North Fork Event Highlights: October 11–13, 2018

Have a look at some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, October 11–13, 2018.

EDITOR’S PICK

Fall Fest and Zombie Walk

October 13, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Enjoy fall festivities, food, crafts, pumpkin carving, vendors and more. A costume parade for children, dogs and parents will start at the elementary school and proceed north on Wading River Manor Road to the duck ponds, followed by floats, antique cars and, finally, a zombie horde. Prizes are awarded to best costume, float and zombie. Free.

Corner of North Country Road and Sound Road, Wading River. wadingrivershorehamchamber.com

Louise Crandell Exhibition

October 11–21, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

The first full-building, one-artist exhibition at VSOP Projects finds Louise Crandell’s exquisite abstract oil paintings partnered with ambient electronica, sound works and field recordings selected by Andy Graydon. The last day to check out this intriguing multisensory North Fork art show is October 21. Open Thursday through Sunday. Free admission.

VSOP Projects, 311 Front Street, Greenport. 631-603-7736, vsopprojects.com

Comedian Bob Nelson

October 11, 8 p.m.

Watching a Bob Nelson live show is like watching several different top comedians all rolled into one, with zany characters to spare. Mixing in personal stories and observations, his shows are filled with spontaneity, zaniness and singular moments that will astound you. Head to Theatre Three to see why he’s hailed as one of the most gifted funny people on Earth. Tickets $35.

Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson. 631-928-9100, theatrethree.com

Ultimate Elvis: ’68 Comeback Special

October 12, 8 p.m.

Justin Shandor, the man Graceland Enterprises dubbed “The Ultimate Elvis,” brings a salute to the 1968 Elvis Comeback Special on NBC. Putting other impersonators to shame, Shandor has performed at all the top Las Vegas casinos and in the Broadwayesque show Million Dollar Quartet. Witness the King of Rock’s spiritual successor at Suffolk Theater. Tickets $45–$59.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Titan Run 5K Obstacle Race

October 13, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

This intense, timed 5K run features more than 40 obstacles to overcome. Participants must run, jump, crawl and climb their way to glory through heavily wooded terrain. Every participant will receive a Titan medal, water, final time and finisher’s photo. The Tiny Titan course is available to children ages 4–9. Registration is $59, Tiny Titan $20.

Veterans Memorial Park, 5789 Middle Country Road, Calverton. thetitanrun.com

Compania Flamenca

October 13, 8 p.m.

Direct from Spain, Compania Flamenca and Eduardo Guerrero present Flamenco Pasion at Staller Center for the Arts. Guerrero, an acclaimed flamenco dancer and choreographer, combines classical and contemporary Spanish dance, ballet and contortion to express the depth of passion and skill exhibited in the many styles of this beloved, Spanish art form. Tickets $44.

Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook. 631-632-2787, staller.sunysb.edu