Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: North Fork Home & Personal Services

You cast your votes. We tallied them up. And now—drum roll, please—we present to you the winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 contest! Below, you’ll find all the winning businesses in the various North Fork Home & Personal Services categories!

Keep your eyes peeled as we announce more 2018 winners online and in the November 2 issue of Dan’s Papers leading up the massive Dan’s 2018 Best of the Best Celebration Concert featuring East End legend Paul Mahos on Friday, November 2!

View all our 2018 Dan’s Best of the Best winners, and don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to rate and review all your East End favorites.

BEST AUTO BODY REPAIR SHOP

Platinum – Rich’s Quality Auto Body

Platinum – Ted’s Auto Body

BEST AWNING COMPANY

Platinum – Shade & Shutter Systems, Inc

BEST BUILDER / CONSTRUCTION

Platinum – Campo Brothers

Gold – Paul R. Golanec, Inc.

Silver – Amos Meringer Builder

Bronze – The Beechwood Organization

BEST CAR WASH

Platinum – Riverhead Auto Wash

Gold – Country Car Wash

BEST CLEANING SERVICE

Platinum – Crystal Clear Window Cleaning

Gold – C’s Cleaning Home Management

Silver – Unit2Go/North Fork Self Storage

Bronze – 1800 Got Junk Closet

BEST CLOSET DESIGN

Platinum – Custom Closets Direct

Gold – California Closets Closet Design

Silver – Long Island Closet

BEST CONTRACTOR

Platinum – Paul R. Golanec, Inc.

Gold – Eastern Concrete

Silver – Campo Brothers Contractor

Bronze – MTP Custom Carpentry

BEST DESIGN CONSTRUCTION / REMODELING

Platinum – Paul R. Golanec, Inc.

Gold – Campo Brothers Construction

Silver – AJ Garage Doors

BEST DOMESTIC AGENCY

Platinum – Hamptons Employment Agency

Gold – Hire Society Domestic Agency

Silver – Al Martino Agency

BEST ELECTRICIAN

Platinum – REP Electric LLC

Gold – Paul Burns Electric

Silver – GJS Electric

Bronze – All Wright Electric

BEST ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES

Platinum – Eastern Environmental Solutions Environmental Services

Gold – Clearview Environmental Services

Silver – Mildew Busters

Bronze – Affordable Cesspool Sewer & Drain, Inc.

BEST FENCE COMPANY

Platinum – Riverhead Fence Company

Gold – The Deer Fence

Silver – East End Fence & Gate

Bronze – Craftsman Fence

BEST FLOORING

Platinum – Long Island Hardwood Plus

Gold – Champion Hardwood Flooring

Gold – C R Wood Floors

BEST HANDYMAN

Platinum – Amos Meringer Builder

Gold – Paul R. Golanec, Inc.

Silver – Baywood Construction

Bronze – Best Level

BEST HEATING / AIR CONDITIONING

Platinum – Kolb Mechanical Corp.

Gold – DJK Heating & Cooling

Silver – Air Control Supply

BEST HOME IMPROVEMENT

Platinum – Paul R. Golanec, Inc.

Gold – Amos Meringer Builder

Silver – Absolute Improvement

Bronze – Pete’s Earthworks & Marine Construction

BEST HOME INSPECTION

Platinum – AC&E Home Inspection Corp.

BEST HOME STAGER

Platinum – Barbara Feldman CID / Hamptons Interior Design

BEST HOUSE PAINTER / PAINTING COMPANY

Platinum – GJO Painting

Gold – Vintage Painting

Silver – DiNome Painting

Bronze – Ince Painting

BEST HOUSE WATCHER / PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

Platinum – North Fork Caretaker

Gold – Peconic Home Management

Silver – Springer Property Management

Bronze – Property Angels Property Management Services

BEST INTERIOR DESIGN

Platinum – Dream Windows & Interiors

Gold – North Fork Design Company

Silver – Barbara Feldman CID / Hamptons Interior Design

Bronze – Kate Altman Design, Inc.

BEST KITCHEN / BATH

Platinum – Paul R. Golanec, Inc.

Gold – Ron Morizzo Kitchens & Baths

BEST LANDSCAPER

Platinum – Dirt Grounds Construction

Gold – Chris Mohr Landscaping

Silver – Hugo Rios Landscaping & Masonry

Bronze – Laurel Woods Prop. Mgmt.

BEST MASONRY / STONE / TILE

Platinum – Eastern Concrete

Gold – Chris Mohr Landscaping

Silver – Hugo Rios Landscaping & Masonry

Bronze – F & B Concrete and Masonry

BEST MOLD INSPECTION / REMOVAL

Platinum – AC&E Home Inspection Corp.

Gold – Enviroduct Cleaning

Silver – Mold Pro Inc.

BEST MOVING COMPANY

Platinum – Despatch of Southampton Moving Company

Gold – Jernick Moving & Storage

Silver – Unit2Go/North Fork Self Storage

BEST OIL / GAS / PROPANE COMPANY

Platinum – Peconic Propane

Gold – Hardy Fuel Oil

Gold – Paraco Gas

Silver – Peconic Energy Corp.

Bronze – Danisi Fuel

BEST PAINTER

Platinum – GJO Painting

Gold – Vintage Painting

Silver – DiNome Painting

Bronze – Ince Painting

BEST PARTY RENTAL

Platinum – American Tent

Gold – McBurnie Tent Rental

Silver – Party Kidz

BEST PEST CONTROL

Platinum – Twin Forks Pest Control

Gold – Nardy Pest Control Inc.

BEST PLUMBER

Platinum – William Knoernschild Plumbing & Heating

Gold – Burt’s Reliable

BEST POWER WASHER

Platinum – Paul R. Golanec, Inc.

Gold – Schindler House Washing

Silver – Vintage Painting

Bronze – Clearview House Washing Service

BEST ROOFER

Platinum – Paul R. Golanec, Inc.

Gold – M. Stevens Roofing

Silver – Martins GC

Bronze – Mark Bennett

BEST SECURITY ALARM COMPANY

Platinum – Osprey Security

BEST SWIMMING POOL BUILDER

Platinum – M&M Pools

Gold – Gibbons Pools

Silver – East End Pool King

Bronze – Islandia Pools

BEST SWIMMING POOL SERVICE

Platinum – M&M Pools

Gold – Gibbons Pools

Silver – East End Pool King

BEST TREE SERVICE

Platinum – Chris Mohr Landscaping

Gold – Shamrock Tree Company

Silver – McAlister Outdoor Service

Bronze – Santa’s Christmas Tree Farm

BEST WINDOW CLEANING

Platinum – Crystal Clear Window Cleaning

Gold – Schindler Enterprises