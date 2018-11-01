Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: North Fork Shopping

You cast your votes. We tallied them up. And now—drum roll, please—we present to you the winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 contest! Below, you’ll find all the winning businesses in the various North Fork Shopping categories!

Keep your eyes peeled as we announce more 2018 winners online and in the November 2 issue of Dan’s Papers leading up the massive Dan’s 2018 Best of the Best Celebration Concert featuring East End legend Paul Mahos on Friday, November 2!

And don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to rate and review all your East End favorites.

BEST ANTIQUE STORE

Platinum – Antiques & Old Lace

Gold – In the Attic Too

BEST APPLIANCE STORE

Platinum – Gringer Appliances

Gold – P.C. Richard & Son – Riverhead

BEST AUTO DEALER / DOMESTIC

Platinum – Riverhead Ford, Lincoln, Mercury

Gold – Mullen Motors

Silver – Lucas Ford

BEST AUTO DEALER / FOREIGN

Platinum – Apple Honda

Gold – Hyundai 112

Silver – Riverhead Bay Subaru

BEST BIKE SHOP

Platinum – Twin Forks Bicycles

Gold – Country Time Cycle

Silver – Dan’s Bike Rental

Bronze – Picozzi’s Bike Shop

BEST BOAT RETAILER

Platinum – Strong’s Marine – Mattituck

Gold – Albertson Marine

BEST BOOK STORE

Platinum – Antiques & Old Lace

Gold – Burton’s Book Store

BEST CHILDREN’S CLOTHING STORE

Platinum – Sprout Natural Parenting

Gold – Creations by Lisa

BEST FABRIC / TEXTILES

Platinum – Gail’s Upholstery & Decorating

BEST FLORIST

Platinum – Ivy League Flowers & Gifts

Gold – Blooms by Design

Silver – Country Petals in Peconic

BEST FORMAL WEAR

Platinum – Chaps Corner

BEST GROCERY STORE / MARKET

Platinum – Sound Avenue Grocery

Gold – Wayside Market

Silver – The Market—Greenport

BEST HARDWARE STORE

Platinum – Cutchogue Hardware Store

Gold – Jack’s True Value Hardware & Marine

Silver – Southold ACE Hardware

BEST HOME FURNISHINGS / DÉCOR

Platinum – Renee’s

Gold – Phoebe & Belle

Silver – The Weathered Barn

Bronze – Preston’s Gallery

BEST JEWELRY STORE

Platinum – Rose & Dee’s Jewelry and Crafts

Platinum – Gallery M

Platinum – The Jewelry Clinic

Bronze – Sea Creations

BEST MEN’S CLOTHING STORE

Platinum – Greenport Mainstay

Gold – Crinoline Boutique

BEST NURSERY / GARDEN CENTER

Platinum – Shade Tree Nursery

Gold – North Fork Nursery

Silver – Verderber Nursery

BEST OPTICAL STORE

Platinum – Southold Optician

BEST SPORTING GOODS EQUIPMENT

Platinum – East End Sporting Goods

Gold – Edward’s Sports Center

BEST SUPERMARKET

Platinum – IGA Southold

Gold – King Kullen – Cutchogue

Silver – Stop & Shopt – Riverhead

Bronze – IGA Shelter Island

BEST SURF SHOP / BEACH WEAR

Platinum – One Love Beach

BEST WOMEN’S CLOTHING STORE

Platinum – Crinoline Boutique

Gold – Mint – Love Lane

Silver – Greenport Mainstay

Bronze – Renee’s