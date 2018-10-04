Ever read something and think, “this can’t be real, can it?” Well, that’s how many are feeling about a magazine interview with Sagaponack resident Drew Barrymore that went viral on October 2.

While in flight with Egypt Air, writer and political analyst Adam Baron came across an article in the plane’s magazine, Horus, which included an alleged interview with the actress. Baron tweeted photos of some pages with the caption, “This interview with Drew Barrymore in the Egypt Air in flight magazine is, umm, surreal.”

This interview with Drew Barrymore in the Egypt Air in flight magazine is, umm, surreal. pic.twitter.com/fN3lNHXbL0 — Adam Baron (@adammbaron) October 2, 2018

The article is attributed to Dr. Aida Takla (misspelled in the byline as Aida Tekla), a voting member of the Golden Globes and former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. However, it’s been reported that she did not write the scathing intro attributing Barrymore’s past failed relationships to her lack of a male role model.

The Huffington Post reports that the theme of the piece, which is littered with grammatical errors, is Barrymore’s supposed retirement from the spotlight to focus on motherhood, with one excerpt quoting her in saying, “I decided willingly and happily to become a full-time mother to look after my daughters. I would only resume my career when I feel that my daughters can depend on themselves. I frankly find this very entertaining; although I really do love my job, I could not resist performing the most important role in my life—being a mother—in which I hope to be conscientious.” As far as allegedly taking a break from acting, she began producing and acting in a new Netflix series, Santa Clarita Diet, just last year and is the lead in an upcoming comedy film, The Stand-In.

Another topic covered was Barrymore’s return to her “previous graceful body” after giving birth to Frankie. To which she allegedly encourages all women to “work on regaining her beauty and body, especially that it is not as hard as one may think.” Unsurprisingly, a representative for Barrymore said that the actress did not partake in any such interview, and the quotes appear to be synthesized from a past press conference.”

On October 3, Baron tweeted that the number of Google search results for his name and Barrymore’s was quickly catching up to that of his name and Yemen, the country he’s been writing about for eight years. He shared the “Barrymore-gate” story with BBC World Service on the morning of October 4.

“‘Adam baron’ ‘Drew Barrymore'” has 5000 google hits. “‘Adam Baron’ Yemen” has 18200 google hits. I’ve been writing about Yemen for 8 years. All the Drew Barrymore stuff is from the past 30 hours. — Adam Baron (@adammbaron) October 3, 2018

Several publications have reached out to Egypt Air for comments, but have yet to receive an official response. However, Egypt Air and Dr. Takla have taken to Twitter to assert that the interview and article as a whole are, in fact, 100% legitimate.

This doesn’t negate the fact that the interview with Drew Barrimoor which took place in New York is genuine &far from fake.

As far as Drew we interviewed her several times I saw her grow up before my eyes she is charming and talented.@EGYPTAIR — Aida (@Aidatakla1) October 3, 2018

Only time will tell how accurately the article portrayed the Barrymore’s true beliefs and current focus, so let’s keep our fingers crossed for a direct statement from the Hamptons icon.