Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez Among Forbes Top Paid Women in Music

The results are in: Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez are among the top 10 highest paid women in music (are we really surprised?). On November 19, Forbes released the official list for The World’s Highest-Paid Women In Music 2018.

Beyoncé ranked No.3 at $60 million. The East Hampton singer had a pretty quiet year for Forbes counting period (June 1, 2017– June 1, 2018) after the birth of her twins Rumi and Sir. Her career picked up with her performance at Coachella and her new The Carters album with Jay-Z in June. Forbes reports that the duo’s tour, On the Run II will be counted in the next scouring period, which will likely put her rightfully on top.

Lopez currently ranks at No.6 at $47 million. The Water Mill resident may be fairly low on the list as a musician, but with her upcoming projects such as the release of her romantic comedy, Second Act on December 21, she is also bound to bring in the cash. Her new song, “Limitless” being featured in the film’s soundtrack may help her get higher on the list.

The two singers may not currently have top spots, but this year has been nothing short of an achievement for these powerful women. Back in September, Beyoncé was named No.1 in BBC’s Power List of Influential Women in Music for being an empowering voice for black communities. In August, Lopez was the first Latina to win the Video Vanguard award at the Video Music Awards after performing a stunning medley of her greatest hits.

If you want to know, Hamptons and North Fork visitor Katy Perry ranked No.1 at $83 million, with fellow Hamptons visitor Taylor Swift coming up a close second at $80 million, but we should be proud of our East End homeowners for what they’ve done and what they will do.