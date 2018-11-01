Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: North Fork Shopping

You cast your votes. We tallied them up. And now—drum roll, please—we present to you the winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 contest! Below, you’ll find all the winning businesses in the various North Fork Shopping categories!
Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: South Fork Shopping
Keep your eyes peeled as we announce more 2018 winners online and in the November 2 issue of Dan's Papers
And don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to rate and review all your East End favorites.
BEST ANTIQUE STORE
Platinum – Antiques & Old Lace
Gold – In the Attic Too
BEST APPLIANCE STORE
Platinum – Gringer Appliances
Gold – P.C. Richard & Son – Riverhead
BEST AUTO DEALER / DOMESTIC
Platinum – Riverhead Ford, Lincoln, Mercury
Gold – Mullen Motors
Silver – Lucas Ford
BEST AUTO DEALER / FOREIGN
Platinum – Apple Honda
Gold – Hyundai 112
Silver – Riverhead Bay Subaru
BEST BIKE SHOP
Platinum – Twin Forks Bicycles
Gold – Country Time Cycle
Silver – Dan’s Bike Rental
Bronze – Picozzi’s Bike Shop
BEST BOAT RETAILER
Platinum – Strong’s Marine – Mattituck
Gold – Albertson Marine
BEST BOOK STORE
Platinum – Antiques & Old Lace
Gold – Burton’s Book Store
BEST CHILDREN’S CLOTHING STORE
Platinum – Sprout Natural Parenting
Gold – Creations by Lisa
BEST FABRIC / TEXTILES
Platinum – Gail’s Upholstery & Decorating
BEST FLORIST
Platinum – Ivy League Flowers & Gifts
Gold – Blooms by Design
Silver – Country Petals in Peconic
BEST FORMAL WEAR
Platinum – Chaps Corner
BEST GROCERY STORE / MARKET
Platinum – Sound Avenue Grocery
Gold – Wayside Market
Silver – The Market—Greenport
BEST HARDWARE STORE
Platinum – Cutchogue Hardware Store
Gold – Jack’s True Value Hardware & Marine
Silver – Southold ACE Hardware
BEST HOME FURNISHINGS / DÉCOR
Platinum – Renee’s
Gold – Phoebe & Belle
Silver – The Weathered Barn
Bronze – Preston’s Gallery
BEST JEWELRY STORE
Platinum – Rose & Dee’s Jewelry and Crafts
Platinum – Gallery M
Platinum – The Jewelry Clinic
Bronze – Sea Creations
BEST MEN’S CLOTHING STORE
Platinum – Greenport Mainstay
Gold – Crinoline Boutique
BEST NURSERY / GARDEN CENTER
Platinum – Shade Tree Nursery
Gold – North Fork Nursery
Silver – Verderber Nursery
BEST OPTICAL STORE
Platinum – Southold Optician
BEST SPORTING GOODS EQUIPMENT
Platinum – East End Sporting Goods
Gold – Edward’s Sports Center
BEST SUPERMARKET
Platinum – IGA Southold
Gold – King Kullen – Cutchogue
Silver – Stop & Shopt – Riverhead
Bronze – IGA Shelter Island
BEST SURF SHOP / BEACH WEAR
Platinum – One Love Beach
BEST WOMEN’S CLOTHING STORE
Platinum – Crinoline Boutique
Gold – Mint – Love Lane
Silver – Greenport Mainstay
Bronze – Renee’s