Dan’s 2018 Best of the Best Awards Party and Celebration Concert Photos

Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 winners were celebrated at Suffolk Theater on Friday, November 2. Winners were selected by YOU, our readers, which makes it a special, meaningful night for all. Those who were recognized for the great accomplishment were presented with a certificate and enjoyed an unforgettable evening, complete with dinner, dancing, a photo booth and entertainment by Adam Realman. After the invitation-only awards dinner, the public joined guests for the Dan’s Best of the Best Celebration Concert featuring East End legend Paul Mahos.

View all our 2018 Dan’s Best of the Best winners, and don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to rate and review all your East End favorites.