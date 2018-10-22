Celebrate All Things Spooky at These Hamptons Halloween Parties

Halloween may fall on a Wednesday this year, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have a great time and celebrate the spooky mischief. The East End comes alive for some haunted fun, with various restaurants offering food and drink specials, costume contests and all sorts of grown-up, ghoulish fun. So put on your best costume, say “Trick or Treat!” and enjoy a Hamptons Halloween!

The Springs Tavern is hosting a Halloween party on Friday, October 26 from 10 p.m.–2 a.m., with music from DJ Chile and DJ Matty Nice, drink specials and awards for best costumes. Montauk Brewing Company will offer giveaways for most revealing costume, best couple, best group, scariest, funniest and most original. $10 cover, 21 and over. 15 Fort Pond Boulevard, East Hampton. thespringstavern.com

Suffolk Theater’s restaurant will be open during their screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show on Friday, October 26. There’s a $20 food/beverage minimum during the screening, so enjoy some frightful bites while doing the Time Warp! 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Solé East will celebrate Halloween in The Backyard on Saturday, October 27 at 8 p.m. Free admission to the party, featuring free food, drink specials and DJ. Guests who come in costume are entered to win a weekend stay at the hotel. 90 Second House Road, Montauk. 631-668-2105, soleeast.com

Indian Wells Tavern will host its Halloween party on Friday, October 26 from 10 p.m.–1 a.m. Enjoy a DJ, beer and drink specials, and costume contest for a $100 gift card redeemable at Indian Wells Tavern and Bostwicks. $10 cover. 177 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-0400, indianwellstavern.com

The Clubhouse will host its first-ever Halloween Costume Bash on Saturday, October 27 at 8 p.m. Hosted by Justin from 101.7 The Beach, there will be a costume contest, DJ and more, with various food and drink specials. 174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, ehitclubhouse.com

Oakland’s Restaurant is celebrating Halloween on Saturday, October 27 starting at 9 p.m. There will be a $20 cover charge, free buffet, as well as cash and prizes for best costumes. 373 Dune Road, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6900, oaklandsrestaurant.com

The 19th Annual Rowdyween will be held at Rowdy Hall from 7:30 p.m. to the “witching hour” on Wednesday, October 31. $30 in advance/$35 at the door, which includes one complimentary drink. There will be $500 in cash prizes awarded for best costumes. 10 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-8555

Baron’s Cove is hosting a Haunted Halloween Happy Hour all night on October 31, with cocktail specials like a Black Cosmo with blackberry liqueur and cobweb garnish; Poison Apple Pie (rum, cream, cinnamon syrup, egg white, sparkling apple juice); and Zombie Apocalypse (Absolut Elyx, Malibu, passion fruit puree, grapefruit juice and Pernod). 31 West Water Street, Sag Harbor. 844-277-6672, baronscove.com