Shop ’til You Drop: Shopping in Southampton this October

Shopping Southampton Village is always a treat. This weekend, and throughout October, various stores are making it even sweeter.

SouthamptonFest returns this year from October 12–14. In addition to the fabulous live music and activities, there will also be a farmers market, sidewalk sales throughout Southampton village and more. The Art Zone at 25 Jobs Lane will have photography, fine art, jewelry and fine craft vendors sponsored by the Southampton Artists Association. southamptonfest.live

The flagship Flying Point Surfing Sports store in Southampton is open seven days a week, stocked with everything you could need for outdoor East End adventures. 79 Main Street, Southampton. 631-287-0075, flyingpointsurf.com

The Antiques Center Southampton holds many a treasure. From centuries’ worth of serving ware to vintage jewelry, you owe it to yourself to check it out soon. 245 County Road 39, Southampton, 631-726-7275

Chico’s fall sale is currently underway. You can get 50% off two or more already-discounted styles, or an extra 40% off one already-reduced style. 8 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-287-9081, chicos.com

Twist on Jobs Lane is running a 25% off already-discounted items. 46 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-287-7990, twistsouthampton.com

Southampton History Museum has some fun workshops this month, including basket weaving, on October 18 and 25. The first class costs $35 for supplies; the second class is $40. Check out their gift shop in the Rogers Mansion, 17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton. 631-283-2494, southamptonhistory.org

Shop Sugarfina’s floor-to-ceiling candy selection for “Halloweena” at 89 Main Street, Southampton. 631-850-3038, sugarfina.com

Kendra Scott stores are offering “buy one, gift one:” With every piece purchased from the exclusive Kendra Scott Breast Cancer Awareness jewelry collection, \Scott will give a piece of rose quartz jewelry to women in oncology centers, along with a handwritten note. Pink Metallic Nail Lacquer $16, Rose Quartz tumbler candle $65. 44 Main Street, Southampton, 631-259-4388, kendrascott.com

Do you have gold, silver, diamonds, watches and other luxury jewelry you’d like to sell? The Southampton Jewelry Exchange is buying, and so is Corwin’s Jewelers. Corwin’s even does house calls. 801 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-259-2100, southamptonjewelryexchange.com; 61 Main Street, Southampton. 631-283-1980, corwinsjewelers.com

From October 5–21, Stop & Shop will collect donations for its Pink Ribbon campaign to benefit American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer campaign. Ribbons can be purchased for $1, $3 or $5. 167 Main Street, Southampton.

Speaking of Hampton Bays stores, Macy’s is now offering special products from The Pink Shop, an online and in-store assortment of pink merchandise that benefits organizations dedicated to battling breast cancer, including Ralph Lauren Midnight Romance Perfume with its scents of pink peony and black vanilla—100% of the profits will go to the Polo Ralph Lauren Foundation; and Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair and Pink Ribbon Key Chain $98—proceeds go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. 190 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays, 631-728-5500, macys.com