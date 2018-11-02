Blog Du JourDan's Best of the BestDan's North Fork

Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: North Fork Professional Services

Your guide to finding the best people and businesses the East End has to offer!

Dan's Best of the Best November 2, 2018
Dan's Best of the Best 2018 Professional Services
Photo: Czarnybez/123RF

You cast your votes. We tallied them up. And now—drum roll, please—we present to you the winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 contest! Below, you’ll find all the winning businesses and personalities in the various North Fork Professional Services categories!

Keep your eyes peeled as we announce more 2018 winners online and in the November 2 issue of Dan’s Papers leading up the massive Dan’s 2018 Best of the Best Celebration Concert featuring East End legend Paul Mahos on Friday, November 2!

View all our 2018 Dan’s Best of the Best winners, and don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to rate and review all your East End favorites.

BEST ACCOUNTANT
Platinum – TaxHampton, Inc.
Gold – Karen Helinski
Silver – Joseph K. Johnson

BEST ACCOUNTANT / ACCOUNTING FIRM
Platinum – TaxHampton, Inc.
Gold – Karen Helinski

BEST AD AGENCY / MARKETING
Platinum – Danielle Gingerich
Gold – Acre Arts

BEST ARCHITECT
Platinum – Meryl Kramer Architect
Gold – Samuels & Steelman Architects

BEST AUDIO / VIDEO
Platinum – Next Productions Audio / Video
Gold – Bri-Tech

BEST COMPUTER TECH
Platinum – My Computer Shop – Hampton Bays
Gold – JCASS Telecom
Silver – Peconic Technology Services

BEST DATING / MATCHMAKING
Platinum – MTN Matchmaking
Gold – ItsJustLunchLongIsland.com

BEST FINANCIAL PLANNER
Platinum – Heritage Financial Advisory Group

BEST INSURANCE BROKER
Platinum – The Bloom Agency
Gold – Neefus Stype
Gold – Beth Hanlon – All State

BEST LAW FIRM
Platinum – Twomey, Latham, Shea & Kelley, Dubin & Quartararo – Riverhead

BEST PHOTOGRAPHER
Platinum – Stacy Wickham Photography
Gold – Acre Arts
Silver – Alex Ferrone Gallery
Bronze – Mary Latham

BEST PUBLIC RELATIONS FIRM
Platinum – Danielle Gingerich

BEST WEDDING LOCATION
Platinum – The Vineyards at Aquebogue
Gold – Ram’s Head Inn
Silver – East Wind Caterers
Bronze – Jedediah Hawkins Inn & Restaurant

