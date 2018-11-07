Blog Du JourDan's North Fork

Sip Dan’s Best Hamptons + North Fork Cappuccino for National Cappuccino Day

East Enders have mastered this traditional Italian coffee drink.

Dan's Best of the Best November 7, 2018
Try Dan's best Hamptons and North Fork cappuccino
Try Dan's best cappuccino, Photo: Yaowarat Boonyarattaphan/123RF

That delicious combination of espresso and steamed milk, cappuccino is a coffee shop staple and after dinner favorite for anyone who can’t handle espresso on its own but might also want something a little more special than coffee—without all the modern mocha-macchiato-frappe nonsense. Cappuccino is a traditional drink dating back to 17th century Italy, but the East End has mastered it well.

So who makes it best?

To celebrate National Cappuccino Day this Thursday, November 8, we’re running down the newly elected 2018 Dan’s Best of the Best Cappuccino winners in the Hamptons and North Fork. Let our voters be your guide!

Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners!

Find more of the East End’s best businesses and personalities at DansBOTB.com

HAMPTONS

Platinum
Hampton Coffee Company
All South Fork locations
631-353-3088, hamptoncoffeecompany.com

Gold
Village Gourmet Cheese Shop
11 Main Street, Southampton
631-283-6949, villagecheeseshoppe.com

Silver
Sant Ambroeus
30 Main Street, Southampton
631-283-1233, santambroeus.com

NORTH FORK

Platinum
North Fork Roasting Co.
55795 Main Road, Southold
631-876-5450, noforoastingco.com

Gold
Hampton Coffee Company
272 Main Road, Aquebogue
631-779-2862, hamptoncoffeecompany.com 

Silver
D’Latte Pastry Gelato Bar
218 Main Road, Greenport
631-477-6738, facebook.com/dlattecafe

Bronze
Love Lane Kitchen
240 Love Lane, Mattituck
631-298-8989, lovelanekitchen.com

Facebook Comments

Show More

Related Articles

Andrew Cuomo and Lee Zeldin won their 2018 midterm elections Tuesday
November 7, 2018
26

2018 Midterm Results: Cuomo Wins NY Governor Race, Zeldin Holds Seat in Newly Blue House

ripe cabernet grapes ready for harvest
November 7, 2018
61

‘Tis the Season for East End Vineyard Tours and Wine Tastings

Pocket Change performing at Union Cantina's Jam Session, Photo: Barbara Lassen
November 7, 2018
96

Jam Session Thursdays Are Alive and Well at Union Cantina

Bistro ÃtÃ© White Truffle Martini
November 6, 2018
149

Hamptons Epicure: Top 5 Things I Ate in October 2018