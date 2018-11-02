Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: North Fork Professional Services

You cast your votes. We tallied them up. And now—drum roll, please—we present to you the winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 contest! Below, you’ll find all the winning businesses and personalities in the various North Fork Professional Services categories!

Keep your eyes peeled as we announce more 2018 winners online and in the November 2 issue of Dan’s Papers leading up the massive Dan’s 2018 Best of the Best Celebration Concert featuring East End legend Paul Mahos on Friday, November 2!

BEST ACCOUNTANT

Platinum – TaxHampton, Inc.

Gold – Karen Helinski

Silver – Joseph K. Johnson

BEST ACCOUNTANT / ACCOUNTING FIRM

Platinum – TaxHampton, Inc.

Gold – Karen Helinski

BEST AD AGENCY / MARKETING

Platinum – Danielle Gingerich

Gold – Acre Arts

BEST ARCHITECT

Platinum – Meryl Kramer Architect

Gold – Samuels & Steelman Architects

BEST AUDIO / VIDEO

Platinum – Next Productions Audio / Video

Gold – Bri-Tech

BEST COMPUTER TECH

Platinum – My Computer Shop – Hampton Bays

Gold – JCASS Telecom

Silver – Peconic Technology Services

BEST DATING / MATCHMAKING

Platinum – MTN Matchmaking

Gold – ItsJustLunchLongIsland.com

BEST FINANCIAL PLANNER

Platinum – Heritage Financial Advisory Group

BEST INSURANCE BROKER

Platinum – The Bloom Agency

Gold – Neefus Stype

Gold – Beth Hanlon – All State

BEST LAW FIRM

Platinum – Twomey, Latham, Shea & Kelley, Dubin & Quartararo – Riverhead

BEST PHOTOGRAPHER

Platinum – Stacy Wickham Photography

Gold – Acre Arts

Silver – Alex Ferrone Gallery

Bronze – Mary Latham

BEST PUBLIC RELATIONS FIRM

Platinum – Danielle Gingerich

BEST WEDDING LOCATION

Platinum – The Vineyards at Aquebogue

Gold – Ram’s Head Inn

Silver – East Wind Caterers

Bronze – Jedediah Hawkins Inn & Restaurant