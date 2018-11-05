Dan’s 2018 Best of the Best Awards Party and Celebration Concert Photos

    Suffolk Theater in Riverhead

    Barbara Lassen
    Suffolk Theater in Riverhead

    Winners with Sandy Hollow Day Camp

    Barbara Lassen
    Winners with Sandy Hollow Day Camp

    Winner at Colonial Transportation takes her turn at the sponsored photo booth

    Barbara Lassen
    Winner at Colonial Transportation takes her turn at the sponsored photo booth

    Souled Out

    Barbara Lassen
    Souled Out

    Winner Brian Kelly with the team from Twin Forks Pest Control

    Barbara Lassen
    Winner Brian Kelly with the team from Twin Forks Pest Control

    Entertainer Paul Mahos in concert at Dan's Best of the Best

    Barbara Lassen
    Entertainer Paul Mahos in concert at Dan's Best of the Best

    Entertainer Paul Mahos in concert at Dan's Best of the Best

    Barbara Lassen
    Entertainer Paul Mahos in concert at Dan's Best of the Best

    Guests danced the night away

    Barbara Lassen
    Guests danced the night away

    East End Builders and Westhampton Brewing Co.

    Barbara Lassen
    East End Builders and Westhampton Brewing Co.

    Greg Lane, Brandon Walsh of Paraco, Courtney Lane, Robert Walsh

    Barbara Lassen
    Greg Lane, Brandon Walsh of Paraco, Courtney Lane, Robert Walsh

    Dan's Papers Associate Publishers Kathy Camarata and Stephanie Bitis

    Barbara Lassen
    Dan's Papers Associate Publishers Kathy Camarata and Stephanie Bitis

    Winner Debbie Stelzer of Cutchogue DIner, Winner William Alfonso-Zea of Suburban Propane, Gabby Trivone

    Barbara Lassen
    Winner Debbie Stelzer of Cutchogue DIner, Winner William Alfonso-Zea of Suburban Propane, Gabby Trivone

    Celebratory atmosphere at the event

    Barbara Lassen
    Celebratory atmosphere at the event

    Silent auction

    Barbara Lassen
    Silent auction

    Dan's Papers COO and Editorial Director Eric Feil and CEO & Publisher Steven McKenna share details about 60 years of Dan's Papers being celebrated in the upcoming year

    Barbara Lassen
    Dan's Papers COO and Editorial Director Eric Feil and CEO & Publisher Steven McKenna share details about 60 years of Dan's Papers being celebrated in the upcoming year

    Announcing the 2018 Hall of Fame Inductees

    Barbara Lassen
    Announcing the 2018 Hall of Fame Inductees

    Dan's Papers COO and Editorial Director Eric Feil at the podium welcomes all of the 2018 winners

    Barbara Lassen
    Dan's Papers COO and Editorial Director Eric Feil at the podium welcomes all of the 2018 winners

    James Manseau of BNB Bank

    Barbara Lassen
    James Manseau of BNB Bank

    James Manseau of BNB Bank of BNB Bank, Ed Tuccio of Tweed's BOTB Hall of Fame Inductee, Daniel Pollera BOTB Hall of Fame Award Recipient

    Barbara Lassen
    James Manseau of BNB Bank of BNB Bank, Ed Tuccio of Tweed's BOTB Hall of Fame Inductee, Daniel Pollera BOTB Hall of Fame Award Recipient

    2018 Best of the Best Hall of Fame Award Recipient, East End Artist Daniel Pollera

    Barbara Lassen
    2018 Best of the Best Hall of Fame Award Recipient, East End Artist Daniel Pollera

    Ed Tuccio of Tweeds in Riverhead was inducted into 2018 BOTB Hall of Fame

    Barbara Lassen
    Ed Tuccio of Tweeds in Riverhead was inducted into 2018 BOTB Hall of Fame

