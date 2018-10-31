Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: North Fork Restaurants & Nightlife

You cast your votes. We tallied them up. And now—drum roll, please—we present to you the winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 contest! Below, you’ll find all the winning businesses and personalities in the various North Fork Restaurants & Nightlife categories!

BEST BAR

Platinum – Brix & Rye

Gold – North Fork Taps & Corks

Silver – A Touch of Venice

Bronze – Phil’s Waterfront Bar and Grill

BEST BARTENDER

Platinum – Joseph Coleman at Grace & Grit

Gold – Richie at Touch of Venice

Silver – Devin at Lucharitos

Bronze – Austin McDonnell

Bronze – Steve Pisacano

BEST BBQ

Platinum – Maple Tree

Gold – Barbeque Bills

Silver – Spicy’s BBQ

BEST BREAKFAST SPOT

Platinum – Cutchogue Diner

Gold – Main Road Biscuit Co.

Silver – Love Lane Kitchen

Bronze – Bruce & Son

BEST BRUNCH

Platinum – Love Lane Kitchen

Gold – Giorgio’s Restaurant and Caterers

Silver – Cooperage Inn

Bronze – Lolly’s Hut

BEST CATERER

Platinum – Grace & Grit

Gold – North Fork Bacon and Smokehouse

Silver – Lombardi’s Love Lane Market

Bronze – Creative Courses Catering

BEST CHEF

Platinum – Jennilee Morris, Grace & Grit

Gold – North Fork Bacon and Smokehouse

Silver – Matt Boudreau, The Preston House and Hotel

Bronze – Guy Reuge, Mirabelle

BEST CHINESE CUISINE

Platinum – Hyting Restaurant

Gold – Jen’s

Silver – Wok N’ Roll – Riverhead

BEST COFFEE SHOP

Platinum – North Fork Roasting Co.

Gold – Crazy Beans

Silver – Love Lane Kitchen

Bronze – Hampton Coffee Co.‚ All North Fork Locations

BEST CONTINENTAL CUISINE

Platinum – North Fork Table

Gold – Jedediah Hawkins Inn & Restaurant

Gold – Jamesport Manor Inn

Silver – The Preston House and Hotel

Bronze – The Halyard at Sound View Greenport

BEST FRENCH CUISINE

Platinum – La Plage

Gold – Red Rooster Bistro

Silver – Mirabelle

Bronze – North Fork Table & Inn

BEST GLUTEN FREE

Platinum – North Fork Bacon and Smokehouse

Gold – Dark Horse

BEST GREEK RESTAURANT

Platinum – Hellenic Snack Bar and Restaurant

Gold – Z Pita

Silver – Mazi

BEST HAPPY HOUR BAR

Platinum – Founders Tavern

Gold – A Touch of Venice

Silver – Legends Restaurant

Bronze – Alure

BEST ITALIAN CUISINE

Platinum – Porto Bello Restaurant

Gold – Caci

Silver – A Touch of Venice

Bronze – Amano Osteria Wine & Bar

Bronze – Grana

BEST Late Night Cuisine

Platinum – Frisky Oyster

Gold – Digger’s

Silver – O’Mally’s

BEST LUNCHEONETTE / DINER

Platinum – Cutchogue Diner

Gold – Modern Snack Bar

Silver – Love Lane Kitchen

Bronze – Country Corner Cafe

Bronze – Star Confectionery

BEST MEXICAN CUISINE

Platinum – Funcho’s Fajita Grill – Riverhead

Gold – Lucharito’s

Silver – Dos Mexi Cuban Cantina

Bronze – Restaurante La Cascada

Bronze – Salsa Salsa

BEST NIGHT SPOT

Platinum – Legends Restaurant

Gold – Brix & Rye

Silver – The All Star

BEST ORGANIC FOOD

Platinum – Garden of Eve

BEST RESTAURANT ATMOSPHERE

Platinum – Tweed’s

Gold – Pace’s Dockside Restaurant at Strong’s Water Club & Marina

Silver – Vine Street Cafe

Bronze – Frisky Oyster

Bronze – Phil’s Waterfront Bar and Grill

BEST SEAFOOD RESTAURANT

Platinum – Orient by the Sea Marina & Restaurant

Gold – Buoy One

Silver – Braun Seafood 2 Go

Bronze – Southold Fish Market

BEST SPORTS BAR

Platinum – Phil’s Restaurant and Sports Lounge

Gold – Digger’s

Gold – Sophie’s

Gold – Legends Restaurant

BEST STEAKHOUSE

Platinum – Tweed’s

Gold – Pace’s Dockside Restaurant at Strong’s Water Club & Marina

Gold – Cliff’s Elbow East

Silver – J&R’s Steakhouse

BEST TAKEOUT RESTAURANT

Platinum – North Fork Bacon and Smokehouse

Gold – Erik’s Breakfast & Lunch

Silver – Maple Tree

Bronze – Braun Seafood 2 Go

BEST TURKISH CUISINE

Platinum – Turkuaz Grill

BEST WATERVIEW RESTAURANT

Platinum – Orient by the Sea Marina & Restaurant

Gold – The Halyard at Sound View Greenport

Silver – Pace’s Dockside Restaurant at Strong’s Water Club & Marina

Bronze – Ram’s Head Inn

Bronze – Claudio’s Clam Bar