That delicious combination of espresso and steamed milk, cappuccino is a coffee shop staple and after dinner favorite for anyone who can’t handle espresso on its own but might also want something a little more special than coffee—without all the modern mocha-macchiato-frappe nonsense. Cappuccino is a traditional drink dating back to 17th century Italy, but the East End has mastered it well.

So who makes it best?

To celebrate National Cappuccino Day this Thursday, November 8, we’re running down the newly elected 2018 Dan’s Best of the Best Cappuccino winners in the Hamptons and North Fork. Let our voters be your guide!

Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners!

HAMPTONS

Platinum

Hampton Coffee Company

All South Fork locations

631-353-3088, hamptoncoffeecompany.com

Gold

Village Gourmet Cheese Shop

11 Main Street, Southampton

631-283-6949, villagecheeseshoppe.com

Silver

Sant Ambroeus

30 Main Street, Southampton

631-283-1233, santambroeus.com

NORTH FORK

Platinum

North Fork Roasting Co.

55795 Main Road, Southold

631-876-5450, noforoastingco.com

Gold

Hampton Coffee Company

272 Main Road, Aquebogue

631-779-2862, hamptoncoffeecompany.com

Silver

D’Latte Pastry Gelato Bar

218 Main Road, Greenport

631-477-6738, facebook.com/dlattecafe

Bronze

Love Lane Kitchen

240 Love Lane, Mattituck

631-298-8989, lovelanekitchen.com