    Winner Maureen Tara Nelson of MTN Matchmaking, Gerry Finlan

    Barbara Lassen
    Winner Maureen Tara Nelson of MTN Matchmaking, Gerry Finlan

    Winner Paul Mahos, Roseanna Barbato

    Barbara Lassen
    Winner Paul Mahos, Roseanna Barbato

    Winning team Stephen and Beth Hanlon of Allstate

    Barbara Lassen
    Winning team Stephen and Beth Hanlon of Allstate

    Enjoying the BNB Bank VIP area Dave Barczak BNB Riverhead Branch Manager, Kim Cioch BNB Community Lender, Joseph Orlando BNB Wading River Branch Manager

    Barbara Lassen
    Enjoying the BNB Bank VIP area Dave Barczak BNB Riverhead Branch Manager, Kim Cioch BNB Community Lender, Joseph Orlando BNB Wading River Branch Manager

    Jacquie Barczak, Peter Horan

    Barbara Lassen
    Jacquie Barczak, Peter Horan

    Artist Art Donovan,Winner Leslie Tarbell-Donovan

    Barbara Lassen
    Artist Art Donovan,Winner Leslie Tarbell-Donovan

    Entertainer Adam Realman

    Barbara Lassen
    Entertainer Adam Realman

    Celebratory atmosphere at Dan's BOTB event

    Barbara Lassen
    Celebratory atmosphere at Dan's BOTB event

    Brian Kelly and his team at Twin Forks Pest Control and East End Tick

    Barbara Lassen
    Brian Kelly and his team at Twin Forks Pest Control and East End Tick

    Entertainer Adam Realman with Brian Kelly and his team at Twin Forks Pest Control and East End Tick

    Barbara Lassen
    Entertainer Adam Realman with Brian Kelly and his team at Twin Forks Pest Control and East End Tick

    Entertainer Adam Realman with Brian Kelly and his team at Twin Forks Pest Control and East End Tick

    Barbara Lassen
    Entertainer Adam Realman with Brian Kelly and his team at Twin Forks Pest Control and East End Tick

    Platinum Winners Comfort Keepers Senior Care

    Barbara Lassen
    Platinum Winners Comfort Keepers Senior Care

    Courtney Lane and Robert Walsh

    Barbara Lassen
    Courtney Lane and Robert Walsh

    Susie Ribeiro, Po, Joseph Tucci, Kim Kelly, Ed Tuccio of Tweed's Restaurant

    Barbara Lassen
    Susie Ribeiro, Po, Joseph Tucci, Kim Kelly, Ed Tuccio of Tweed's Restaurant

    Platinum Winner Sweeney offers a winning spin class at Maximus

    Barbara Lassen
    Platinum Winner Sweeney offers a winning spin class at Maximus

    Winners Edwin Tuccio of Tweed's, Joseph Tucci

    Barbara Lassen
    Winners Edwin Tuccio of Tweed's, Joseph Tucci

    Jim Naples of East Bay Builders

    Barbara Lassen
    Jim Naples of East Bay Builders

    Ross Kardwell, Winner Aleksandra Kardwell of Hamptons Employment Agency, Marcele Orrico

    Barbara Lassen
    Ross Kardwell, Winner Aleksandra Kardwell of Hamptons Employment Agency, Marcele Orrico

    Gold Winners Chris and Donna Denon of Twin Forks Moving

    Barbara Lassen
    Gold Winners Chris and Donna Denon of Twin Forks Moving

    Winners Aleksandra Kardwell of Hamptons Employment Agency and Frederico Azevedo of Unlimited EarthCare

    Barbara Lassen
    Winners Aleksandra Kardwell of Hamptons Employment Agency and Frederico Azevedo of Unlimited EarthCare

    Peter Chapman of Strongs Marine, Amanda Chapman

    Barbara Lassen
    Peter Chapman of Strongs Marine, Amanda Chapman

    James Manseau of BNB Bank

    Barbara Lassen
    James Manseau of BNB Bank

    Po, Ed Tuccio of Tweed's Restaurant & Buffalo Bar and Dan's BOTB 2018 Hall of Fame inductee, Susie Ribeiro

