by the Sea Marina & Restaurant
Gold – The Halyard at Sound View Greenport
Silver – Pace’s Dockside Restaurant at Strong’s Water Club & Marina
Bronze – Ram’s Head Inn
Bronze – Claudio’s Clam Bar

