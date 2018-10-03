Scarlett Johansson and Avengers Open Up About Their First Time…Voting

It’s a natural part of life, a step into becoming an adult; everyone remembers their first time…voting, that is. That’s the kind of double entendre exploited by Amagansett resident Scarlett Johansson and several other members of The Marvel Bunch in a recent voting PSA sponsored by March for Our Lives. In the video, posted to YouTube on October 2, Johansson and fellow Avengers stars Chris Evans, Don Cheadle, Chadwick Boseman and Mark Ruffalo, along with The Defenders actress Rosario Dawson and Zoe Kravitz from X-Men: First Class, recall the first time they voted, while sprinkling in plenty of innuendo, and stressed the importance on participating in the midterm elections.

Johansson described herself as nervous, while Dawson described her experience as simply amazing. Ever modest, Ruffalo admitted that he didn’t know what he was doing, and Boseman called it a learning experience, unsure of “where to slide it in” at first. Kravitz’s first time was in the back of a firehouse, while Cheadle’s was in a church. He then pointed out the painful fact that his parents couldn’t vote until 1965, when the Voting Rights Act prohibited racial discrimination, and that’s why it’s important to him to vote whenever he can. Other notable faces in the video were Parkland shooting survivors and March for Our Lives co-founders Delaney Tarr, David Hogg and Emma Gonzalez. They urge citizens to register now for the midterm elections taking place on November 6.

In other Avengers news, it looks like East Hampton resident Robert Downey Jr. won’t get to play an animal-whispering veterinarian next year. According to Variety, the upcoming film The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle will now premiere on January 17, 2020. They report that Universal Pictures decided to push the premiere date nine months further, so as not to compete with major spring releases, Tim Burton’s Dumbo and Warner Bro.’s Shazam! The January release date will also give the film enough breathing room from the highly anticipated holiday release Star Wars: Episode IX. Earth’s youngest Avenger, Tom Holland, will provide voice-over work for a dog named Jip in the upcoming Doctor Dolittle film.