    Barbara Lassen
    Po, Ed Tuccio of Tweed's Restaurant & Buffalo Bar and Dan's BOTB 2018 Hall of Fame inductee, Susie Ribeiro

    East End Artist Daniel Pollera with Eric Feil, COO and Editorial Director at Dan's Papers

    Barbara Lassen
    East End Artist Daniel Pollera with Eric Feil, COO and Editorial Director at Dan's Papers

    Gurney's Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa

    Barbara Lassen
    Gurney's Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa

    The team at BodyRide

    Barbara Lassen
    The team at BodyRide

    Tomi Petersen and Eric L. Petersen

    Barbara Lassen
    Tomi Petersen and Eric L. Petersen

    Winners Carolyn Michelitsch of Wake & Bake Inc., Allie Peraino of Wake & Bake Inc., Winner Cheryl Platt of 63 South Chill Street

    Barbara Lassen
    Winners Carolyn Michelitsch of Wake & Bake Inc., Allie Peraino of Wake & Bake Inc., Winner Cheryl Platt of 63 South Chill Street

    Ian Duke of Social Club and Union Cantina, Chris Dimon of PedalShare

    Barbara Lassen
    Ian Duke of Social Club and Union Cantina, Chris Dimon of PedalShare

    Entertainer Paul Mahos in concert at Dan's Best of the Best

    Barbara Lassen
    Entertainer Paul Mahos in concert at Dan's Best of the Best

    Entertainer Paul Mahos in concert at Dan's Best of the Best

    Barbara Lassen
    Entertainer Paul Mahos in concert at Dan's Best of the Best

    Entertainer Paul Mahos in concert at Dan's Best of the Best

    Barbara Lassen
    Entertainer Paul Mahos in concert at Dan's Best of the Best

    Entertainer Paul Mahos in concert at Dan's Best of the Best

    Barbara Lassen
    Entertainer Paul Mahos in concert at Dan's Best of the Best

    Entertainer Paul Mahos in concert at Dan's Best of the Best

    Barbara Lassen
    Entertainer Paul Mahos in concert at Dan's Best of the Best

    Entertainer Paul Mahos in concert at Dan's Best of the Best

    Barbara Lassen
    Entertainer Paul Mahos in concert at Dan's Best of the Best

    Entertainer Paul Mahos in concert at Dan's Best of the Best

    Barbara Lassen
    Entertainer Paul Mahos in concert at Dan's Best of the Best
    Photos

    Dan’s 2018 Best of the Best Awards Party and Celebration Concert Photos

    We honored those dedicated to making the East End the best place to live and to visit year-round.

    Barbara Lassen

    Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 winners were celebrated at Suffolk Theater on Friday, November 2. Winners were selected by YOU, our readers, which makes it a special, meaningful night for all. Those who were recognized for the great accomplishment were presented with a certificate and enjoyed an unforgettable evening, complete with dinner, dancing, a photo booth and entertainment by Adam Realman. After the invitation-only awards dinner, the public joined guests for the Dan’s Best of the Best Celebration Concert featuring East End legend Paul Mahos.

    View all our 2018 Dan’s Best of the Best winners, and don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to rate and review all your East End favorites.

    Facebook Comments

    Show More

    Related Articles

    Game of Thrones Army of the Dead - Caravan invading U.S. southern border
    November 5, 2018
    61

    Fiendish Caravan Lays Waste to U.S. Border: Watch Before You Vote!

    Hamptons Subway's water drain plug
    November 5, 2018
    46

    Hamptons Subway Newsletter: Week of November 3–9, 2018

    Jonathan Santlofer
    November 4, 2018
    83

    Meet Author Jonathan Santlofer at November 7 Writers Speak

    Smashed pumpkin and frowning jack-o-lantern
    November 4, 2018
    103

    Pumpkin Smashings Reveal Hamptons Police Plan for Inaction