Shop ‘Til You Drop: Fall into Hamptons Shopping Delights

Out with the old, in with the new! It’s time to get your shopping on for layers and layers of looks, so it’s also time to clean out that closet. The Hamptons & North Fork Realtors Association (HANFRA) is hosting a winter clothing drive from November 1–January 30. To make arrangements for a pick-up, call 631-734-8310. HANFRA will be donating the clothes to those in need through local agencies.

Or maybe you’d like to lose a “layer” of a different type. Dr. Kenneth Mark is the first to offer CoolAdvantage in the Hamptons. This is a new way to lose stubborn belly fat by using faster, better CoolSculpting—you can now freeze fat away in half the time. No surgery, no downtime. In Southampton, contact Dr. Kenneth Mark at 631-283-0002. 425 County Road, 39A, Southampton. kennethmarkmd.com.

ShopRite of Riverhead, located at 1510 Old Country Road, held its grand opening on Sunday, October 21. The store is open seven days a week and features a fresh bake shop, wholesome pantry, wood fired pizza oven, fresh produce, full service seafood counter and in-store butcher. Call 631-369-6010 for more information.

Hildreth’s is running the Hunter Douglas Season of Style Savings Event through December 10. Get rebates on select products, including Pirouette Shadings, Vignette Modern Roman Shades and Luminette Privacy Sheers. 15 Main Street, Southampton/51 Main Street, Southampton/109 Pantigo Road, East Hampton. 631-283-2300 and 631-329-8800, hildreths.com.

Choose Long Island! And why not, it’s just so easy. Our friends at the Peconic Land Trust suggest we all get involved in this collaborative initiative to raise awareness, advocate and inspire the community to support local and independent businesses by spending 10% of our weekly food allowance on local and seasonal food goods across Suffolk County. Delicious! chooseli.org.

Bette Lacina from Bette and Dale’s Organic Produce in Sag Harbor has begun dying fabric with her own homegrown indigo leaves. And Dale Haubrich of Dale and Bette’s Organic Farm has just released his annual cornmeal made from his own variety of corn. It sells out quickly every year.