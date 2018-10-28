Hamptons celebrities are making big moves on the small screen of late. Recent shows, new projects and upcoming guest appearances about for many of our favorite local stars.

Bridgehampton’s Sarah Jessica Parker joined Bette Midler and Kathy Najimi for the “Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash,” a celebration of the classic Halloween hit. Said Parker during the special, which aired on Freeform last weekend, “I guess what I remember most is how awful we were as characters. I was surprised that the goal was to get a child and basically destroy them, but because it was done in a really heightened, ridiculous way, it was a lot of fun.”

For those who were paying attention earlier this week, Parker’s hubby, Matthew Broderick, is doing it all lately, including several television projects. He’s set to star in the upcoming Netflix series Daybreak, a 10-episode post-apocalyptic dramedy based on the graphic novel by Brian Ralph. He’s also appearing on the new Rosanne spin-off, The Conners this Tuesday, October 30 as Jackie’s new boyfriend Peter. Finally, he’ll play a counselor in the third season of FX comedy series Better Things, co-created by Shelter Island’s Louis C.K. and led by Pamela Adlon.

East Hampton’s Martha Stewart welcomes four of the country’s best cake artists as they craft the most incredible cake tributes to beloved Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons and floats in Macy’s Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular. From Tom Turkey and Santa’s Sleigh to the Grinch and Aviator Snoopy, cake masters Buddy Valastro and Yolanda Gampff decide which masterpieces deserve the $25,000 prize. The show premieres Sunday, November 18 at 8 p.m.

Want more Stewart? Her latest venture, MarthaStewart.tv, is a new streaming service that lets fans access all of their favorite Martha Stewart Living episodes via app and online.

East Hampton’s Katie Couric will play herself in the November 8 episode of Hamptonite Candice Bergen‘s Murphy Brown reboot, as she did during the show’s original run in 1992. In the revival’s November 15 episode, Southampton’s Brooke Shields will play Holly Mackin Lynne, an old friend of Corky’s (Faith Ford) who recently awakened from a decades-long, headline-making coma. Murphy Brown airs Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. on CBS.

Water Mill’s Katie Lee said in an interview last week that she’s looking forward to starting a family with her new husband, Ryan Biegel. The Food Network’s Beach Bites star and Dan’s Taste of Two Forks host was married to Sag Harbor’s Billy Joel from 2004–2009.

Keep your eyes peeled for more East Enders in network and streaming tv!