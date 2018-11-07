That delicious combination of espresso and steamed milk, cappuccino is a coffee shop staple and after dinner favorite for anyone who can’t handle espresso on its own but might also want something a little more special than coffee—without all the modern mocha-macchiato-frappe nonsense. Cappuccino is a traditional drink dating back to 17th century Italy, but the East End has mastered it well.
So who makes it best?
To celebrate National Cappuccino Day this Thursday, November 8, we’re running down the newly elected 2018 Dan’s Best of the Best Cappuccino winners in the Hamptons and North Fork. Let our voters be your guide!
Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners!
Find more of the East End’s best businesses and personalities at DansBOTB.com
HAMPTONS
Platinum
Hampton Coffee Company
All South Fork locations
631-353-3088, hamptoncoffeecompany.com
Gold
Village Gourmet Cheese Shop
11 Main Street, Southampton
631-283-6949, villagecheeseshoppe.com
Silver
Sant Ambroeus
30 Main Street, Southampton
631-283-1233, santambroeus.com
NORTH FORK
Platinum
North Fork Roasting Co.
55795 Main Road, Southold
631-876-5450, noforoastingco.com
Gold
Hampton Coffee Company
272 Main Road, Aquebogue
631-779-2862, hamptoncoffeecompany.com
Silver
D’Latte Pastry Gelato Bar
218 Main Road, Greenport
631-477-6738, facebook.com/dlattecafe
Bronze
Love Lane Kitchen
240 Love Lane, Mattituck
631-298-8989, lovelanekitchen.com