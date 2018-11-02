Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: North Fork Professional Services

You cast your votes. We tallied them up. And now—drum roll, please—we present to you the winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 contest! Below, you’ll find all the winning businesses and personalities in the various North Fork Professional Services categories!
BEST ACCOUNTANT
Platinum – TaxHampton, Inc.
Gold – Karen Helinski
Silver – Joseph K. Johnson
BEST ACCOUNTANT / ACCOUNTING FIRM
Platinum – TaxHampton, Inc.
Gold – Karen Helinski
BEST AD AGENCY / MARKETING
Platinum – Danielle Gingerich
Gold – Acre Arts
BEST ARCHITECT
Platinum – Meryl Kramer Architect
Gold – Samuels & Steelman Architects
BEST AUDIO / VIDEO
Platinum – Next Productions Audio / Video
Gold – Bri-Tech
BEST COMPUTER TECH
Platinum – My Computer Shop – Hampton Bays
Gold – JCASS Telecom
Silver – Peconic Technology Services
BEST DATING / MATCHMAKING
Platinum – MTN Matchmaking
Gold – ItsJustLunchLongIsland.com
BEST FINANCIAL PLANNER
Platinum – Heritage Financial Advisory Group
BEST INSURANCE BROKER
Platinum – The Bloom Agency
Gold – Neefus Stype
Gold – Beth Hanlon – All State
BEST LAW FIRM
Platinum – Twomey, Latham, Shea & Kelley, Dubin & Quartararo – Riverhead
BEST PHOTOGRAPHER
Platinum – Stacy Wickham Photography
Gold – Acre Arts
Silver – Alex Ferrone Gallery
Bronze – Mary Latham
BEST PUBLIC RELATIONS FIRM
Platinum – Danielle Gingerich
BEST WEDDING LOCATION
Platinum – The Vineyards at Aquebogue
Gold – Ram’s Head Inn
Silver – East Wind Caterers
Bronze – Jedediah Hawkins Inn & Restaurant