East End Kids Event Highlights: October 12–15, 2018

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events and activities this week, September 29–October 4, 2018. Visit DansPapers.com/Events to find even more things for adults and kids to do.

EDITOR’S PICK

U-Pick Apples & Pumpkins

October 12–14, 10 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Bring your family and friends to enjoy some fall Hamptons fun on a u-pick farm. Pick apples from the trees and pumpkins from the vine. The farm grows over twenty apple varieties throughout the months of September and October. The dwarf apples trees are the perfect height for all ages. Select your own great Halloween pumpkins and gourds from the patch filled with all sizes, shapes and colors. Enjoy coffee, hot cider and other treats at our fresh market.

Milk Pail U-Pick Farm, 50 Horsemill Lane, Water Mill. 631-537-2565, milk-pail.com

Tuckahoe 5/10K Fun Run/Walk

October 13, 8 a.m.

Join the 4th annual Tuckahoe 5/10K Run/Walk benefiting the Tuckahoe Educational Foundation. Registration is at 8 a.m. with the race starting an hour later. Children and pets are welcome. Registration is $20 for adults and $10 for kids 13 and under.

Tuckahoe School, 468 Magee Street, Southampton. 631-283-3550, tuckahoecommonsd.com

A Kooky Spooky Halloween

October 13–14, 11 a.m.

Theatre Three’s merry musical is about a friendly ghost who’s afraid of the dark. On his journey to find spook-tacular promise, Abner and company learn the power of helping others. Hilarious hijinks and a message of cooperation highlight this delightful musical for the entire family. A sensory sensitive performance takes place on October 14 at 11 a.m., while the traditional performance is at 3 p.m.

Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson. 631-928-9100, theatrethree.com

Spooky Sweater Cookie Decorating

October 13, 1 p.m.

Drop in and put an edible Samhain spin on ugly Christmas sweaters. Gluten free/vegan cookies will also be provided. Snacks and witches brew served. Families welcome! Supplies are limited. Registration is requested. Free.

Hampton Library, 2487 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0015, hamptonlibrary.org

Amerikids

October 15, 4–7 pm.

The Southampton Youth Bureau’s Amerikids program is an opportunity for young children in grades K–4 to make new friends, learn social skills and bullying prevention, do homework, arts and crafts, have snacks, play games and much more! The program meets every Monday. Free.

Southampton Youth Bureau, 655 Flanders Road, Flanders. 631-702-2425, southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau