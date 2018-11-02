Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: North Fork Home & Personal Services

You cast your votes. We tallied them up. And now—drum roll, please—we present to you the winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 contest! Below, you’ll find all the winning businesses in the various North Fork Home & Personal Services categories!
BEST AUTO BODY REPAIR SHOP
Platinum – Rich’s Quality Auto Body
Platinum – Ted’s Auto Body
BEST AWNING COMPANY
Platinum – Shade & Shutter Systems, Inc
BEST BUILDER / CONSTRUCTION
Platinum – Campo Brothers
Gold – Paul R. Golanec, Inc.
Silver – Amos Meringer Builder
Bronze – The Beechwood Organization
BEST CAR WASH
Platinum – Riverhead Auto Wash
Gold – Country Car Wash
BEST CLEANING SERVICE
Platinum – Crystal Clear Window Cleaning
Gold – C’s Cleaning Home Management
Silver – Unit2Go/North Fork Self Storage
Bronze – 1800 Got Junk Closet
BEST CLOSET DESIGN
Platinum – Custom Closets Direct
Gold – California Closets Closet Design
Silver – Long Island Closet
BEST CONTRACTOR
Platinum – Paul R. Golanec, Inc.
Gold – Eastern Concrete
Silver – Campo Brothers Contractor
Bronze – MTP Custom Carpentry
BEST DESIGN CONSTRUCTION / REMODELING
Platinum – Paul R. Golanec, Inc.
Gold – Campo Brothers Construction
Silver – AJ Garage Doors
BEST DOMESTIC AGENCY
Platinum – Hamptons Employment Agency
Gold – Hire Society Domestic Agency
Silver – Al Martino Agency
BEST ELECTRICIAN
Platinum – REP Electric LLC
Gold – Paul Burns Electric
Silver – GJS Electric
Bronze – All Wright Electric
BEST ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES
Platinum – Eastern Environmental Solutions Environmental Services
Gold – Clearview Environmental Services
Silver – Mildew Busters
Bronze – Affordable Cesspool Sewer & Drain, Inc.
BEST FENCE COMPANY
Platinum – Riverhead Fence Company
Gold – The Deer Fence
Silver – East End Fence & Gate
Bronze – Craftsman Fence
BEST FLOORING
Platinum – Long Island Hardwood Plus
Gold – Champion Hardwood Flooring
Gold – C R Wood Floors
BEST HANDYMAN
Platinum – Amos Meringer Builder
Gold – Paul R. Golanec, Inc.
Silver – Baywood Construction
Bronze – Best Level
BEST HEATING / AIR CONDITIONING
Platinum – Kolb Mechanical Corp.
Gold – DJK Heating & Cooling
Silver – Air Control Supply
BEST HOME IMPROVEMENT
Platinum – Paul R. Golanec, Inc.
Gold – Amos Meringer Builder
Silver – Absolute Improvement
Bronze – Pete’s Earthworks & Marine Construction
BEST HOME INSPECTION
Platinum – AC&E Home Inspection Corp.
BEST HOME STAGER
Platinum – Barbara Feldman CID / Hamptons Interior Design
BEST HOUSE PAINTER / PAINTING COMPANY
Platinum – GJO Painting
Gold – Vintage Painting
Silver – DiNome Painting
Bronze – Ince Painting
BEST HOUSE WATCHER / PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
Platinum – North Fork Caretaker
Gold – Peconic Home Management
Silver – Springer Property Management
Bronze – Property Angels Property Management Services
BEST INTERIOR DESIGN
Platinum – Dream Windows & Interiors
Gold – North Fork Design Company
Silver – Barbara Feldman CID / Hamptons Interior Design
Bronze – Kate Altman Design, Inc.
BEST KITCHEN / BATH
Platinum – Paul R. Golanec, Inc.
Gold – Ron Morizzo Kitchens & Baths
BEST LANDSCAPER
Platinum – Dirt Grounds Construction
Gold – Chris Mohr Landscaping
Silver – Hugo Rios Landscaping & Masonry
Bronze – Laurel Woods Prop. Mgmt.
BEST MASONRY / STONE / TILE
Platinum – Eastern Concrete
Gold – Chris Mohr Landscaping
Silver – Hugo Rios Landscaping & Masonry
Bronze – F & B Concrete and Masonry
BEST MOLD INSPECTION / REMOVAL
Platinum – AC&E Home Inspection Corp.
Gold – Enviroduct Cleaning
Silver – Mold Pro Inc.
BEST MOVING COMPANY
Platinum – Despatch of Southampton Moving Company
Gold – Jernick Moving & Storage
Silver – Unit2Go/North Fork Self Storage
BEST OIL / GAS / PROPANE COMPANY
Platinum – Peconic Propane
Gold – Hardy Fuel Oil
Gold – Paraco Gas
Silver – Peconic Energy Corp.
Bronze – Danisi Fuel
BEST PAINTER
Platinum – GJO Painting
Gold – Vintage Painting
Silver – DiNome Painting
Bronze – Ince Painting
BEST PARTY RENTAL
Platinum – American Tent
Gold – McBurnie Tent Rental
Silver – Party Kidz
BEST PEST CONTROL
Platinum – Twin Forks Pest Control
Gold – Nardy Pest Control Inc.
BEST PLUMBER
Platinum – William Knoernschild Plumbing & Heating
Gold – Burt’s Reliable
BEST POWER WASHER
Platinum – Paul R. Golanec, Inc.
Gold – Schindler House Washing
Silver – Vintage Painting
Bronze – Clearview House Washing Service
BEST ROOFER
Platinum – Paul R. Golanec, Inc.
Gold – M. Stevens Roofing
Silver – Martins GC
Bronze – Mark Bennett
BEST SECURITY ALARM COMPANY
Platinum – Osprey Security
BEST SWIMMING POOL BUILDER
Platinum – M&M Pools
Gold – Gibbons Pools
Silver – East End Pool King
Bronze – Islandia Pools
BEST SWIMMING POOL SERVICE
Platinum – M&M Pools
Gold – Gibbons Pools
Silver – East End Pool King
BEST TREE SERVICE
Platinum – Chris Mohr Landscaping
Gold – Shamrock Tree Company
Silver – McAlister Outdoor Service
Bronze – Santa’s Christmas Tree Farm
BEST WINDOW CLEANING
Platinum – Crystal Clear Window Cleaning
Gold – Schindler Enterprises