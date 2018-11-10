Alec Baldwin Joins Broadway Debut of ‘Celebrity Autobiography’

Alec Baldwin is heading to Broadway! That’s right, the Amagansett resident will provide his own unique blend of humor to the classic comedy act Celebrity Autobiography in its first Broadway run. Starting on November 26, the act will have a total of four shows, performed each Monday night through December 17 at the Marquis Theatre.

Unfortunately, Baldwin will only be part of this award-winning show for one night, December 10, but there’s no doubt he’ll bring the same level of fire and passion to the role as he does to each guest appearance on Saturday Night Live. For the December 10 show, Baldwin will be joined by fellow SNL alumni Rachel Dratch and Cecily Strong, Sex and the City‘s Mario Cantone and Celebrity Autobiography co-creators Eugene Pack and Dayle Refel.

Celebrities performing in the other three performances include Susan Lucci of All My Children, Queer Eye food and wine expert Antoni Porowski and Inside Out star Lewis Black. More surprise guests are expected to be announced closer to the event.

In the show, an ever-evolving comedic ensemble of stars read or act out passages from celebrity memoirs and poems that have to be heard to be believed. The Hollywood Reporter writes Celebrity Autobiography has borrowed words from the likes of Sarah Palin, Miley Cyrus, the Jonas brothers, Ivana Trump, Vanna White, Mr. T, Star Jones, Kenny Loggins, Tommy Lee, Sylvester Stallone, NSYNC, Zsa Zsa Gabor, David Cassidy, Neil Sedaka, Britney Spears, Amagansett’s Madonna, Burt Reynolds and Loni Anderson.

The show has tackled topics such as fitness, music, sports, politics and love. They’ve even covered what has become the most well-known love story of all time: Elizabeth Taylor, Eddie Fisher, Richard Burton and Debbie Reynolds.

Celebrity Autobiography has been performed around the world, including our very own East End. On October 27, Lucci, Cantone and Emmy-nominee Jackie Hoffman brought this unique experience to Staller Center for the Arts.