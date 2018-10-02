Suffolk Theater Gets Night Life Right with an Incredible Fall Lineup

Suffolk Theater has established itself as a premier North Fork venue, hosting epic performances nearly every weekend throughout the year. The fall 2018 lineup is something special, with top-notch comedy, music, film, dining and more offered in the coming months.

Jackie Martling and John Melendez

Friday, October 5, 8 p.m.

Jackie “The Joke Man” Martling brings Long Island an evening of great comedy with special guest Stuttering John Melendez, whose work on The Howard Stern Show and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno have qualified him as a comedy genius. Tickets $39–$45.

Ultimate Elvis: 68 Comeback Special

Friday, October 12, 8 p.m.

Justin Shandor, the man Graceland Enterprises dubbed “The Ultimate Elvis,” brings a salute to the 1968 Elvis Comeback Special on NBC. Putting other impersonators to shame, Shandor has performed at all the top Las Vegas casinos and the grand Broadwayesque show Million Dollar Quartet. Tickets $45–$59.

A Blues Salute to Etta James

Sunday, October 21, 7:30 p.m.

The Blues community salutes one of the greatest singers the genre has ever seen, featuring Janiva Magness, Ruthie Foster and Roomful of Blues. All three individual acts have been nominated for a Grammy Award and have taken home many Blues Music Awards. Don’t miss this powerful homage. Tickets $49–$60.

Rocky Horror Picture Show

Friday, October 26, 8 p.m.

Get into the Halloween spirit with a timeless classic, The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The screening event includes a movie costume contest, prop bags for audience participation and more. This is a general admission event with a $20 food and drink minimum per person. Standard prop bag $10; deluxe bag, includes glow cup and one free drink, $15.

Joplin’s Pearl

Friday, November 9, 8 p.m.

Amber Ferrari is Janis Joplin in a fully staged show, complete with costumes, audience participation and an outstanding nine-piece band. The look and feel of a real Joplin show mixed with salutes to songs from the Woodstock era create an unforgettable evening. Tickets $35–$45.

45 RPM Salutes David Cassidy

Sunday, November 11, 7:30 p.m.

Last year, the world lost one of the greats, Suffolk Theater favorite David Cassidy, a friend of the theater and an inspiration to a generation of performers. Featuring musicians who’ve performed with Cheap Trick, Steve Vai, Herman’s Hermits and other acts, 45 RPM pays homage to Cassidy with a special set, complemented by great songs from The Carpenters, Bobby Sherman, ABBA and others. Tickets $39–$45.

The Butterfly Effect Fundraiser

Thursday, November 15, 8 p.m.

Celebrate the greatest hits of Motown with a special benefit for The Butterfly Effect Project, a 100% free program for young girls in under privileged communities. Dance all night to a performance by That Motown Band, featuring Garfield Fleming, Ryan Shaw and former lead singer of The Crystals, La La Brooks. Tickets $45.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com