Dan's Best of the BestDan's North ForkShopping & Style

Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: North Fork Shopping

Your guide to finding the best people and businesses the East End has to offer!

Dan's Best of the Best November 1, 2018
Dan's Best of the Best Shopping 2018 North Fork white paper bag
Photo: siraphol/123RF

You cast your votes. We tallied them up. And now—drum roll, please—we present to you the winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 contest! Below, you’ll find all the winning businesses in the various North Fork Shopping categories!

Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: South Fork Shopping

Keep your eyes peeled as we announce more 2018 winners online and in the November 2 issue of Dan’s Papers leading up the massive Dan’s 2018 Best of the Best Celebration Concert featuring East End legend Paul Mahos on Friday, November 2!

And don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to rate and review all your East End favorites.

BEST ANTIQUE STORE
Platinum – Antiques & Old Lace
Gold – In the Attic Too

BEST APPLIANCE STORE
Platinum – Gringer Appliances
Gold – P.C. Richard & Son – Riverhead

BEST AUTO DEALER / DOMESTIC
Platinum – Riverhead Ford, Lincoln, Mercury
Gold – Mullen Motors
Silver – Lucas Ford

BEST AUTO DEALER / FOREIGN
Platinum – Apple Honda
Gold – Hyundai 112
Silver – Riverhead Bay Subaru

BEST BIKE SHOP
Platinum – Twin Forks Bicycles
Gold – Country Time Cycle
Silver – Dan’s Bike Rental
Bronze – Picozzi’s Bike Shop

BEST BOAT RETAILER
Platinum – Strong’s Marine – Mattituck
Gold – Albertson Marine

BEST BOOK STORE
Platinum – Antiques & Old Lace
Gold – Burton’s Book Store

BEST CHILDREN’S CLOTHING STORE
Platinum – Sprout Natural Parenting
Gold – Creations by Lisa

BEST FABRIC / TEXTILES
Platinum – Gail’s Upholstery & Decorating

BEST FLORIST
Platinum – Ivy League Flowers & Gifts
Gold – Blooms by Design
Silver – Country Petals in Peconic

BEST FORMAL WEAR
Platinum – Chaps Corner

BEST GROCERY STORE / MARKET
Platinum – Sound Avenue Grocery
Gold – Wayside Market
Silver – The Market—Greenport

BEST HARDWARE STORE
Platinum – Cutchogue Hardware Store
Gold – Jack’s True Value Hardware & Marine
Silver – Southold ACE Hardware

BEST HOME FURNISHINGS / DÉCOR
Platinum – Renee’s
Gold – Phoebe & Belle
Silver – The Weathered Barn
Bronze – Preston’s Gallery

BEST JEWELRY STORE
Platinum – Rose & Dee’s Jewelry and Crafts
Platinum – Gallery M
Platinum – The Jewelry Clinic
Bronze – Sea Creations

BEST MEN’S CLOTHING STORE
Platinum – Greenport Mainstay
Gold – Crinoline Boutique

BEST NURSERY / GARDEN CENTER
Platinum – Shade Tree Nursery
Gold – North Fork Nursery
Silver – Verderber Nursery

BEST OPTICAL STORE
Platinum – Southold Optician

BEST SPORTING GOODS EQUIPMENT
Platinum – East End Sporting Goods
Gold – Edward’s Sports Center

BEST SUPERMARKET
Platinum – IGA Southold
Gold – King Kullen – Cutchogue
Silver – Stop & Shopt – Riverhead
Bronze – IGA Shelter Island

BEST SURF SHOP / BEACH WEAR
Platinum – One Love Beach

BEST WOMEN’S CLOTHING STORE
Platinum – Crinoline Boutique
Gold – Mint – Love Lane
Silver – Greenport Mainstay
Bronze – Renee’s

Facebook Comments

Show More

Related Articles

Dan's Best of the Best Shopping 2018
November 1, 2018
10

Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: South Fork Shopping

Dan's Best of the Best 2018 Wellness & Beauty
November 1, 2018
7

Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: North Fork Wellness & Beauty

Dan's Best of the Best 2018 Wellness & Beauty South Fork doctor
November 1, 2018
15

Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: South Fork Wellness & Beauty

Hampton Theatre Company's
November 1, 2018
72

Hamptons Event Highlights: November 1–4, 2018