Fuel Up for Thanksgiving Prep at Dan’s Best East End Breakfast Spots

Thanksgiving dinner is a long-awaited meal that many families start cooking for—or making reservations for—days in advance. The focus of the holiday is so entirely on having a massive feast after sundown, that lunch often gets skipped, and that makes total sense. Breakfast is another story.
It’s called the “most important meal of the day” for a reason. Without a complete breakfast to start your busy day, it’s going to be a struggle maintaining the energy and mental sharpness necessary to properly cook the Thanksgiving meal, get the family dressed and ready for your dinner reservation on time, or keep up a cordial conversation with that one hyper-critical relative. Plus, if you eat early enough your tummy will likely start rumbling again just in time for supper, so you’ll be able to chow down on turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce and the like unimpeded.
With your kitchen in Thanksgiving prep mode—or pristine condition for company—cooking breakfast may seem like more trouble than it’s worth. So why not let someone else take care of that meal. Lucky for you, we know where to find the tastiest, most enriching breakfasts on the East End, as voted for by our loyal readers. Fuel up for the big family event at one of Dan’s Best of the Best Breakfast Spots in the Hamptons and on the North Fork.
HAMPTONS
Platinum
Hampton Maid
East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
631-728-4166, hamptonmaid.com
Gold
Fairway Restaurant
355 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton
631-521-7100, fairwayrestaurant.co
Silver
Claude’s Restaurant
91 Hill Street, Southampton
631-283-6500, southamptoninn.com/dining
Bronze (tie)
Estia’s Little Kitchen
1615 Sag Harbor Turnpike, Sag Harbor
631-725-1045, estias.com
Bronze (tie)
Toast Coffeehouse
46 East Main Street, Patchogue (also in Bay Shore and Port Jefferson)
631-654-7091, toastcoffeehouse.com
NORTH FORK
Platinum
Cutchogue Diner
27800 Main Road, Cutchogue
631-734-7016, cutchoguediner.com
Gold
Main Biscuit Co.
1601 Main Rd, Jamesport
631-779-3463, mainroadbiscuitco.com
Silver
Love Lane Kitchen
240 Love Lane Mattituck
631-298-8989, lovelanekitchen.com
Bronze (tie)
Bruce & Son
208 Main Street, Greenport
631-477-0023, bruceandsongreenport.com
Bronze (tie)
Lolly’s Hut
1290 Old Country Road, Riverhead
631-727-7020