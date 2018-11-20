Fuel Up for Thanksgiving Prep at Dan’s Best East End Breakfast Spots

Thanksgiving dinner is a long-awaited meal that many families start cooking for—or making reservations for—days in advance. The focus of the holiday is so entirely on having a massive feast after sundown, that lunch often gets skipped, and that makes total sense. Breakfast is another story.

It’s called the “most important meal of the day” for a reason. Without a complete breakfast to start your busy day, it’s going to be a struggle maintaining the energy and mental sharpness necessary to properly cook the Thanksgiving meal, get the family dressed and ready for your dinner reservation on time, or keep up a cordial conversation with that one hyper-critical relative. Plus, if you eat early enough your tummy will likely start rumbling again just in time for supper, so you’ll be able to chow down on turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce and the like unimpeded.

RELATED: Take Thanksgiving Dinner To-Go with Gourmet East End Takeout

With your kitchen in Thanksgiving prep mode—or pristine condition for company—cooking breakfast may seem like more trouble than it’s worth. So why not let someone else take care of that meal. Lucky for you, we know where to find the tastiest, most enriching breakfasts on the East End, as voted for by our loyal readers. Fuel up for the big family event at one of Dan’s Best of the Best Breakfast Spots in the Hamptons and on the North Fork.

Find more of the East End’s best businesses and personalities at DansBOTB.com, and don’t forget to check out all our 2018 Dan’s Best of the Best winners.

HAMPTONS

Platinum

Hampton Maid

East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-728-4166, hamptonmaid.com

Gold

Fairway Restaurant

355 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton

631-521-7100, fairwayrestaurant.co

Silver

Claude’s Restaurant

91 Hill Street, Southampton

631-283-6500, southamptoninn.com/dining

Bronze (tie)

Estia’s Little Kitchen

1615 Sag Harbor Turnpike, Sag Harbor

631-725-1045, estias.com

Bronze (tie)

Toast Coffeehouse

46 East Main Street, Patchogue (also in Bay Shore and Port Jefferson)

631-654-7091, toastcoffeehouse.com

NORTH FORK

Platinum

Cutchogue Diner

27800 Main Road, Cutchogue

631-734-7016, cutchoguediner.com

Gold

Main Biscuit Co.

1601 Main Rd, Jamesport

631-779-3463, mainroadbiscuitco.com

Silver

Love Lane Kitchen

240 Love Lane Mattituck

631-298-8989, lovelanekitchen.com

Bronze (tie)

Bruce & Son

208 Main Street, Greenport

631-477-0023, bruceandsongreenport.com

Bronze (tie)

Lolly’s Hut

1290 Old Country Road, Riverhead

631-727-7020